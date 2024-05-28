Trump trial live updates: Defense calls Michael Cohen ‘MVP of liars’ in hush money closing argument
Defendant continues to lash out at judge and district attorney as case reaches dramatic crescendo with summations ahead of jury deliberations
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has entered its final stages as the defense concluded its closing argument by listing 10 reasons the jury should have reasonable doubts about the case against the former president.
Lead Trump lawyer Todd Blanche hammered the credibility of former fixer to the defendant Michael Cohen, labeling him the “MVP of liars” and “GLOAT” — Greatest Liar Of All Time.
Mr Trump stands accused by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records in order to conceal a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with the politician a decade earlier. The former president denies both the affair and the 34 charges.
After five weeks of often explosive testimony, the prosecution hopes to convince the jury of 12 Manhattanites that the misdemeanour offenses with which the defendant has been charged should be elevated to felonies because they were carried out to subvert a presidential election.
Prosecutors are now delivering their summation. The jury could begin its deliberations as soon as Wednesday.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent live from court.
Steinglass is now addressing the prank caller for the first time since defense brought it up that the defense team claims undermines Cohen’s testimony.
He notes that the photo of Keith Schiller and Trump was taken five minutes before Cohen called Schiller.
Steinglass then did some acting: Forgive me for a minute, I’ll be Michael Cohen.”
He mimed being on the phone with Schiller, first mentioning the prank caller kid and asking for help taking care of it.
“Uh uh… yeah… thanks pal. Hey is the boss near you, can you pass the phone for a minute?
Hey boss, I know you’re busy…”
He gives him an update on the Daniels deal, and how they’ll “try to get David to pay but if not it’s on us.”
He “hangs up.” Steinglass notes that the “call” was 49 seconds.
Defense has tried to argue that there’s no way they could’ve talked about both a prank caller and the Stormy Daniels payment within a call that was roughly 90 seconds.
Despite all this, “ask yourselves whether they outright shut your ears to anything else he has to say.”
Steinglass notes that Cohen had only lied to Congress about Trump’s own dealings with Russia and that he didn’t get anything out of it other than staying in Trump’s good graces.
Now Trump is using those lies that were on his behalf to undermine the credibility of the man who made them.
“That’s what some people might call chutzpah,” he says.
Cohen admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization, but he’s the one who brought it to everyone’s attention and volunteered that information. But none of that matters because it’s not a defense when you’re charged with falsifying business records.
Cohen has been convicted of multiple felonies, been disbarred, “faced a steady stream of online attacks from Trump and his supporters,” but “I’m not asking you to feel bad for Michael Cohen. He’s made his bed.”
“The one thing he has left is knowledge of the inner workings” of Trumpworld, which the defense has attacked because that’s how he makes his money now.
Tiffany Trump finally shows up to support dad
Members of the Trump family came out to support the former president as closing arguments began in his hush money trial on Tuesday morning.
Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump were all seen standing behind the former commander-in-chief at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, before taking their seats directly behind Mr Trump alongside legal adviser Alina Habba.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
To date, Michael Cohen is “the only one who paid the price”, says Steinglass.
“Cohen did the defendant’s bidding for years” add was his “right-hand man” and “consigliere, as one person put it in a text.”
“And when it got bad the defendant cut him loose, dropped him like a hot potato, and tweeted out that he’s a scumbag.”
And Cohen’s election-related federal convictions were at the defendant’s direction.
Objection. Overruled.
There were parts of Stormy Daniels’ testimony “that were cringeworthy” but “those were the kinds of details that rang true.” Those were the kinds of things that you’d remember, Steinglass says.
“We don’t have to prove that sex took place … But the defendant knew what happened in that hotel room, and the extent you credit her testimony only reinforces his intent.”
“Why did they work so hard to discredit her? … Her story is messy … but that’s kind of the point. That’s the display the defendant didn’t want the American voter to see. In the simplest terms, Stormy Daniels is the motive. And you can bet Mr Trump wouldn’t want to pay $130,000 … just because he took a photo at a golf course.”
Steinglass is going to poke at the defense’s “extortion narrative”.
“You don’t get to commit election fraud … because you think you’ve been victimized,” he tells the jury.
Steinglass notes that the prosecution’s witnesses were largely Trump’s allies, and yet testimony from Mr Pecker and others is “utterly devastating”.
“These people like the defendant.”
“If anything,” he says, they may have “skewed their testimony in order to help the defendant.”
Steinglass is first digging into phone records that were under scrutiny from the defense, and the accusations that “we somehow hid evidence” with the texts admitted into evidence.
He notes that there were no phone records for Cohen’s landline or the White House, and records of no outgoing calls, which are only kept for three years.
“The absence of a phone record does not prove that a particular call did not (happen).”
Steinglass begins by noting that prosecutors must prove the following:
— That there were false business records
— That there was an intent to promote a conspiracy to promote a candidate by unlawful means
— And that Trump was involved, and that he had the intent to defraud
Judge Juan Merchan told the jury that Blanche’s “prison” comment “is improper and you must disregard”.
“If there is a verdict of guilty, it will be my responsibility to impose an appropriate sentence.”
He notes that a prison sentence is not required for the charges in this case.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass is up now to deliver the prosecution’s closing argument.
