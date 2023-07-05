Trump news – live: Truth Social SPAC agrees to SEC settlement as Trump’s past comments on indictment resurface
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
Most presidents, current and former, typically spend America’s Independence Day celebrating the values of US society that bring its citizens together, joining in the festive and unifying themes of the national holiday.
And then there’s Donald Trump.
The twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president spent his 4 July morning fuming at his enemies from behind a keyboard, re-”Truth”-ing a vulgar message aimed at President Joe Biden and the tens of millions of Americans who voted for the Democratic commander-in-chief in 2020.
““F**k Biden and f**k you for voting for him”, read the post.
It was just another pebble in the avalanche of bizarre behaviour that Mr Trump has long known for; the attack was amplified by the former president at roughly 2am, hours before he would apparently wake up and decide to share a slightly-less caustic message to his followers.
“Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”. Though, he added that the 2024 election would be “our LAST GREAT CHANCE” to do so.
Pence ‘doesn’t believe’ racial inequality exists in schools as he celebrates SCOTUS affirmative action ban
Mike Pence cheered the end of affirmative action in US colleges and universities on Sunday in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the practice.
The former vice president discussed the issue on CBS’s Face the Nation and said that the time for policies aimed at improving outcomes for minority students in general had passed. A candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Mr Pence is up against his former boss, Donald Trump, and other conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
His comments came as activists and authorities in the higher education field vowed to keep fighting to ensure that diversity would remain a core value in student recruiting.
“Fundamentally, do you believe that there are racial inequities in the education system in the United States?” asked host Margaret Brennan.
“I really don’t believe there is [racial inequality in US schools]. I believe there was,” Mr Pence said.
Read more:
Pence ‘doesn’t believe’ racial inequality exists in schools
Former vice president celebrates new Supreme Court ruling tossing out programs to diversify college campuses
For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and boo
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They’ve bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. In the middle of the Depression, Franklin Roosevelt was sailing to Hawaii on a fishing and working vacation.
It’s also been a day for some presidents to insert themselves front and center in the fabric of it all.
Teddy Roosevelt drew hundreds of thousands for his July Fourth oratory. In 2019, Donald Trump marshaled tanks, bombers and other war machinery for a celebration that typically avoids military muscle.
Richard Nixon enraged the anti-war masses without even showing up. As the anti-Nixon demonstrations of 1970 showed, Independence Day in the capital isn’t always just fun and games. It has a tradition of red, white and boo, too.
In modern times, though, presidents have tended to stand back and let the people party.
Read more:
For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and boo
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public
Slim majority of Americans support Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling, but most believe politics rules the court
More than half of Americans believe US Supreme Court justices decide cases largely on the basis of their partisan political views, a figure that has shot up 10 percentage points from January 2022.
That figure – 53 per cent – appears to be driven by the gulf between perceptions of the conservative supermajority court among Republican and Democratic voters following several controversial rulings at the end of its latest term, according to new polling from ABC News/Ipsos.
Roughly three-quarters of Republican voters and 26 per cent of Democratic voters support the court’s decision to reject affirmative action in university admissions. Sixty-eight per cent of Republicans approve of the decision to allow businesses to deny services to same-sex couples. And 71 per cent of Republicans support the court’s ruling against President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts, compared to just 17 per cent of Democrats.
Overall, a bare majority of Americans (52 per cent) support the court’s decision against race-conscious admissions in higher education.
That majority includes majorities among white (60 per cent) and Asian (58 per cent) Americans, while 52 per cent of Black Americans disapprove of the ruling.
Read more:
Most Americans believe Supreme Court justices rule by politics, poll finds
Gulf between Republican and Democratic views on critical decisions drives perception of the court, poll finds
Trump marks Independence Day by sharing vulgar attack on Biden and ominous 2024 message
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his Independence Day activities early on Tuesday by resharing a vulgar meme attacking Joe Biden and the people who voted for him.
Mr Trump took to his Truth Social website at roughly 2am to “re-truth” a post by another user consisting of an image containing the words: “81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life.”
The message repeats a common theme among the ex-president’s supporters, who frequently claim that he could not have lost the election because there were fewer open displays of mass support for the man who defeated him during the 2020 campaign.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg in The Independent:
Trump marks Independence Day by sharing vulgar attack on Biden
The profanity-laced message expressed a common sentiment among Trump supporters
Trump’s own words about an indicted president come back to haunt him
Former president Donald Trump may be coming to regret the statements he has made in the past – with a comment on the indictment of a president “grinding government to a halt” surely coming back to haunt him.
Of course, Mr Trump did not imagine his comments about indicted presidents would apply to him – he made them when speaking in 2016 about his then-rival Hillary Clinton.
“We could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial,” he told a rally in November 2016. “It would grind government to a halt.”
At another rally, Mr Trump mentioned the email server probe that dogged much of Ms Clinton’s presidential campaign, also suggesting that a potential indictment would wreak havoc in the White House.
Read more:
Trump’s own words about an indicted president come back to haunt him
‘It would create an unprecedented Constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government,’ Trump once said of a potential indictment
Democrats' new primary calendar remains unresolved. The party insists that's OK
New Hampshire is in open rebellion. Georgia is all but out.
South Carolina and Nevada are on board but face stiff Republican pushback. Michigan’s compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion.
Then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules.
Months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden‘s plan to overhaul its primary order to better reflect a deeply diverse voter base, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 presidential race heats up all around it.
“Despite the fact that it looked like relatively smooth sailing for the president when he proposed it ... the kind of backlash you’re hearing, the reactions, are exactly what we would have expected,” said David Redlawsk, chair of the political science department at the University of Delaware and co-author of the book “Why Iowa? How Caucuses and Sequential Elections Improve the Presidential Nominating Process.”
Read more:
Democrats' new primary calendar remains unresolved. The party insists that's OK
New Hampshire is in open rebellion
Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday.
“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the Fourth of July weekend than right here on Main St., with thousands of hardworking South Carolina patriots who believe in God, family and country,” Trump said to a roaring crowd standing on asphalt as temperatures climbed into the 90s.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had gathered in the streets of downtown Pickens, a small city in South Carolina’s conservative Upstate of around 3,400 residents. Law enforcement officials told some media outlets that around 15,000 people had gathered by 11 a.m., two hours before Trump’s remarks.
The heavily Republican area is a popular one for GOP hopefuls as they aim to attract support for South Carolina’s first-in-the-South presidential primary. In recent months, other candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all held events in the Upstate, as well as the two South Carolinians in the race: former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.
Read more:
Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday
Trump-appointed judge blocks Biden agencies from communicating with social media platforms
The White House has responded after a federal judge blocked key agencies within President Joe Biden’s administration from communicating with social media companies about certain online speech in an extraordinary ruling as part of an ongoing case that could have profound impacts on the First Amendment.
The preliminary injunction granted by Donald Trump-appointed US District Judge Terry A Doughty in Louisiana on 4 July prohibits the FBI and the US Department of Health and Human Services, among others, from speaking with platforms for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”
Read the White House’s response in The Independent:
Judge blocks Biden agencies from communicating with social media platforms
A federal judge’s preliminary injunction could impact government efforts to combat online disinformation
'Parental rights' group Moms for Liberty plans nationwide strategy for school board races in 2024
Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, is looking to expand those efforts across the country and to other education posts in 2024 and beyond. The effort is setting up for a clash with teachers unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public schools.
The group’s co-founder, Tiffany Justice, said during its annual summit over the weekend in Philadelphia that Moms for Liberty will use its political action committee next year to engage in school board races nationwide. It also will “start endorsing at the state board level and elected superintendents.”
Her comments confirm that Moms for Liberty, which has spent its first two years inflaming school board meetings with aggressive complaints about instruction on systemic racism and gender identity in the classroom, is developing a larger strategy to overhaul education infrastructure across the country.
As the group has amassed widespread conservative support and donor funding, its focus on education ensures that even as voters turn their attention to the 2024 presidential race, school board elections will remain some of the most contentious political fights next year.
Read more:
'Parental rights' group Moms for Liberty plans nationwide strategy for school board races in 2024
The “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty is looking to expand its efforts to elect school board candidates in 2024 and beyond, as well as get involved in other education races
Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington and denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case.
In a two-page letter to House Republicans on Friday, U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware defended the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden‘s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea with the Justice Department that likely spares Biden from time behind bars.
Weiss, who was named to that post by President Donald Trump and was kept on by the Biden administration, said in his letter that the department “did not retaliate” against Gary Shapley, an IRS agent who said the prosecutor helped block Shapley’s job promotion after the tax agency employee had reached out to congressional investigators about the Biden case.
Shapley is one of two IRS employees interviewed by Republicans pursuing investigations into nearly every facet of the younger Biden’s business dealings.
One of the investigating committees, the House Ways and Means Committee, voted to publicly disclose congressional testimony from the IRS employees shortly after the plea deal was announced June 20.
Read more:
Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies