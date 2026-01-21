Veteran Republican senator hints at break with Trump over support for voter ID law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has signaled a possible break with President Donald Trump over the passage of the Safeguard American Voters Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote.

The president has complained since his defeat in the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden that the current process is vulnerable to fraud, despite failing to prove that his loss was the result of a nationwide conspiracy to “rig” the outcome, as he has repeatedly insisted.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy duly introduced the SAVE Act last January, proposing to amend the National Registration Act and block non-citizens from voting, and it passed the House of Representatives on April 10 by 220-208, sending the bill to the Senate for its consideration.

If passed, the bill could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters who lack easy access to identification documents and would upend how states register people to vote online or through automatic or same-day registration.

Roughly 146 million people lack a passport, and 13 million U.S. citizens lack ready access to citizenship documents, according to the Brennan Center.

open image in gallery Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has suggested in a letter to a constituent that he opposes federal attempts to intervene in state election law ( AP )

In a letter to a constituent posted on social media by MAGA activist Scott Presler, Grassley, the Senate’s 92-year-old president pro tempore, has expressed sympathy for his correspondent’s stated concerns about election security.

He then added: “I have opposed partisan efforts in Washington, D.C. to federalize elections in order to undermine election integrity… I do not believe that Iowa and other states need politicians in Washington, D.C., dictating and controlling how states run their elections.”

Presler interpreted those remarks as meaning that Grassley “will NOT support the SAVE Act,” although the lawmaker did not mention the act by name and went on to write in the same letter: “I also support requiring voter identification because I believe that every fraudulent vote dilutes the votes of legitimate voters.”

The Independent has reached out to Grassley for comment.

The senator points out in the letter that the U.S. Constitution “leaves states the primary responsibility for creating and enacting election laws.”

The founding document’s Elections Clause makes that point clear but also muddies the waters by allowing for Congress to intervene, declaring: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

Trump has made his own feelings on the need for voter ID abundantly clear, writing in a Truth Social post last August: “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has long called for election ‘reform,’ insisting his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 race was the result of widespread fraud, which has never been proven ( Getty )

He has yet to issue an executive order to that effect, however.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson has since told PolitiFact: “The Trump administration remains committed to securing our elections and ensuring only American citizens vote in American elections.”

David J Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, told the same outlet: “The president has attempted to pressure states to change election laws, but he has no power to do so.”

Currently, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states already require voters to present some form of ID at the polls, with the remaining 14 states and D.C. verifying identities by other means, such as signature verification or asking people for personal information.

Among those opposed to the SAVE Act is Vermont’s Democratic Secretary of State Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, who last year labelled it “a voter suppression tactic that’s dressed up as some sort of reform.”