Trump has been given a deadline to testify in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial after both sides rested on Thursday
A Trumpworld insider has begun cooperating with the investigation into the classified papers found at Donald Trump’sMar-a-Lago estate, it has been revealed.
Sources told The New York Times that the DOJ has found an “insider witness” who worked for the former president at his Florida estate who is now speaking to investigators as part of the probe.
The Justice Department is also said to be probing Mr Trump’s ties to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
The revelation comes as attorneys for both Mr Trump and E Jean Carroll rested their cases in his civil rape trial on Thursday, following almost two weeks of testimony alleging that the former president raped the magazine columnist in the 1990s.
Afterwards, Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team until 5pm on Sunday to confirm whether or not the former president will appear.
Earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll over the case.
‘He doesn’t like me very much, he was appointed by Bill Clinton,’ Trump says of E Jean Carroll trial judge
Judge Kaplan also denied a motion for a mistrial by Mr Trump’s attorneys, and frequently scolded his lead counsel Joe Tacopina for his “repetitive, argumentative and inappropriate” questioning of Ms Carroll.
He also warned Mr Trump to “refrain” from making inflammatory comments about the case that could incite violence.
Speaking in Ireland, Mr Trump described Judge Kaplan as a “rough judge”.
“He doesn’t like me very much, he was appointed by Bill Clinton,” he said.
He claimed Ms Carroll was a “Democrat” and that the lawsuit was a “political scam”.
“Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.
“I don’t have to but I choose to.”
E Jean Carroll trial judge gives Trump legal team deadline for Trump testimony
After Ms Carroll’s attorneys rest their case on Thursday afternoon, Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would give Mr Trump’s attorneys until 5pm on Sunday to confirm whether the former president would testify.
Ms Carroll is suing the former president for defamation and battery, alleging she was raped in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman in 1996 and her reputation was “destroyed” when the former president called her claims a “con job” in a Truth Social post in October 2022.
Judge Kaplan last week warned Mr Trump’s lawyers that the former president could be putting himself in further legal jeopardy after he described the lawsuit as a “scam” in a Truth Social post.
Kari Lake's lawyers fined in failed Arizona election lawsuit
Republican Kari Lake’s lawyers were sanctioned $2,000 Thursday by the Arizona Supreme Court in their unsuccessful challenge of her defeat in the governor’s race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
In an order, the state’s highest court said Lake’s attorney made “false factual statements” that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count. The court, however, refused to order Lake to pay attorney fees to cover the costs of defending Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in Lake’s appeal.
Chief Justice Robert Brutinel cited Lake’s challenge over signature verification remains unresolved.
Hobbs and Fontes said Lake and her attorneys should face sanctions for baselessly claiming that over 35,000 ballots were inserted into the race at a facility where a contractor scanned mail-in ballots to prepare them for county election workers to process and count.
When the high court first confronted Lake’s challenge in late March, justices said the evidence doesn’t show that over 35,000 ballots were added to the vote count in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of the state’s voters.
Trump to cut Ireland trip short and return to New York to ‘confront’ E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump has claimed he is cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” E Jean Carroll after his defence team suffered a series of setbacks at his civil rape and defamation trial in New York.
Speaking to reporters while golfing at his Doonbeg resort on Thursday, Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the trial, which is hearing its final day of evidence before closing arguments next week.
“I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is – it’s ridiculous,” he said.
“I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake.”
Mar-a-Lago insider cooperating with Special Counsel probe into Trump’s hoard of secret documents, report says
A Mar-a-Lago insider is helping Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of top secret documents at his luxury Florida estate, a report says.
Federal investigators have issued a string of new subpoenas in the probe and are trying to discover if Mr Trump ordered boxes containing confidential documents to be moved out of a storage room as the government attempted to recover them, sources told The New York Times.
The Special Counsel’s prosecutors are trying to establish if Mr Trump attempted to hide some documents even after the Justice Department issues a subpoena for their return last May, reported the newspaper.
The insider, whose identity has not been released, reportedly provided investigators with a picture of the Mar-a-Lago storage room where the documents were kept.
The newspaper says it is not known what else information the witness may have provided, or how long they may have been cooperating with the Justice Department.
Trump is accused in court of rape. Will it matter in 2024?
E. Jean Carroll testified in sometimes searing detail about the day she says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president, allegations the Republican has repeatedly and vehemently denied.
Taking the witness stand in support of Carroll this week, two friends told jurors that they spoke with the former magazine columnist shortly after the alleged 1996 attack, and that they believe she is telling the truth. Other women testified about separate encounters; one said Trump grabbed and groped her while they were on a flight in the late 1970s, the other told jurors he forcibly kissed her at his Florida home in 2005.
The accounts, shared during the civil trial on Carroll’s claims of battery and defamation against Trump, mark the first time that any of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former president have been heard in a court trial. Given a chance to rebut Carroll’s accusations on the witness stand, Trump declined to make an appearance, instead traveling overseas. He told reporters in Ireland that he may still testify in person, though his attorney said in court that he will not and that they will not present other witnesses.
DeSantis celebrates wins at end of busy legislative session
On the day he took office, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to pursue an agenda that would heal the state’s political divisions.
In an op-ed, he vowed to prioritize environmental protection, the economy and education. And he highlighted the “diverse, bipartisan group of qualified individuals” he hired for his administration.
“It is time for our state to come together,” he declared in the January 2019 piece.
On Friday, more than four years later, DeSantis is set to conclude a legislative session that establishes him as perhaps the most accomplished conservative governor in the nation’s bitter culture wars just as he prepares to enter the 2024 presidential contest as a top rival to former President Donald Trump.
Intensifying a hard-right shift that began during the pandemic, the 44-year-old Republican governor in recent weeks pushed the limits of divisive cultural battles over abortion, LGBTQ rights, sex education, guns, immigration and diversity. And in most cases, backed by Republican supermajorities in Florida’s legislature, he won.
Tucker Carlson ‘plotting to host GOP debate’ despite being axed by Fox
Tucker Carlson is no longer with Fox News, but he reportedly still wants to host a Republican primary debate.
Carlson separated from Fox News in late April and is not currently attached to a network or media company, but The Washington Post reported on Thursday that he’s angling to host an independent primary debate and has been in touch with former President Donald Trump – who is currently polling ahead of the rest of the GOP field – about the idea.
A potential debate featuring Carlson and Mr Trump would likely be seen as a serious challenge to Fox News, which has seen its primetime ratings fall since Carlson’s dismissal.
Fox News is set to host the first Republican primary debate in August, but Mr Trump has threatened to skip that debate — and the next one — out of personal frustrations with hosting and broadcasting entities and a concern that sharing a debate stage with his challengers could boost their profiles.
Convictions ‘won’t signal a death blow’ to Proud Boys
The conviction of Enrique Tarrio and his associates may be a major blow, but it may not be a fatal one to the Proud Boys, who often carried a violent message to the street and attempted to make it literal.
“The Proud Boys’ reputation will certainly be damaged due to the revelations during the trial and today’s convictions, but it won’t signal a death blow to the organization, and we expect their local activity to continue,” Lindsay Schubiner, director of programs at Western States Center, a civil rights group, told The Wall Street Journal.
Trump is ‘playing with fire’ as he touches on violent right-wing ideas during campaign
Still, despite the distance from the Proud Boys, Donald Trump still regularly touches on violent right-wing ideas in his campaign.
In March, the former president kicked off his run with an appearance in Waco, Texas, the site of an infamous, lethal standoff between federal agents and armed religious sect members 30 years before which galvanised the modern militia movement.
Observers said the choice meant, as ever, Donald Trump was “playing with fire.”
Mr Trump opened the event with a song in tribute to those in prison for the January 6 insurrection, and speakers spoke in violent terms about the government.
Before Mr Trump took the stage, conservative rocker Ted Nugent delivered a guitar solo version of the “Star Spangled Banner,” but not before asking the crowd for January 6-inspired “moment of silence for the political prisoners in the gulags of Washington, DC, because of jackbooted thugs in our own government.”
During his remarks, the former president avoided mentioning the standoff itself, but offered scattered warnings of sinister forces, World War III, and an apocalyptic “final battle” for America.
“Either the deep state destroys America, or we destroy the deep state,” he added. “We’re at a very pivotal point in our country.”
