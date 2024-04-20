✕ Close Trump appears in court for fourth day of hush money trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s trial is underway has died, police said.

Maxwell Azzarello, a 37-year-old man from Florida, was “declared deceased by hospital staff”, police told NBC News.

He was identified as a self-described “investigative researcher” who posted a conspiracy-laden manifesto online moments before the incident.

A full panel of 18 jurors have been seated to hear the evidence against Donald Trump and ultimately decide his fate in the criminal New York hush money trial.

After four days of jury selection, the final alternate jurors were picked from a batch of Manhattan residents on Friday. So long as no other jurors drop out or are dismissed from the panel, opening arguments will begin on Monday.

The rest of the day included a brief Sandoval hearing – where the prosecution asked Judge Juan Merchan whether or not they can bring up prior misconduct and court cases Mr Trump, or his organization, have been involved in during potential cross-examination. Judge Merchan will decide on Monday.