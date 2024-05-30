Trump verdict live updates: Former president guilty on all counts at hush money trial
Jury must deliver a unanimous decision to secure conviction or acquittal
Donald Trump’s has made history after becoming the first criminally convicted former US president.
On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of falsifying 34 business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.
The unprecedented conviction marks the end of the six-week-long trial in Manhattan.
The jury of 12 New York residents returned the verdict on Thursday afternoon – just before Justice Juan Merchan was set to release the group after a full day of deliberations.
Trump sat beside his lawyers court as the foreperson read aloud the decision on each count. He remained emotionless as the guilty verdicts were returned.
Deliberations began late on Wednesday morning and continued for around nine and a half hours into Thursday after the jury re-heard some testimony and a portion of the jury instructions.
Just before Judge Juan Merchan was going to dismiss the jury for the day, at 4:30pm, they notified the court they had returned a verdict.
Over five weeks, the court heard from 22 witnesses including Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Ms Daniels, former aide Hope Hicks and more.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent live from court.
Motion to reject verdict denied
Justice Juan Merchan denied defense attorney Todd Blanche’s motion to reject the verdict.
Jurors do not have to speak to anyone after case
The jurors who returned an all-guilty verdict against Donald Trump do not have to speak to the media, New York Justice Juan Merchan told the group of 12 New York residents.
“No one can make you do anything you don’t want to do … The choice is yours,” Justice Merchan said.
Judge thanks jurors for their time as they are excused
New York Justice Juan Merchan thanked the 12 New York residents for their time in the lengthy New York criminal trial.
“That’s a long time” away from jobs, families and other responsibilities, for “a stressful and difficult task,” he told jurors.
He said he “admires your dedication, your hard work” and he could “see how involved, how engaged you were.”
They “gave the attention this matter deserves.”
He then dismissed jurors
Trump remains emotionless as guilty verdict read aloud
The defense asked to poll the jurors – meaning each one will stand up and confirm their decision on the counts.
All confirmed their verdict.
Trump has craned his neck to watch them, otherwise he remains emotionless
Trump makes history as first criminally convicted former US president
Donald Trump has been found guilty of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly influence the 2016 presidential election, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, who will now campaign once again for the White House as a convicted felon and fraud.
The former president – who refused to testify in his own defense – could be sentenced to up to four years in jail and face thousands of dollars in fines.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump makes history as first criminally convicted US president after hush money trial
The verdict followed 17 days of witness testimony in a courtroom drama that scrutinized his alleged affairs and the power and influence he wielded to cover them up
Trump found guilty on 34 charges
Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying 34 business records in New York, becoming the first sitting or former president to be convicted of a felony.
The jury of 12 New York residents returned the verdict Thursday afternoon – just before Justice Juan Merchan was set to release the group after a full day of deliberations.
The former president sat beside his lawyers in Manhattan criminal court as the foreperson read aloud the decision on each count.
The decision marks the end of the six-week-long historic trial
A reminder...
For a guilty verdict, jurors must find beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified records “with the intent to defraud that includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.”
“If you find the People have proven beyond a reasonable doubt each of those two elements, you must find the defendant guilty of this crime. If you find the People have not proven beyond a reasonable doubt either one or both of those two elements, you must find the defendants not guilty of this crime.”
The jury does not have the option to convict him only on misdemeanor counts: falsifying business records but not in service of committing another underlying crime.
Trump’s attorneys never asked and the judge’s directions don’t say they can.
Judge and jury returning to courtroom
Judge Juan Merchan and the jurors are now returning to the courtroom.
Standby...
Biden currently has ‘no plans’ to issue response to Trump verdict
A White House official tells The Independent that President Biden has no plans to issue any response to the verdict as of now.
Jurors deliberated for around nine and a half hours (allowing for lunch breaks) before reaching their decision.
Deliberations began at 11:30am yesterday and ended at 4pm.
They started again this morning at 11:15am, and a note indicating a verdict was reached was signed at 4:20pm.
Court observers told to ‘keep outbursts to a minimum'
Court staff are aware that, whichever way this goes, there’s going to be a strong reaction.
People inside the courtroom have just been told be court officers tell us to “keep the outbursts to a minimum” and remain in our seats.
Verdict coming imminently...
