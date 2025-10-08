President Donald Trump on said an agreement to end Israel’s two-year-old war against Hamas in Gaza is “very close” based on a note he was handed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an event at the White House on Wednesday.
Trump was taking questions from reporters during a roundtable with right-wing influencers when he said Rubio had informed him of new progress in talks that have been taking place in Egypt.
“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they're going to need me pretty quickly,” Trump said.
More follows...
