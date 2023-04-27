✕ Close Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign announcement

E Jean Carroll took the stand in her civil rape trial against Donald Trump on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.

The former advice columnist began her testimony with a simple declaration: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me”.

She then went into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump shoved her into a dressing room before launching an “extremely painful” assault.

Hours earlier, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to brand the trial a “witch hunt” while spewing victim-shaming assumptions about rape.

“Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60 year old woman that I didn’t know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room, and …. her,” he wrote. “She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this? She never made a police complaint? If I was seen there with a woman-BIG PRESS. SCAM!”

His posts drew the ire of the judge, who implored Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina to stop him from posting about the case.