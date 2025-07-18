Venezuelans deported by Trump to brutal El Salvador prison are transferred to Caracas in exchange for Americans: reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of Venezuelans that Donald Trump had deported to a brutal prison in El Salvador have been sent back to their home country under a bilateral deal to secure the release of Americans locked up in Venezuela.

Under the deal, more than 200 Venezuelans summarily deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, will be sent to Caracas, according to Reuters and Bloomberg, citing officials familiar with the matter.

In exchange, the Venezuelan government will deliver five U.S. citizens and five lawful permanent residents back to American custody.

Friday’s prison swap follows the Trump administration’s allegedly bungled efforts to try to release Americans imprisoned in Venezuela in exchange for sending home dozens of men that the administration accused of being Tren de Aragua gang members.

The release of Venezuelans who have been imprisoned at the facility for more than four months could also potentially expose what they experienced inside and what conditions are like for hundreds of people languishing inside the notorious prison.

open image in gallery The Trump administration negotiated a deal for the release of American prisoners in Venezuela in exchange for dozens of Venezuelans who were deported from the United States to a brutal prison in El Salvador ( EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE )

So far, only one person deported from the United States to CECOT has made it back.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran father who was living in Maryland, was abruptly returned to the United States after a weeks-long court battle over his arrest and removal. Administration officials initially said he was deported by mistake before repeatedly insisting the U.S. government no longer had jurisdiction over him. Last month, he was returned to face a federal criminal indictment in Tennessee accusing him of smuggling immigrants across the country.

A recent court filing detailed for the first time what current conditions at the Salvadoran prison are like for the dozens of Venezuelan immigrants still inside.

Abrego Garcia was subject to “severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture” at the facility, according to his attorneys.

The Independent has requested comment from the State Department.

Despite the Trump administration’s claims that deportees sent to the notorious maximum-security prison were no longer the responsibility of the United States, officials have been using them as a bargaining chip in a weeks-in-the-making prisoner exchange.

But those competing negotiations, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in one camp and presidential envoy Richard Grenell in another, had appeared to fall apart until Friday’s alleged breakthrough.

open image in gallery CECOT, branded a ‘tropical gulag’ by human rights groups, is the largest prison in Latin America, which the Trump administration has contracted to detain dozens of alleged Tren de Aragua members deported from the United States ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Their return had been a long-standing demand of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Nayib Bukele’s regime and the Trump administration of committing human rights abuses by locking up immigrants in the Salvadoran prison, labelled by humanitarian groups as a “tropical gulag” and concentration camp.

Roughly 250 Venezuelans were deported to El Salvador’s brutal Terrorism Confinement Center beginning March 15, when Trump invoked a centuries-old wartime law that labelled alleged Tren de Aragua gang members “alien enemies” who could be removed from the country without due process.

The White House claims that Maduro directed an “invasion” of gang members into the country — contradicting reports from U.S. intelligence agencies.

Government attorneys argued that the United States no longer has jurisdiction over deportees after ignoring emergency court orders that blocked their arrival in El Salvador. But Salvadoran authorities recently told the United Nations that the “legal responsibility for these people lie exclusively” with the U.S. government.

Bukele had first hinted at prospects of a “humanitarian agreement” with the countries in April, weeks after agreeing to imprison U.S. deportees in CECOT. Venezuelan officials, meanwhile, had dismissed the proposal and demanded the return of their “kidnapped” countrymen.

Several federal judges have temporarily blocked immigration officials from deporting more Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, teeing up yet another Supreme Court battle challenging the president’s sweeping executive actions related to his anti-immigration agenda.

Lawyers for deported immigrants inside CECOT have argued for class-action relief, which would give them an opportunity to challenge allegations against them in court.

“Significant evidence has come to light indicating that many of those currently entombed in CECOT have no connection to the gang and thus languish in a foreign prison on flimsy, even frivolous, accusations,” District Judge James Boasberg wrote last month.