Liveupdated

Trump-Venezuela live: Fears US is ‘beginning a war’ after seizing oil tanker in dramatic escalation

Republican Sen. Rand Paul reacts with dismay to latest act of aggression and says it is not ‘the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world’

Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 11 December 2025 10:24 GMT
Trump administration releases video of U.S. seizure of Venezuelan oil tanker amid buildup of forces in region

Lawmakers have warned the U.S. is heading to war with Venezuela after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the military had seized one of the country’s oil tankers.

The move marked a dramatic escalation of the existing tensions between the two nations that erupted in September when Trump’s administration began blowing up alleged drug boats.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters. “Largest one ever seized actually. And other things are happening.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi subsequently posted footage of the operation on social media, claiming the vessel had been involved “in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.”

Nicolas Maduro’s government reacted angrily, accusing the U.S. of “international act of piracy” and declaring: “The true reasons for the prolonged aggression against Venezuela have finally been revealed… It has always been about our natural resources, our oil, our energy.”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul was also dismayed, telling NewsNation the development “sounds a lot like the beginning of a war” and declaring that it was not “the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world, looking for adversaries and beginning wars.”

‘Beginning of a war:’ Senators express concern over dramatic escalation

This is how lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted to the news, with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was expressing dismay and telling NewsNation the development “sounds a lot like the beginning of a war.”

He also declared that it was not “the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world, looking for adversaries and beginning wars.”

Paul has been sounding the alarm about precisely this coming to pass all week.

Another senator, who has expressed his concern is Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, featured among the politicians reacting here:

Here’s Graig Graziosi on his earlier warning that the Trump administration is “sleepwalking us into a war with Venezuela” for its oil.

Democratic Senator fears Trump is 'sleepwalking us into a war with Venezuela'

President Donald Trump has said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered”
Joe Sommerlad11 December 2025 10:20

Donald Trump announces U.S. military has seized Venezuela oil tanker

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. military has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, a dramatic escalation of the existing tensions that began in September when his administration began blowing up alleged drug boats.

“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters during a business roundtable event at the White House.

“Largest one ever seized actually. And other things are happening.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel subsequently published footage of American forces landing on the deck of the vessel from a helicopter, with Bondi alleging that the ship had been involved “in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.”

The U.S. has killed at least 87 people in missile strikes on alleged narco-boats in the Caribbean and Pacific over the last four months but has faced repeated criticism for failing to provide evidence to justify its lethal actions.

It has also moved military forces towards Central America, including the world’s largest aircraft carrier the USS Gerald R Ford, from which the chopper used in yesterday’s mission was reportedly launched, as part of a concerted pressure campaign against Venezuela and its leader Nicolas Maduro.

Brendan Rascius and Graig Graziosi have this full report.

US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker in latest ramp up against nation

The president boasted it was the ‘largest’ tanker ever seized after attorney general posted footage to social media
Joe Sommerlad11 December 2025 10:05

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration as the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker by the U.S. military marks a major escalation of the tensions between the two nations that have rumbled on since September.

Joe Sommerlad11 December 2025 09:40

