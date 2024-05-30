Trump trial live: Jurors to begin second day of deliberations as ex-president compares himself to Mother Teresa
Unanimous verdict needed to secure conviction or acquittal, with discussions to resume on Thursday
Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial has been turned over to the jury, putting the first-ever criminal case against an American president in the hands of his fellow New Yorkers.
Deliberations began late on Wednesday morning and – after four questions from jurors regarding specific testimony – will continue on Thursday from 9.30am.
In closing arguments, defense lawyer Todd Blanche hammered the credibility of Mr Trump’s ex-“fixer” Michael Cohen, the trial’s star witness, labeling him the “GLOAT” (or “Greatest Liar Of All Time”) and listed 10 reasonable doubts about the case against the former president.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass meanwhile methodically laid out the chronology of the case over a near-five-hour address, tying key pieces of “smoking gun” evidence together as he reminded the jury the case was about Mr Trump, not Cohen.
The defendant stands accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.
Mr Trump denies both the affair and the charges.
Who are the jurors considering Trump’s fate?
The jurors have been anonymised, and their identities are protected. They are not photographed, and they are off-limits to courtroom sketch artists. Jurors are also not displayed on the screens in a connected courtroom where other reporters are seated to watch the proceedings on a closed-circuit livestream.
Here is what we know about the panel of jurors selected in this historic case:
'Here we go again’
Per the pool:
Trump walked into the hallway outside the courtroom at 9.17am.
“Here we go again,” he says. Says he’s gagged so he can’t talk about the case as much as he wants to.
Trump is again reading through clips from his favorite conservative commentators.
He’s joined today by Eric Trump, but we’re not seeing the large entourage that has joined him on previous days.
Royal Blue tie today.
Ken Burns sparks MAGA outrage by laying into Trump
Documentarian Ken Burns put his “longstanding attempt at neutrality” aside to issue a stern warning about the presumed Republican presidential nominee during a university commencement speech.
“There is no real choice this November,” Burns told Brandeis University graduates last week, provoking an angry response from conservatives.
Ariana Baio reports on his remarks.
Jurors have been deliberating for 4.5 hours
The deliberation clock is at about 4.5 hours.
The jury will resume deliberations later this morning after listening to relevant testimony transcripts read back to them, and whatever portion of the jury instructions they want to rehear.
Jurors deliberated in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial for about three hours earlier this year.
They have to consider all 34 charges so it’s a lot to unpack. They’ll have until 6pm today and then they’ll be excused to come back tomorrow morning.
Kimmel roasts Trump over Mother Teresa comparison
Always quick on the draw, the late-night host couldn’t resist the defendant’s latest self-aggrandising comparison to a world-famous figure.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Biden tells Black voters: ‘We’re gonna make Donald Trump a loser again’
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris courted Black voters at a rare joint campaign event in Philadelphia on Wednesday as part of their continued efforts to shore up a critical Democratic constituency.
The event was held at Girard College, a five-day boarding school that is predominantly Black, where Biden and Harris pitched the crowd on policies that will positively impact their community, including a $35 cap on the price of insulin for seniors and efforts to combat gun violence.
Biden stressed that he would need their assistance one more time to retire Donald Trump.
Eric Garcia reports from Philadelphia.
Watch live: Jurors begin second day of deliberations in Trump hush money trial
Here’s our latest livefeed from Manhattan as the new day gets underway.
New York hush money trial: What happens if there is a hung jury?
A unanimous decision is required under New York law to secure either the conviction of a criminal defendant or their acquittal: anything else will result in a hung jury.
Here’s what that means.
New York hush money trial: Trump spreads more lies in all-caps screed at case’s bitter end
Here’s more from the tireless Alex Woodward on the defendant’s run of last-minute assaults on the judicial process from his Truth Social account in between closing arguments and the outset of jury deliberations yesterday.
Jury question 4: Michael Cohen’s testimony about the Trump Tower meeting
And finally, here’s Alex Woodward’s reporting on the jury’s fourth question, this time regarding Michael Cohen’s testimony about the Trump Tower meeting:
“Trump wanted to rely on the ‘power’ of tabloid giant National Enquirer and its placement in ‘supermarkets and bodegas’ to place ‘positive stories’ about him and ‘negative’ ones about his rivals, according to Cohen.
…
“What [Pecker] said was that he could keep an eye out for anything negative about Trump and that he would be able to help us know in advance about what was coming out for us to stop it from coming out,” according to Cohen.
“Cohen also said he would lead that effort on Trump’s behalf. And he would show Trump the results, ‘so that he knew that David was loyal, on board, and doing everything he said he would do from that August meeting,’ Cohen testified.”
You can read his full report below.
