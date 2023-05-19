✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has privately said to donors that Donald Trump cannot win.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr DeSantis told donors on a call, organized by the super PAC supporting him, Never Back Down according to a report in The New York Times.

“Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

Meanwhile Mr Trump flooded his Truth Social platform with posts attacking his rival Mr DeSantis as reports emerged the Florida governor is planning to officially announce his 2024 presidential bid next week.

The attack is just the latest attempt by Mr Trump to square himself up against Mr DeSantis.

People close to Mr DeSantis told The Wall Street Journal that the Florida governor will file official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on 24 May.