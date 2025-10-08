Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says Israel peace deal ‘very close’ after Rubio slips him note as president reveals possible Gaza visit

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 08 October 2025 22:05 BST
U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he speaks during a roundtable on antifa, an anti-fascist movement he designated a domestic "terrorist organization" via executive order on September 22, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he speaks during a roundtable on antifa, an anti-fascist movement he designated a domestic "terrorist organization" via executive order on September 22, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump on said an agreement to end Israel’s two-year-old war against Hamas in Gaza is “very close” based on a note he was handed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump was taking questions from reporters during a roundtable with right-wing influencers when he said Rubio had informed him of new progress in talks that have been taking place in Egypt.

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they're going to need me pretty quickly,” Trump said.

More follows...

