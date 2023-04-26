Trump news - live: E Jean Carroll’s career ‘destroyed’ after she accused then-president of rape, jury hears
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Donald Trump allegedly raped advice columnist E Jean Carroll after a chance encounter at an upmarket New York department store and then destroyed her career when he repeatedly lied about the claims, a civil jury in New York heard on Tuesday.
Opening arguments in Mr Trump’s civil rape trial began in a courtroom in New York on Tuesday.
Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
She first spoke out about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.
He denied the incident took place and infamously retorted, “She’s not my type”.
Now, Ms Carroll is getting her day in court after filing a new lawsuit – her second – in November, suing him for both the alleged sexual assault and for then defaming her by denying it took place.
The trial comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for historic assaults.
Manhattan DA seeks to bar Trump from discussing evidence
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from discussing publicly the evidence prosecutors turn over to his lawyers in the business fraud case.
“The risk that this defendant will use the covered materials inappropriately is substantial,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw wrote.
“Defendant has a long history of discussing his legal matters publicly — including by targeting witnesses, jurors, investigators, prosecutors, and judges with harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements on social media and in other public forums — and he has already done so in this case.”
She said the behaviour has put “those individuals and their families at considerable safety risk.”
Jury asked if they watched The Apprentice
The jury was then asked if they followed Mr Trump on social media, had Truth Social or Rumble accounts, or watched Mr Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice.
They were also quizzed whether they had read Ms Carroll’s Elle magazine advice column Ask E Jean, had signed up for her Substack or followed her on social media.
One juror said he believed Mr Trump had been unfairly treated by the press, but said it would not influence their ability to remain impartial.
The original 48 in the courtroom had been whittled down to 35 by this stage.
Then followed a series of biographical questions for remaining jurors on their occupation, where they lived, their family life and “from which print, broadcast or other media do you get your news.”
Jurors’ answers ranged from Fox News and the Tim Poole podcast to the Provincetown Independent, CBS Evening News and “randomly, Google, anything on the internet”.
Some said they got their information from social media such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Several others said they didn’t watch the news at all.
Jury asked about political allegiances
Judge Kaplan informed the prospective jury members of the basic details of the case. He then asked each a detailed list of questions to weed out possible biases.
These included questions about whether they or any members of their family or social circle knew either Mr Trump or Ms Carroll, if they had any professional dealings with the attorneys, or had read, seen or heard anything about the case that might impact their ability to come to an impartial decision.
All jurors indicated they were registered to vote. “How bout that folks, that’s terrific,” Judge Kaplan said.
They were also asked whether they had voted in the 2016 and 2020 elections, donated to Mr Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, or worked or volunteered in a political campaign.
A handful of jurors who indicated they had political allegiances were excused from the trial.
The jurors were then asked whether they belonged to a range of groups including QAnon, Antifa, Redneck Revolt, The John Brown Gun Club, the Communist Party of USA, the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, Boogaloo Bois, the Ku Klux Klan or Trump Supporters NYC.
One juror was excused after indicating they would be unable to be impartial due to the MeToo anti-harassment movement.
Carroll attends first day in court
E Jean Carroll listened intently as she sat in the front row dressed in a dark brown dress and white shirt, occasionally turning to smile at the public gallery. She was flanked by a team of four attorneys, including lead counsel Roberta Kaplan, who is no relation to the judge despite sharing the same surname.
Mr Trump’s all-male team of six attorneys and assistants sat in two rows behind them.
Judge Kaplan informed the prospective jury members of the basic details of the case. He then asked each a detailed list of questions to weed out possible biases.
Ex-Proud Boys leader blames Trump for January 6 attack
The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group has directly blamed Donald Trump for the violent January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio is on trial for allegedly organising a small group of Proud Boys to lead the storming of the US Capitol Building to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Mr Trump.
His lawyer, Nayib Hassan, during his closing argument on Tuesday, cited Mr Trump’s “fight like hell” cry at a rally in the hours before his supporters attacked the building with lawmakers inside.
“It was Donald Trump’s words, it was his motivation, it was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6 in your amazing and beautiful city,” Mr Hassan said.
“They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald Trump and those in power.”
What the jury heard in the E Jean Carroll rape trial against Donald Trump
Donald Trump allegedly raped advice columnist E Jean Carroll during a chance encounter at an upmarket New York department store and then “destroyed” her career when he repeatedly lied about the claims, a civil jury in New York heard on Tuesday.
Ms Carroll, 79, is suing Mr Trump, 76, for battery and defamation in a civil trial in a US Federal Court in Lower Manhattan, the latest in a swirl of litigation surrounding the former president as he prepares to run for the White House in 2024.
Ms Carroll had been leaving Bergdorf Goodman on 5th Avenue some time in the spring of 1996 when she met Mr Trump at a revolving door entrance, Ms Carroll’s attorney Shawn Crowley told the jury in opening arguments.
She recognised Mr Trump as “that real estate guy”, and he knew her as “that advice columnist”, Ms Crowley said.
Bevan Hurley has the full story.
Florida Republicans propose amendment to allow DeSantis to run for president without resigning
Florida Republicans proposed an amendment to the states’ “Resign to Run” law that would allow for Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president without giving up his office.
Mr DeSantis is largely expected to run for president after the state legislature’s current session wraps up. But many have wondered whether Mr DeSantis would need to give up his office to seek the presidency.
The new proposed amendment says that “persons seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States” will not have to resign to run. Politico reporter Gary Fine recently noted that Mr DeSantis would not have to resign to seek the presidency; Florida state senator Danny Burgess said the senate wanted to clarify the law in casee Mr DeSantis does run.
Mr DeSantis has made little secret about his intention to seek the White House. Earlier this week, he ventured to Japan as part of a four-country trip that included the United Kingdom, Israel and South Korea.
Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The magazine journalist whose testimony could bring down Trump in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial
People magazine sent correspondent Natasha Stoynoff to Mar-a-Lago in late 2005 to write a wedding anniversary story about Donald Trump, who had then recently married Melania Knauss.
Almost two decades later, her experience of the future president allegedly “forcing his tongue” down her throat could prove essential testimony in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial that began on Tuesday in a federal court in New York City.
Before joining the magazine, Ms Stoynoff was a reporter and photographer at The Toronto Star, a columnist at The Toronto Sun, and a freelancer for Time Magazine. She then worked for People magazine for almost 20 years. She now lives in New York, where she writes books and screenplays, according to her bio on Goodreads.
The Trump legal team failed to stop the inclusion of Ms Stoynoff’s testimony in the trial.
Ms Carroll claims that Mr Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996 and that he later defamed her in 2019 as president when he rejected her allegation.
Trump reacts to Biden 2024 announcement with misinformation-filled rant
Donald Trump has released a misinformation-filled video on his Truth Social platform in response to Joe Biden’s announcement that he will seek re-election in 2024.
The former president read out a statement he had released earlier on Tuesday (25 April) word for word, in which he made fear-mongering false claims such as “Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”
There is no evidence to suggest that the US dollar is crashing to the point of no longer bring a world standard.
Trump suggests boycott of 2024 GOP debates as Democrats skip them altogether
Former President Donald Trump has suggested that he is planning on skipping the Republican primary debates due to his polling advantage and alleged biases against him.
“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Mr Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social. “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the “questions,” why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?”
Mr Trump voiced a particular concern with the second primary debate, scheduled to be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
“Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”
