Trump trial live: Michael Cohen braces for cross-examination after laying out fraudulent hush money records
Former president face to face with estranged ‘fixer’ in Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom as details of Stormy Daniels story suppression scheme laid out for jury
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial continues at Manhattan Criminal Court with further testimony from the defendant’s estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen after the pair came face to face in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom on Monday.
Cohen is the attorney who made the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case in the hope of buying her silence about a sexual encounter she claims she had with Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006.
Today, Cohen’s testimony focused on the heart of the case — the fraudulent invoices and checks to cover up his reimbursement. Cross-examination begins soon.
The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.
Ms Daniels herself took to the witness stand last week to deliver some highly explicit and embarrassing evidence against Mr Trump and more than held her own in response to hostile cross-examination from the defence, which worked hard to discredit her.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial for The Independent from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Donald Trump speaks on camera outside the courtroom on live TV twice a day when court is in session, has been interviewed multiple times since the start of the trial and has held rallies for his campaign, while fundraising. The gag order prevents him from doing none of these things and is narrowly focused on speaking about jurors, witnesses, court staff, and their families.
Cohen to be prosecution’s final witness
Stormy Daniels wore bulletproof vest to Trump trial
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has revealed that the porn star wore a bullet-proof vest to Donald Trump’s hush money trial because she feared what “some nut might do to her”.
Clark Brewster, Ms Daniels’ attorney, told CNN that testifying in the historic trial had taken its toll on her, revealing that she cried herself to sleep the night before taking the stand.
“She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse,” he said.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to Trump's hush money trial, attorney says
Earlier this year, porn star said she accepted hush money so Donald Trump could not have her killed
‘Bruce Springsteen is bad but Hannibal Lecter is good?’
Late-night host Seth Meyers spoke for the nation on his show on Monday night after Donald Trump’s campaign rally left him asking: “So Springsteen and the district attorney are bad, but Scarface, Hannibal Lecter and hotdogs are good?”
Joe Sommelad reports:
Seth Meyers left baffled by Trump's mad New Jersey rally address
Late-night host left utterly baffled by Republican presidential candidate’s latest remarks
‘Everything’s going to be ok’: Cohen reveals last message from Trump before being abandoned to face charges alone
Kelly Rissman and Alex Woodward report from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan:
After Michael Cohen’s Manhattan home was raided in 2018, then-President Donald Trump assured him “everything’s going to be okay” — but then never spoke to him again, the former “fixer” testified during his second day at the hush money trial.
That last communication was a canary in the coal mine for the demise of their relationship.
The raid was connected to the ongoing criminal probe of Cohen, in part related to a criminal investigation over potential campaign finance violations stemming from the hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump. The former president has repeatedly denied that the affair happened.
Michael Cohen reveals last message from Trump: 'Everything's going to be ok'
When asked about how he felt after the 2018 FBI raid, Cohen paused before answering, ‘How to describe your life turning upside down,’
Court breaks for lunch
With Cohen’s direct examination concluded, the court breaks for lunch and will resume at 2.15pm.
The defense will begin cross-examination after lunch and it is expected to be tough.
It is believed that lead attorney Todd Blanche will lead the cross-examination of Cohen, but it could also be Susan Necheles or Emil Bove, who have handled other witnesses earlier in the trial.
Stay tuned...
Hoffinger: “Do you have any regrets about your past work and association with Mr Trump?”
Cohen: “I do … I regret doing things for him that I should not have. Lying. Bullying people in order to effectuate a goal. I don’t regret working for the Trump Organization, as I expressed before. Some very interesting and great times. But to keep the loyalty and to do things that he had asked me to do, I violated my moral compass, and I suffered the penalty, as did my family.”
Hoffinger: “Nothing further.”
He invited Stormy Daniels on Mea Culpa. He thought it was time to do so; they had never met before. He wanted to apologize.
Hoffinger: “Do you continue to be on the receiving end of Trump’s public comments about you?”
We see Trump’s “horseface” post on Truth Social about Stormy Daniels.
Asked by Hoffinger about it, Cohen notes that Trump sued him for “half a billion dollars”
The impact was “financial” and “emotional.” Trump ultimately dismissed the case.
The prosecution seems to be trying to nip all of the future cross-examination questions about his credibility in the bud.
They've now gone into great detail about his guilty plea/previous lies made for Trump and “false statements” on invoices and are now touching on how he's made money from his podcasts and books, in which he has discussed Trump (but not solely).
Cohen also doesn’t own taxi medallions anymore, for the same reason. He also sold his real estate. He has a primary apartment and a second apartment.
How does he make his income now?
“Predominantly, it’s media and entertainment”
“While I was on home confinement I started my first podcast, Mea Culpa.”
What does that mean?
“It was my responsibility, which I take, and the second because it was my initials.
He discusses “news of the day”.
“Disloyal, which is a memoir … I wrote that while I was in prison … in order to pass the time.
“The book’s about many different things. My youth growing up, my wife and experiences working for Trump and the Trump Organization.”
