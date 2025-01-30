JD Vance sits down with Hannity as Trump signs executive order for detention camp at Guantanamo: Live
Vance’s appearance comes just less than a week after his boss sat down with the Fox News host
Vice President JD Vance will have his turn sitting down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, just less than a week after his boss did the same.
In the interview, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the former pair are expected to discuss the administration's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration so far.
It comes as Donald Trump directed his administration to revive a migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba to hold detained migrants while they await deportation.
“Today I‘m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump declared while signing the Laken Riley Act into law.
Earlier on Wednesday, Robert F Kennedy Jr was the latest controversial cabinet pick to be grilled by Senators over his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
The 71-year-old declared war on chronic illness, refuted anti-vaxxer claims, and said he would follow Trump’s lead on abortion despite once being pro-choice. There were tense moments when Democrats read out conspiracy-laden statements he had made in the past including about AIDS and Covid-19.
Tomorrow he will go before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
After blitz of executive orders, Trump's disapproval rating jumps
Donald Trump’s disapproval rating shot up following his first week as president as his administration ushered through a series of executive orders cracking down on immigration and beginning to fulfill MAGA pledges.
As Trump’s administration carried out immigration raids in cities across the U.S., and the president signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship (which has since been held up by a federal judge), the president’s disapproval rating increased by five percent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Trump's disapproval rating jump after blitz of executive orders
The latest poll follows Trump’s series of sweeping executive orders cracking down on immigration and announcing an to end birthright citizenship
Vance to sit down with Hannity
Vice President JD Vance will have his turn sitting down with Sean Hannity, just less than a week after his boss did the same.
In the interview, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the former pair are expected to discuss the administration's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration so far.
The interview is due to air at 9pm ET on Fox.
Coming soon... Trump Media's own financial investment brand
President Donald Trump’s media company, the Trump Media & Technology Group, revealed on Wednesday its plans to begin to sell financial products.
The company said that it will launch a finance firm known as Truth.Fi. While it didn’t state if it plans to begin offering investment or savings products to the public, it indicated that it’s possible that the company will offer investments backed by Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.
To help the venture, Trump Media is taking about $250 million of the company’s cash into cryptocurrency and other investments, according to the Journal. Charles Schwab will hold the funds.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Trump Media set to launch its own financial investment brand
Truth.Fi to offer services to conservatives who may feel frozen out by big banks
‘Hold the line, don’t resign’
The Trump administration has offered a buyout to around 2 million federal employees and claims they can stop working and still receive pay through the end of September, but workers are rallying each other on Reddit to stay onboard, arguing their presence is “the last line of defense against fascism.”
Josh Marcus reports for The Independent:
‘Hold the line, don’t resign’: Federal workers rally on Reddit against Trump buyout
‘If we leave, we will be replaced by loyalists,’ one commentor wrote
Cuban president says Trump’s Guantanamo plan 'act of brutality'
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel deemed the decision as “an act of brutality” in a message on his X account, and he described the based as one “located in illegally occupied #Cuba territory.”
The Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also lambasted the announcement.
“The US government’s decision to imprison migrants at the Guantanamo Naval Base, in an enclave where it created torture and indefinite detention centers, shows contempt for the human condition and international law,” Rodriguez said on X.
