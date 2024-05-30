Trump verdict live updates: Former president guilty on all counts at hush money trial

✕ Close What happens if there is a hung jury at Trump’s hush money trial?

Donald Trump’s has made history after becoming the first criminally convicted former US president.

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of falsifying 34 business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.

The unprecedented conviction marks the end of the six-week-long trial in Manhattan.

The jury of 12 New York residents returned the verdict on Thursday afternoon – just before Justice Juan Merchan was set to release the group after a full day of deliberations.

Trump sat beside his lawyers court as the foreperson read aloud the decision on each count. He remained emotionless as the guilty verdicts were returned.

Deliberations began late on Wednesday morning and continued for around nine and a half hours into Thursday after the jury re-heard some testimony and a portion of the jury instructions.

Just before Judge Juan Merchan was going to dismiss the jury for the day, at 4:30pm, they notified the court they had returned a verdict.

Over five weeks, the court heard from 22 witnesses including Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Ms Daniels, former aide Hope Hicks and more.

Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent live from court.