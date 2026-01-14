Americans detained in Venezuela released in what US calls ‘an important step’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple American citizens detained in Venezuela have been released, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Tuesday.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela," the department said, adding: "This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities."

The development follows a stunning nighttime raid earlier this month, during which the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Last week, Venezuela’s national assembly head, Jorge Rodríguez, indicated that a "significant number" of both Venezuelan and foreign prisoners would be freed. He described the move as a gesture to "seek peace" following the military operation that deposed Maduro.

In July, Venezuela released 10 jailed U.S. citizens and permanent residents in exchange for getting home scores of migrants deported by the United States to El Salvador. ( AP Foto/Matías Delacroix )

As of Tuesday evening, the Venezuela human rights group Foro Penal had confirmed 56 prisoners it said were detained for political reasons had been freed. The group criticized the lack of government transparency over the releases. Venezuela’s government negated the organization’s count, and reported a far higher figure of 400 Tuesday afternoon.

But the government did not provide evidence of the releases or a time range in which they were carried out, nor did it identify those freed, making it impossible to determine whether those freed were behind bars for political or other reasons.

In July, Venezuela released 10 jailed U.S. citizens and permanent residents in exchange for getting home scores of migrants deported by the United States to El Salvador under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.