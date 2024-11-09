Election 2024 live updates: Control of the House still up in the air as Trump ramps up White House transition
Control of the U.S. House Representatives remains up for grabs, but Republicans are nearing a majority
The control of the House is still up for grabs three days after the election.
As of Friday evening, 212 Republicans had been elected compared to 200 Democrats. One party needs 217 seats for a majority. Republicans have already gained control of the Senate, meaning Trump could be given full control of two branches of government and the levers of power in Washington.
Meanwhile, the President-elect has already begun preparing for the Oval Office.
He named Susie Wiles as his new White House chief of staff. Trump could be looking to rehire Tom Homan to handle immigration. Homan, a Project 2025 contributor, served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2017 and 2018 and is considered one of the key architects of the first Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
As the president-elect and his party celebrate his victory, for some Americans, the prospect of a second Trump term has been less welcoming.
This week, Black people are receiving racist text messages demanding they show up at “plantations,” where they’ll be enslaved while at a Texas college campus, protestors carried signs that branded women “property” and used homophobic slurs.
Boris Johnson has suggested that Donald Trump would “certainly” do a trade deal with the UK.
The former prime minister said the US president-elect is offering “economic hope” but that the Government would be “too pathetic” to try to secure a deal.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage said the UK needs to “roll out the red carpet” for the incoming president and said that America is “our most important relationship” in terms of trade.
Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is making efforts to smooth over tensions with the president-elect.
Women have been told not to panic as the website of the leading mail-order abortion pill provider in the US has crashed in the hours after Donald Trump’s election victory as Americans rushed to stock up on medication.
Dr Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, told The Independent the platform received 10,000 requests for medication for terminations in the 24 hours after Trump’s win – almost 15 times more than the 600 or so requests they tend to get per day.
The leading abortion rights activist said soaring demand caused their website to crash for two hours last night, but it is now back up and running again.
‘We will continue working, we will do what we do, nothing will stop us. Abortion is the most important form of healthcare for women,’ Dr Rebecca Gomperts says
Feds bring charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plot to assassinate Trump
A fugitive Iranian government operative is accused of hiring a pair of New Yorkers he met in prison to carry out an assassination plot against a critic of the regime and allegedly admitted to FBI agents that he’d also been tasked with finding a hit squad to kill President-elect Donald Trump.
Farhad Shakeri, 51, claimed he was asked in September by regime officials to “put aside his other efforts... and focus on surveilling, and, ultimately, assassinating, former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court.
Shakeri countered that this would cost a “huge” amount of money, to which his regime contact replied, “[W]e have already spent a lot of money .. . [s]o the money’s not an issue.” Shakeri said he was given a deadline of mid-October.
Farhad Shakeri allegedly told the feds he’d been tasked with finding a hit squad to kill President-elect Donald Trump.
Olivia Rodrigo moved quickly to remove one of her songs from social media after it was used in a Donald Trump victory video.
The pop star, 21, is a longtime reproductive rights activist who endorsed Trump’s rival Kamala Harris for president in the recent US election.
As results came in earlier this week, the Team Trump TikTok account posted a video with the caption, “And suddenly the words ‘I’m the President-Elect’ came out of my mouth...”
‘Ew don’t use my sound ever again ty,’ wrote the pop star
The UK needs to “roll out the red carpet” for Donald Trump following the US election, Nigel Farage has said.
The leader of Reform UK has said the British government needs to do everything it can to welcome Mr Trump and negotiate a trade deal, at the party’s conference in Newport, Wales on Friday.
Mr Farage was speaking after returning from a trip from the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he celebrated Mr Trump’s election win.
Nigel Farage has told the Reform UK conference the British government needs to do everything it can to welcome Mr Trump and negotiate a trade deal.
With Donald Trump headed back to the White House, the Republican is likely to turn to a familiar, highly controversial face to oversee his signature issue of immigration.
Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2017 and 2018, is considered one of the key architects of the first Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
Under the initiative, immigration officials broke with the longstanding practice of keeping migrant families together and out of detention, instead sending parents to immigration court for removal proceedings and children to the care of a separate agency.
Read the full story...
Homan presided over unprecedented ‘zero tolerance’ family separation program that severed thousands of migrant families, in some cases permanently
Howard Stern has revealed he had concerns going into the recent US presidential election that the country would not vote for Kamala Harris to become the first female president because of “how men talk behind closed doors.”
The influential radio host, 70, was speaking on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday (November 6), the day after the election.
“I think Kamala was a fine candidate,” said Stern. “She’s a fine woman. The problem I had is that I thought [President] Biden was doing a really good job, actually. But I understand why people said they had to switch.”
‘I don’t think American can vote for a woman,’ said the influential radio host
The UK needs to be a “critical friend” to Donald Trump, Sir Ed Davey has said after describing him as a “destructive demagogue” when the US election results came in.
The Lib Dem leader also called for a London summit on Ukraine for European leaders to co-ordinate before Mr Trump takes office and for the Government to deepen trade ties with the EU as potential US tariffs loom.
Sir Ed called Mr Trump a “dangerous, destructive demagogue” this week after US voters returned him to the White House.
The Lib Dem leader called the president-elect a ‘dangerous, destructive demagogue’ this week after US voters returned him to the White House.
WATCH: Powell Vs Trump Heats Up: FED Chair Signals Readiness To Defy Trump
Keir Starmer has been warned that he must prioritise attempts to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU and unpick the trade barriers created by leaving if he wants to offset the impact of the tariffs Donald Trump has threatened to impose.
With Mr Trump re-elected to the White House and intending to impose protectionist tariffs to protect sectors of the US economy, there are fears that not only will the policy wipeout the UK’s hopes for economic growth but could see the economy shrinking.
Foreign secretary David Lammy, who has attempted to dismiss any ill feeling he may have created between the Labour government and Trump White House with his historic tweets calling the president-elect a “neo Nazi”, has also warned against US trade tariffs.
Exclusive: Warning from a leading trade expert comes as new projections show tariffs imposed by Trump could shrnk the UK economy over the next three years and wipeout growth ahead of the next general election
