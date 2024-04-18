Trump trial live updates: Two jurors excused just days after being sworn into hush money case
Third day of hush money trial underway as selection of remaining jurors and alternates continues
Donald Trump is back in court for day three of his hush money trial at the New York County criminal court in Lower Manhattan.
Proceedings in the trial were gathering pace with seven jurors confirmed — though this morning two were excused, with one concerned over her identity being revealed.
Judge Juan Merchan was hoping the remaining jurors and alternates could be selected by the end of the week with opening statements to begin on Monday — that now seems in doubt.
Yesterday it was revealed that if the former president takes the stand he can be asked about previous allegations of misconduct and crimes – including instances of sexual abuse and fraud.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg posted a list that includes “all misconduct and criminal acts of the defendant not charged in the indictment” that his office “intend to use at trial to impeach the credibility of” Mr Trump should he testify.
Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair in 2006. He denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.
Report: Some Biden aides refer to Trump as 'Hitler Pig'
Some aides and allies of Joe Biden allegedly privately refer to Donald Trump with the incendiary nickname of “Hitler Pig.”
Four people with ties to the Biden camp told Politico that the nickname is frequently used by non-senior staffers, and has been since 2022, when Mr Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago.
The alleged insult was used once again this week, in response to reports that Donald Trump fell asleep in court during his New York hush money trial.
Josh Marcus has the story:
Replacing B773 as potential juror #18 is B714.
She is a woman who grew up in Hong Kong and in England. She is an investment analyst and gets her news from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Judge Merchan calls the lunch break.
Potential juror #18 (B773) is a woman living on the Upper East Side. She’s married with no children.
She’s a physical therapist and gets her news from NYT, CNN and USA Today — and likes hiking.
She was raised in Italy and said the relentless Berlusconi comparisons in Italian media would make it hard for him to be fair and impartial.
She is excused.
Potential juror #17 (B440) is a woman from Upper Manhattan and is originally from California.
She works as a project manager and doesn’t follow the news much, but said she gets it from “late-night” and Google.
Potential juror #16 (B500) is a man who lives in Gramercy. He is married and is also a parent. He works in finance and likes to explore the outdoors.
He gets his news from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and occasionally Fox News.
Potential juror #14 is a man who lives on the Upper East Side and is originally from Las Vegas. It sounded like he owns a design-build company, but there are a lot of mic issues today. His parents were lifelong friends of Harry Reid, and he has read The Art of the Deal.
Asked whether he can assure that he won’t hold it against Trump if he doesn’t want to testify, he said: “Yes, definitely.”
Potential juror #15 is a man who lives in Murray Hill. He’s not married has no children and works in commerce. He doesn’t really follow the news, if he does, it’s The New York Times.
The 12th potential juror — B496 — is a speech therapist from the Upper East Side.
“I don’t watch any news or follow it too closely,” she said, though she subscribes to newsletters from CNN and The New York Times. She also listens to reality TV podcasts.
On a question about whether she has strong opinions or firmly held beliefs about Trump, she said: “I do have opinions but I do firmly believe I can be fair and impartial.”
Potential juror #11 is another legal mind who lives in Inwood and is married with two children.
She occasionally works as a theatre director and volunteers with animal shelters. Her husband works in real estate.
“This is so bizarre,” she said as she was handed the mic.
Potential juror #10 is also… a lawyer, who lives in Gramercy Park. She goes to indie rock and classical music concerts and opera and reads The New York Times, CNN, Google, “Facebook occasionally,” The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, “on occasion Fox News just to see what’s going on on all sides,” and foreign newspapers. She also listens to reality TV podcasts.
