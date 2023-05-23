✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Author E Jean Carroll is amending her remaining defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to include the derogatory emarks made by the former president at a CNN town hall.

Roberta Kaplan filed a proposed update to the $10m Manhattan civil court complaint on Monday to include comments made by Mr Trump after he was found liable for the sexual assault and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s media company has filed a $3.78bn lawsuit against The Washington Post over alleged defamation regarding his social media platform Truth Social. The suit claims the paper had been on a “years-long crusade” to undermine Trump Media, which was founded in February 2021.

Following the release of the Durham report last week, the former president has used his social media platform to make the claim that the FBI wanted to pay up to $1m to “frame” him in regard to collusion with Russia.

Meanwhile, a top attorney to Mr Trump is leaving his legal defence effort, and blaming the former president’s top aide Boris Epshteyn for supposedly being dishonest and unforthcoming in his work to assist lawyers with his defence against an investigation into whether he retained classified documents illegally.

His exit comes as the National Archives announced it found a trove of records proving that Donald Trump and his advisors knew they were breaking rules by taking those classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.

These records will be turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents.