Election 2024 live updates: Trump wins Arizona to complete stunning clean sweep of all swing states
Result brings Trump’s final electoral vote total to 312, compared to Kamala Harris’s 226
Donald Trump has officially clinched Arizona, the final state to be called in the 2024 election, handing the Republican a clean sweep of all seven swing states.
Trump earlier announced that two of his former cabinet members – former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – would not be invited to serve in his administration this time around.
Trump announced the decision on Truth Social on Saturday evening, days after announcing that Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, would serve as chief of staff.
With results still coming in from the election, control of the House is still up for grabs, but Republicans already reclaimed control of the Senate.
Three Senate Republicans are vying to replace Mitch McConnell as the chamber’s leader: John Cornyn, John Thune, and Rick Scott. The election will be held November 13.
Earlier Saturday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced President Joe Biden and Trump would meet at the White House this week, setting in motion transition plans between the administrations of the two longstanding political enemies.
Trump wins Arizona to complete clean sweep of seven swing states
The battleground state of Arizona was called for Donald Trump just before 9.30pm on Saturday, making it the last to be called in the 2024 election and completing a clean sweep of seven swing states for the Republican.
The projected victory is a feather in Trump’s cap as it means he won all seven swing states over Vice President Kamala Harris and flipped the state red after narrowly losing Arizona to Biden in 2020.
Black people across the US are receiving racist texts
The five most shocking results from the election
The 2024 presidential election completely upended many people’s expectations. After Democrats booted Joe Biden from the top of their ticket to put Kamala Harris in place, she lost all seven of the major battleground states.
And now, as Republicans plan to drag Democrats’ “political dead bodies through the streets and burn them,” and Democrats deal with a reckoning, a few trends have emerged that continue to baffle some onlookers.
Here are five major shocks of the 2024 presidential election — and why they might have happened.
Lady Gaga’s dad says their relationship has been ‘dicey’ since he ‘came out as a Republican’
Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father, declared his new political stance in 2020 when he endorsed Donald Trump for president.
At the time, the “Poker Face” singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was very vocal about her support of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I came out as a Republican on FOX & Friends, ever since then, you know, it’s been a little dicey at home,” he confessed on November 6. “But you know, (we’ll) get past it.”
Germanotta admitted he thinks of himself as an “open-minded Republican” who actively supports the LGBTQ community.
“People need to understand that even though I’m a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn’t mean I don’t support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry,” he said before noting how drag artists perform at his Manhattan restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, every week.
The 9/11 trial could force the CIA to disclose its Guantánamo Bay secrets
Nearly two decades after those prisoners arrived at Guantánamo, a new lawsuit could reveal more about what went on inside, and whether it was under the full “operational control” of the CIA.
Texas campus in uproar after protesters hold signs declaring ‘women are property’ on quad after Trump victory
Hours before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech, two Christian protestors disrupted a Texas university campus with signs that branded women “property” and used homophobic slurs.
The incident at Texas State University at San Marcos united students on both sides of the political aisle in anger as the men paraded around for an hour before being escorted off the property.
Eva De Arment, a 19-year-old sophomore, was in the university’s English building waiting for class to start when she saw Snapchat images of the signs, including one that listed “women” and “slaves” alongside cars as “property.”
Scholars say sexism, racism and misogyny helped Trump score a historic second term. The Independent has emailed the Trump campaign for comment. De Arment is now worried she’ll be exposed to more of the sexist rhetoric she heard on campus this week.
“I do believe that there is a nuance that the election made them comfortable enough to come onto a campus with signs like that,” she said. “I am afraid.”
Trump wins Arizona
Donald Trump clinched Arizona, the final state to be called in the 2024 race, on Saturday evening, according to AP Decision Desk.
Votes are still being counted in the swing state, but 87 per cent have been tallied already, enough to make the call.
Trump won racked up 1,574,244 votes — 52.6 per cent — compared to Harris’ 1,389,309 votes — 46.4 per cent of the vote.
The president-elect’s victory in the state comes four years after he narrowly lost Arizona to Biden — and means he swept all seven swing states.
Arizona’s 11 electoral votes brings Trump to a final total to 312 electoral votes compared to Harris’ 226.
Trump announces inaugural committee co-chairs
The president-elect announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler.
He described the pair as “longtime friends and supporters.”
“On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honor of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honor this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation,” Trump said in a statement.
“This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office.”
Voices: The best way to help women? End the male loneliness epidemic
For a 2,300-year-old theory, it’s aged remarkably well. Pretty much all modern psychotherapy is predicated on the premise that what happens in infancy and the relationship we have with our primary caregiver/s is fundamental to what we’re like (and the issues we’ll struggle with) later in life. And, arguably, his words could be just as relevant when it comes to what has been dubbed the “male loneliness epidemic”. The way we bring up boys seems to create lonely men; the negative consequences of this are being felt throughout society.
Trump reveals two former senior members of his administration will not be returning for his second term
Donald Trump has announced just one Cabinet member as his transition to the White House is underway.
He tapped Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, to serve as chief of staff, making her the first woman with the title.
But now, he has named two former Cabinet members who will not be returning to his administration.
