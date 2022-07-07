Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump fears for ‘inner secrets’ as lawyer is called to testify
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Biden jokes ‘unfortunately that’s probably Trump calling me’ as phone goes off during speec
Donald Trump expressed fears of his “inner secrets” being revealed before a “hostile Committee in Congress” as his White House counsel was set to be brought before the Jan 6 committee for a closed-door testimony.
Taking to his Truth Social account, Mr Trump asked why he or any future president would have a “candid and important” conversation with the White House counsel if there was even a small chance that the person would eventually leak the details.
He referred to his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone as a “lawyer acting for the Country” that “may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters. So bad for the USA!”
Mr Cipollone, who has emerged as a key witness into the activities of Mr Trump and his allies, has been under pressure to speak to the panel for some time and his recollections are expected to provide crucial insight into the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Biden invokes Trump on stage
In a rare use of his predecessor’s name in public, Joe Biden entertained a crowd in Cleveland, Ohio by jesting that Donald Trump was calling him onstage.
Mr Biden was there to highlight federal action to shore up troubled pension funding for millions now on the job or retired. His speech at a Cleveland high school showcased a final rule tied to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year. The rule allows troubled multi-company pensions to be made financially whole, ensuring full benefits for 2 million to 3 million workers and retirees.
Read more from Gustaf Kilander:
Biden jokes ‘unfortunately that’s probably Trump calling me’ as phone goes off
‘I hear that sound there,’ president says as phone call sounds in crowd
Lindsey Graham will not comply with Georgia election probe subpoena
Attorneys for Senator Lindsey Graham say he will not comply with a subpoena issued to him as part of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the Peach State.
In a statement provided to The Independent, attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin say Fulton County investigators have told them Mr Graham is “simply a witness” and “neither a subject nor target of the investigation” but dismissed the investigation being overseen by Fulton County DA Fani Willis as “all politics”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with subpoena in Georgia election probe
South Carolina senator’s attorneys claim he cannot be compelled to testify before the grand jury became of limited immunity granted to members of the House and Senate
Kinzinger posts video detailing vulgar death threats
Donald Trump and his service on the House January 6 select committee have prompted Mr Trump’s supporters to repeatedly call into his office and leave vulgar death threats on the office’s voicemail box.
Mr Kinzinger, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who still holds a reserve commission as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air National Guard, revealed the horrific threats in a compilation of them which he posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the vile threats to which Mr Kinzinger has been subjected.
Adam Kinzinger posts video detailing vulgar death threats
Republican routinely receives death threats from former president Donald Trump’s supporters
Giuliani says Trump should have pardoned himself
Disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who played a key role in the long chain of events leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, has mused that Donald Trump should have pardoned himself before leaving office.
Speaking on his personal podcast, Mr Giuliani remarked that it appears the ex-president is likely to face charges because of what has been uncovered by the committee investigating the riot.
Andrew Naughtie has the story.
Giuliani says Trump should have pardoned himself before leaving office
The former Trump attorney is facing legal threats on multiple fronts after spearheading a campaign to illegitimately overturn 2020 election
Biden’s communications director leaving the White House
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is departing in the coming weeks, the Biden administration announced on Thursday, marking an end to a parnership that spanned back to Joe Biden’s time as vice president.
Politico and The Wall Street Journal reported the news first on Wednesday, citing White House officials who said that Ms Bedingfield had begun notifying associates of her impending departure. A White House spokesperson later confirmed the news to The Independent.
John Bowden reports.
Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield is leaving the White House
Bedingfield will end seven-year run with Biden in weeks
More subpoenas likely coming for Trump’s inner circle
Georgia district attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to influence the election result there, said additional subpoenas are likely to follow for associates and allies in his inner circle.
She also suggested there was the possibility of subpoenaing the former president himself.
“We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,” Ms Willis told NBC News.
“I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game,” she continued. “This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”
Donald Trump fears inner secrets being revealed to ‘hostile Committee'
As Donald Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone is set to testify before the Jan 6 panel, the former president has lashed out at the idea that the “lawyer for the country” could be made to reveal conversations about the “inner secrets” of the White House.
“Why would a future President of the United States want to have candid and important conversations with his White House Counsel if he thought there was even a small chance that this person, essentially acting as a ‘lawyer’ for the Country, may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters,” he said on Truth Social.
“So bad for the USA!”
Trump press aide to testify at Jan 6 committee hearing
A former Trump White House staffer who resigned after the 6 January riot at the US Capitol is set to testify publicly to the select committee investigating the incident.
Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the later phase of the administration, will reportedly be appearing by agreement at a future hearing after receiving a subpoena, according to CNN.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
Trump press aide who quit after Capitol riot to testify at Jan 6 committee hearing
Staffer who resigned immediately after riot has already sat for a videotaped deposition, footage of which was shown at a hearing last month
Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time
A new video of the scene inside the Capitol itself shows the minutes immediately following the White House’s release of a video in which Donald Trump instructed his supporters to leave the building.
Posted on Twitter by NBC News’s Ryan J. Reilly on Tuesday, it was apparently shot by Pam Hemphill, a participant in riot who was sentences to 60 days in prison for her presence inside the Capitol as Trump supporters fought police and stormed the building.
In the video, an unidentified woman is seen demanding to know when the video was recorded, insisting (correctly) that it was not a live feed; she apparently did not realise it had been released by Donald Trump himself on Twitter just minutes earlier.
John Bowden reports:
New video shows Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time
Video was captured by now-sentenced rioter
‘I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person'
Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger.
It’s why Dahle, an affable farmer and state senator from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state, goes out of his way to make one thing clear: “I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person.”
Read on:
Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'
Republican Brian Dahle faces an uphill battle to defeat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies