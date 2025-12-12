Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

Trump sanctions Maduro’s nephews after White House confirms oil tanker crew will be released: Latest

President Donald Trump’s administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro

Joe Sommerlad
Friday 12 December 2025 11:45 GMT
White House claims Venezuelan oil tanker was Iran ‘shadow vessel’ and defends seizure

President Donald Trump’s administration has placed further pressure on Venezuela by sanctioning three nephews of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro, a day after the U.S. seized one of its oil tankers in a dramatic escalation of existing tensions.

Franqui Flores, Carlos Flores and Efrain Campo will all be sanctioned, as will Panamanian businessman Ramon Carretero, six firms and six Venezuela-flagged ships, all of which are accused of transporting sanctioned oil, according to a list published by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday.

The White House has meanwhile said the U.S. will keep the oil being carried aboard the Skipper supertanker that was seized by American forces Wednesday but will release its crew once it docks at the Port of Galveston in Texas.

The administration posted dramatic footage of the joint operation that saw members of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard lowered onto the deck of the vessel from a helicopter to take it over.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the ship is “a sanctioned shadow vessel, known for carrying black market sanctioned oil” to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the U.S. considers a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump administration sanctions Maduro's nephews and says tanker crew will be freed

Here’s Graig Graziosi on the reasons given by the administration for its aggressions towards the country, which threatens to spill over into all out war.

Why is Trump going after Venezuela? Three big reasons behind his pressure campaign

Trump has claimed Maduro allowed ‘millions’ of Venezuelans into the U.S.
Joe Sommerlad12 December 2025 11:45

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration with the latest on the seized Venezuelan oil tanker and the escalating tensions between the two countries.

Joe Sommerlad12 December 2025 11:30

