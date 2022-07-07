✕ Close Biden jokes ‘unfortunately that’s probably Trump calling me’ as phone goes off during speec

Donald Trump expressed fears of his “inner secrets” being revealed before a “hostile Committee in Congress” as his White House counsel was set to be brought before the Jan 6 committee for a closed-door testimony.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Mr Trump asked why he or any future president would have a “candid and important” conversation with the White House counsel if there was even a small chance that the person would eventually leak the details.

He referred to his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone as a “lawyer acting for the Country” that “may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters. So bad for the USA!”

Mr Cipollone, who has emerged as a key witness into the activities of Mr Trump and his allies, has been under pressure to speak to the panel for some time and his recollections are expected to provide crucial insight into the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.