Donald Trump allegedly raped advice columnist E Jean Carroll after a chance encounter at an upmarket New York department store and then destroyed her career when he repeatedly lied about the claims, a civil jury in New York heard on Tuesday.

Opening arguments in Mr Trump’s civil rape trial began in a courtroom in New York on Tuesday.

Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She first spoke out about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.

He denied the incident took place and infamously retorted, “She’s not my type”.

Now, Ms Carroll is getting her day in court after filing a new lawsuit – her second – in November, suing him for both the alleged sexual assault and for then defaming her by denying it took place.

The trial comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for historic assaults.