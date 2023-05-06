✕ Close Related video: Judge denies request for mistrial from Trump’s attorneys in rape trial

A Trumpworld insider has begun cooperating with the investigation into the classified papers found at Donald Trump’sMar-a-Lago estate, it has been revealed.

Sources told The New York Times that the DOJ has found an “insider witness” who worked for the former president at his Florida estate who is now speaking to investigators as part of the probe.

The Justice Department is also said to be probing Mr Trump’s ties to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The revelation comes as attorneys for both Mr Trump and E Jean Carroll rested their cases in his civil rape trial on Thursday, following almost two weeks of testimony alleging that the former president raped the magazine columnist in the 1990s.

Afterwards, Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team until 5pm on Sunday to confirm whether or not the former president will appear.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll over the case.