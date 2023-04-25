Trump news - live: Trump ‘shocked’ by Tucker Carlson’s exit as E Jean Carroll rape trial gets underway
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in 1990s
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump has said he is “shocked” by the sudden ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.
Trump, who gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax that he was “a very good person, a very good man and very talented”.
“I don’t know if it was voluntary or was it somebody fired, but I think Tucker has been terrific. Especially over the last year or so he’s terrific to me,” he said.
It comes ahead of the start of Mr Trump’s civil trial for defamation and rape brought by E Jean Carroll.
Jury selection in the lawsuit filed by the columnist and author is scheduled to begin later today (Tuesday).
Ms Carroll has claimed that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, the former president celebrated Don Lemon’s release from CNN, calling it “Good news.”
Decades after she was allegedly raped by former President Donald Trump, columnist E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
One of those lawsuits will now be presented in a New York City federal courtroom starting today, 25 April, when a jury will be chosen under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump boasts new book is number one on Amazon
On Truth Social, former president Donald Trump bragged about his new book, Letters to Trump, going number one.
“Amazing! Letters to Trump just went to #1 on Amazon! A great book, get your copy today!” Mr Trump wrote.
Trump says US is in the ‘most dangerous place it has ever been’
Former president Donald Trump said the US is in the most dangerous place it has ever been because of the leadership.
“We are at, in my opinion, because of the power of weaponry, mostly nuclear but other things also, we are in the most dangerous position that we have ever been in as a nation,” he told Fox News.
He continued: “We have a leader that doesn’t know what is going on. This country might not exist, we may not exist anymore. ... it is a very scary time for the country because of the leadership.”
Donald Trump says he is ‘shocked’ by Tucker Carlson’s exit
Trump’s spokesperson reacted on Twitter hinting at a conspiracy behind his ouster.
“Fox News is controlled opposition,” she wrote.
Trump touts his efforts to restrict abortion rights
Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen,” Mr Trump said, appearing via video to a gathering of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
“They thought it would be another 50 years. Because Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that period of time, 50 years.”
Mr Trump won applause noting he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life abortion opposition rally.
Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price report:
Trump to publish letters from King Charles without permission
Donald Trump is publishing a book of his private correspondence on Tuesday that will include his letters with King Charles.
Letters To Trump features Mr Trump’s conversation with several notable figures including former presidents and world leaders.
But according to The Daily Telegraph, Buckingham Palace did not give consent to Mr Trump to publish his private letters with the King.
Matt Mathers reports:
Fulton County DA will reveal Trump charges this summer
Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, revealed that she will announce this summer whether former president Donald Trump and his allies will be charged with crimes related to election interference.
In a letter to local law enforcement, obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Ms Willis said she could announce possible criminal indictments between 11 July and 1 September.
She requested law enforcement be prepared for “heightened security and preparedness” as the announcement “may provoke a significant public reaction.”
Mr Trump and his allies like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are being investigated by Ms Willis for election interference in Georgia in 2020.
ICYMI: Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘part ways’
ICYMI: Tucker Carlson has parted ways with Fox News, the network that hosted his widely popular and controversial show Tucker Carlson Tonight.
The announcement comes as a surprise for many as Fox News recently settled a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.
Carlson, a known supporter and advocate of Mr Trump, had been enthralled in controversy after several of his communications in the aftermath of the 2020 election were revealed during discovery in the lawsuit.
In his communications, Carlson questioned statements and facts made on Fox News about the former president’s call for election fraud.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Here’s who is running for president in 2024
It seems every week another individual is throwing their hat into the ring of candidates running for president in 2024.
On Monday, Corey Stapleton, former Secretary of State of Montana, announced he was making a bid for the GOP nomination for president.
Mr Stapleton is the fifth Republican candidate to announce their intent to run for president. Others include former president Donald Trump, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Here’s what else you need to know about the people running for president this year.
More from The Independent:
A charging decision in the Georgia Trump investigation is imminent
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says that her office will announce whether Donald Trump or members of his legal team will face criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the state’s election results in the upcoming summer months.
Ms Willis’s pre-announcement came on Monday afternoon, along with a request for law enforcement agencies in the state and elsewhere to take extra steps to prepare for the risk of violence. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news, which came in the form of a notification from Ms Willis’s office to the county sheriff.
The decision will drop between 11 July and 1 September, according to the DA. And while she officially gave no indication of which way her office was leaning, Ms Willis asked that local law enforcement practice “heightened security and preparedness” as the announcement “may provoke a significant public reaction”.
“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” she wrote.
John Bowden has the all the details in his full story.
