Trump trial – live: E Jean Carroll fights tears as she describes ‘extremely painful’ rape in dressing room
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign announcement
E Jean Carroll took the stand in her civil rape trial against Donald Trump on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.
The former advice columnist began her testimony with a simple declaration: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me”.
She then went into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump shoved her into a dressing room before launching an “extremely painful” assault.
Hours earlier, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to brand the trial a “witch hunt” while spewing victim-shaming assumptions about rape.
“Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60 year old woman that I didn’t know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room, and …. her,” he wrote. “She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this? She never made a police complaint? If I was seen there with a woman-BIG PRESS. SCAM!”
His posts drew the ire of the judge, who implored Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina to stop him from posting about the case.
‘I don’t put bad things in my diary’
Mr Trump’s lawyer said during the opening arguments part of the proceedings that Ms Carroll didn’t write about the alleged rape in her diary.
“I’m very superstitious. I don’t put bad things in my diary,” she said when asked why, according to Law & Crime.
‘He raped you, E Jean. You should go to the police,’ friend told Carroll
Ms Carroll said she “had so much adrenaline” as she tried to get away from Mr Trump.
“Do you know if he ejaculated?” she was asked.
“I don’t think so,” Ms Carroll replied, according to Law & Crime.
When asked how long the alleged assault lasted, she said, “very few minutes, very few. That’s another thing that surprised me”.
She said it had come as a surprise because of the quick change from the “joshing” tone Mr Trump has used earlier.
She said she told her friend Lisa Birnbach about the episode and that she may have thought it was funny.
Asked why she may have thought it was funny, she said, “I had not processed it. I had not processed what was going on”.
Asked if any of it is funny now, Ms Carroll said, “No, it was tragic”.
She said Ms Birnbach, who’s expected to testify, told her that “he raped you. He raped you, E Jean. You should go to the police.
“I said ‘No way’. She said, ‘I’ll go with you.’”
‘As I’m sitting here today, I still feel it'
Ms Carroll was asked, “at any point during this encounter, do you recall saying no?”
“No,” she said softly, according to Law & Crime.
“I don’t recall saying it,” she added, but noted that she may have done so.
“I’m not a screamer,” when she was asked if he yelled.
“He pulled down my tights and his hand, his fingers went into my vagina, which was extremely painful,” she said, adding that he “curved” his fingers.
“As I’m sitting here today, I still feel it,” she added.
It was at that point that Mr Trump “inserted his penis,” Ms Carroll said.
E Jean Carroll, the woman accusing Donald Trump of rape, took the stand in her civil trial against the former president where she recounted the horrific assault in detail.
Ms Carroll testified on Wednesday that she was with Mr Trump at the department store, Bergdorf Goodman’s in the mid-1990s when Mr Trump assaulted her in the dressing room.
The former Elle columnist said the former president asked her to try on an outfit in the dressing room.
“He shut the door and shoved me up against the wall,” Ms Carroll recounted. “I was confused. I laughed.”
She said she pushed Mr Trump back but he “thurst” her into the wall again.
Trump’s legal exposure appears ‘overwhelming,’ lawyer says
Attorney Jamie White, who represented USA Gymnastics team members who were assaulted by ex-coach Larry Nasser, told The Independent that Mr Trump’s legal exposure appeared “overwhelming”.
The contemporaneous statements that Ms Carroll made to friends would likely be crucial to the jury believing her allegations, he said.
“Any time there is a ‘he said, she said,’ incident — especially in this case, we look for corroboration. So you can’t say she went back in time and bolstered her story,” he said.
Mr White, of White Law, added Mr Trump would likely have been trying to reach an 11th hour settlement to avoid the trial.
If Mr Trump does testify and make admissions of guilt, he could open himself up to a criminal liability as New York does not have a statute of limitations for first degree sexual assault, Mr White added.
“So if he gets up there and provides testimony and the DA decides he may have committed a criminal sexual act in the first degree, criminal charges could be brought.”
‘It was quite clear that I didn’t want anything else to happen'
Ms Carroll agreed that she was flirting back with Mr Trump during the encounter.
When asked if it was escalating, she replied that “comedy was escalating,” according to Law & Crime.
She added that opening the door has “plagued” because she “walked into it”.
She said that Mr Trump “shoved” her against the wall and that she became very befuddled.
“I continued to laugh, because for a minute I thought maybe it was a mistake,” she said.
“He, he was very large,” she said. “He leaned down and pulled down my tights.”
“I was pushing him back. It was quite clear that I didn’t want anything else to happen,” she added.
Alleged encounter began as Carroll was leaving department store
Ms Carroll said the encounter with Mr Trump started when she was leaving the department store and Mr Trump put his hand up and did what she said was the “universal” sign.
Mr Trump said he recognized her has the “advice lady” and she said “hey, you’re that real estate tycoon,” according to Law & Crime.
When she revealed her age at the time, 52, Mr Trump jokingly said: “You are so old”.
‘Donald Trump was being very light, very joshing and pleasant, and very funny'
Ms Carroll said she joined Mr Trump in the department store to find a gift for a woman.
She said he picked up a see-through, grey, body suit.
“It looks like a swimsuit, but this was see-through,” she said, according to Law & Crime. “It used to be called teddies.”
“Go put this on,” Mr Trump said, with Ms Carroll calling it “jesting, joshing”.
“You put it on. It’s your color,” she told him.
“I started looking on it as a Saturday Night Live sketch,” she added. “Donald Trump was being very light, very joshing and pleasant, and very funny.”
Ms Carroll was asked, “just to be clear, was Trump dragging you into the dressing room?”
“No,” she said.
E Jean Carroll breaks down in witness box as she testifies about alleged rape at hands of Donald Trump
Since 1996, when she alleges she was raped by Donald Trump, E Jean Carroll has been living a kind of dual existence, she said during harrowing testimony in a civil trial at the US Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on Wednesday.
There was the public persona; the successful writer, television host and Ask E Jean advice columnist who was always upbeat, optimistic and trying to help others.
“And then I have a private self, and that’s the one that can’t admit out loud that there has been any suffering,” she testified.
Ms Carroll described in graphic detail the alleged rape by the former president in a dressing room on the 6th floor of the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.
Bevan Hurley has the details.
Writer tells court her ‘rape’ by Trump left her incapable of finding love
Columnist breaks down in witness box after hours of testimony as she described how an alleged sexual assault by the former president had caused crippling anxiety attacks and left her with a fear of intimacy
‘When do you believe Donald Trump assaulted you?'
Ms Carroll admitted that she was unsure of the timing of the rape, leading to an objection Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina.
“When do you believe Donald Trump assaulted you?” counsel asked.
“Going by what I was wearing, tights but no coat, I’d say spring. Ms Birnbach has written a story about Mr Trump and Mar-a-Lago, a bombshell,” she said before Joe Tacopina objected, according to Inner City Press.
“Mr. Tacopina said I referred to 1995 or 1996,” Ms Carroll said.
“Just, how did the article help you remember?” counsel asked.
“Lisa Birnbach wrote it,” Ms Carroll said, adding that “she went down to Mar-a-Lago in February 1996. I believe she would not have gone down there if she’d known what [Trump] had done to me”.
Mr Tacopina objected again, but Judge Kaplan chose to let it proceed.
