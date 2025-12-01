Trump defends Hegseth as secretary faces questions over Venezuela boat strike ‘war crime’: Live
The House and the Senate have opened inquiries into the reported ‘double tap strike’ on the alleged drug vessel in the Caribbean
President Donald Trump has defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over reports that he ordered a second military strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat in September after the first attack failed to kill everyone on board.
The House and the Senate have opened inquiries into the reported Sept. 2 “double tap strike” by U.S. Navy SEALs on the vessel in the Caribbean, which Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said “seemed” to be a war crime.
“Going after survivors in the water; that is clearly not lawful,” Kelly said Sunday on CNN. “If what has been reported is accurate, I’ve got serious concerns.”
Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, added: “This rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.”
Hegseth reportedly gave a verbal order to “kill everybody” on board the supposed narco terrorist vessel as the Trump administration launched the first of more than a dozen attacks on boats that have killed more than 80 people over the last three months.
But Trump backed Hegseth when quizzed by reporters Sunday. “He said he did not say that, and I believe him 100 percent,” Trump said.
“I wouldn't have wanted that - not a second strike,” the president added.
Hegseth said the strikes were “lawful under both U.S. and international law.”
Survivors on ‘narco boat’ targeted by Trump order were blown apart after Hegseth verbal command to ‘kill everybody’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly gave a verbal order to leave no survivors behind as Donald Trump’s administration launched the first of more than a dozen attacks on alleged drug-running boats that have killed more than 80 people over the last three months.
On September 2, U.S. military personnel fired a missile, striking a vessel in the Caribbean that carried 11 people accused of trafficking drugs into the United States.
When two survivors emerged from the wreckage, a Special Operations commander overseeing the attack ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions to “kill everybody,” according to The Washington Post, citing officials with direct knowledge of the operation.
