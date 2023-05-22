Trump news – latest: Former president’s attorney quits and reveals infighting among his legal team
The Florida governor is expected to file his official nomination for 2024 next week
A top attorney to former President Donald Trump is leaving his legal defence effort, and blaming Mr Trump’s top aide Boris Epshteyn for supposedly being dishonest and unforthcoming in his work to assist the ex-president’s lawyers with his defence against an investigation into whether he retained classified documents illegally.
His exit comes as the National Archives announced it found a trove of records proving that Donald Trump and his advisors knew they were breaking rules by taking those classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.
The agency sent a letter, obtained by CNN, to Mr Trump this week revealing it had found 16 records showing he and his top advisers were aware of the correct declassification process when he was president.
“The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records,” wrote archivist Debra Steidel Wall.
These records will be turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents.
Trump attorney quits legal team
One of Donald Trump’s attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, has departed the former president’s legal team and in a statement Saturday accused a top adviser to Mr Trump of being dishonest.
In an interview with CNN, he said that Mr Trump’s aide Boris Epshteyn was stonewalling members of the legal team and preventing them from adequately defending the former president against an investigation into whether he illegally retained classified documents.
“The real reason is because there are certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be,” said Mr Parlatore on Saturday. “There is one individual who works for him, Boris Epshteyn, who had really done everything he could to try to block us, to prevent us from doing what we could to defend the president.”
