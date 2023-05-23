Trump news – latest: E Jean Caroll targets Trump again after his derogatory CNN town hall smears
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Author E Jean Carroll is amending her remaining defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to include the derogatory emarks made by the former president at a CNN town hall.
Roberta Kaplan filed a proposed update to the $10m Manhattan civil court complaint on Monday to include comments made by Mr Trump after he was found liable for the sexual assault and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s media company has filed a $3.78bn lawsuit against The Washington Post over alleged defamation regarding his social media platform Truth Social. The suit claims the paper had been on a “years-long crusade” to undermine Trump Media, which was founded in February 2021.
Following the release of the Durham report last week, the former president has used his social media platform to make the claim that the FBI wanted to pay up to $1m to “frame” him in regard to collusion with Russia.
Meanwhile, a top attorney to Mr Trump is leaving his legal defence effort, and blaming the former president’s top aide Boris Epshteyn for supposedly being dishonest and unforthcoming in his work to assist lawyers with his defence against an investigation into whether he retained classified documents illegally.
His exit comes as the National Archives announced it found a trove of records proving that Donald Trump and his advisors knew they were breaking rules by taking those classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.
These records will be turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents.
From Trump to Tyson: The powerful men finally being held to account by sexual assault accusers
An ex-president, a disgraced comedian, a world heavyweight boxing champion, a deceased music mogul and a former New York City mayor.
In the six months since New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, which removed the statute of limitations for certain sexual misconduct, powerful men from the worlds of politics, business, entertainment and sport have had to answer their accusers in civil court.
Bevan Hurley reports.
The powerful men finally being forced to face their sexual assault accusers
E Jean Carroll is among more than 130 women who have taken on their alleged abusers under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. Her historic victory against Donald Trump is inspiring even more accusers to come forward, Bevan Hurley reports
Donald Trump supporter gets former president’s signature tattooed on arm
Donald Trump has shared a video of a fan getting his signature tattooed after the former president signed his bicep. In footage posted to Instagram, the supporter had the writing inked next to an existing artwork that appears to be Mr Trump dressed as a boxer. Mr Trump appears to have signed the fan’s arm using permanent market, leading to a thick-lined tattoo that some social media users were confused by. “I [couldn’t] tell it is his signature if I hadn’t seen him signing arm,” one Instagram user said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Trump bashes DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Tim Scott
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Trump slams DeSantis as he welcomes Tim Scott to presidential race
‘Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,’ Trump writes
E Jean Carroll moves to amend defamation case against Trump
E Jean Carroll has moved to amend her remaining defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to include his statement during his CNN town hall, the day after the verdict in the first defamation case.
Bevan Hurley has the full story.
E Jean Carroll applies to expand lawsuit against Trump to include CNN town hall
A day after he was found liable for sexual assault and defamation, Donald Trump doubled down in disgraceful comments to a live CNN audience
From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals: Haley v Scott
As the GOP field begins to take shape, the Haley-Scott faceoff is putting some of their mutual supporters in the critical early voting state of South Carolina in a conundrum as they weigh which candidate to support.
Read on...
Haley vs. Scott: From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals
Mutual supporters of Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are in a conundrum now that the two South Carolina natives are both candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination
Trump campaign knocks DeSantis over latest development in Disney feud
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign wasted no time in knocking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the news that Disney is cancelling a $1bn plan to expand its business in Florida.
The campaign for the former president to return to the White House sent out a fundraising email on 18 May after the news broke about the shelving of the planned relocation of some thousands of staff to the Orlando area.
Read more:
Trump campaign knocks DeSantis over Disney’s cancelled Florida expansion plan
‘President Trump is always right’ declares campaign with old post saying Disney would kill Florida investment
Damning new Mar-a-Lago papers evidence spells trouble for Trump
Donald Trump’s legal troubles could be hotting up after the National Archives found a trove of records proving the former president knew he shouldn’t have taken classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.
The National Archives sent a letter, obtained by CNN, to Mr Trump this week revealing that it had found 16 presidential records showing he and his top advisers were aware of the correct declassification process when he was in the White House.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Damning evidence spells trouble for Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe
Trove of 16 presidential records appears to pour cold water on Mr Trump’s claims that he doesn’t think he did anything wrong by taking the documents when he left the White House
Pro-Trump Super PAC uses Tim Scott’s announcement to mock Ron DeSantis
A super PAC supporting former president Donald Trump’s campaign used the entrance of Sen Tim Scott (R - South Carolina) into the 2024 Republican presidential race to hit his main rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Make America Great Again Inc, a super PAC that supports Mr Trump, used Mr Scott’s planned announcement to repeat Mr Trump’s attacks on Mr DeSantis.
Eric Garcia reports.
Pro-Trump Super PAC uses Tim Scott’s announcement to mock Ron DeSantis
‘They smell Ron DeSantis’ blood in the water,’ the super PAC says of other Republicans
ICYMI: Trump whines that he is a ‘victim’ of ‘weaponisation of justice’
Donald Trump has again complained that he is the “victim” of what Republicans baselessly claim is the “weaponisation” of the federal government.
The one-term president made the remark in response to the Jim Jordan-led House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Thursday.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump whines that he is a ‘victim’ of ‘weaponisation of justice’
House committee hearing descended into chaos with lawmakers shouting at each other
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies