Trump news - live: White powder found in Manhattan prosecutor’s office as Mary Trump sabotages Waco rally
Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
Donald Trump continues to ratchet up violent rhetoric and lash out on social media at New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading the probe into hush money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.
After posting an image in which he appeared to wield a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, he later called him a “degenerate psychopath” while proclaiming no crime had been committed and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.
In the wake of Mr Trump’s violent rhetoric, an envelope containing white powder was found at the Manhattan DA’s office.
Meanwhile, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his Saturday rally and then not show up leaving seats empty.
Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump said the Waco location is a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous 1993 siege, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. A Texas newspaper published an editorial arguing the same point.
Trump menacingly warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is charged
Former president Donald Trump continues to lash out on social media as a decision whether to indict him on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case is pushed into next week.
In a dark late-night Truth Social post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” should charges be brought against him.
Read on:
Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe
If charged such violent rhetoric could be in violation of bond
Jan 6 probe: Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence
A federal judge in Washington DC has rejected former president Donald Trump’s attempt to keep his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a large group of other former top White House and Trump administration officials from having to give evidence before the grand jury investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
District Judge Beryl Howell, who until last week was the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a sealed ruling last week rejecting Mr Trump’s claim that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that normally shields conversations and deliberations between and among a president and his advisers — should preclude Mr Meadows and other aides from testifying.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report from Washington, DC.
Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence in Jan 6 probe
The court ruling represents another significant defeat for Mr Trump’s legal team
Could Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?
And would he want to?
Could Florida governor Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?
Despite what Trump’s MAGA allies say, the Florida governor likely has little authority to stop the former president’s extradition from their mutual home state. Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg write
The former president’s shifting indictment timeline - has Trump been arrested yet?
Did Trump get arrested today? The moving indictment timeline
Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. Now he waits in Mar-a-Lago
Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally
Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and author who is former president Donald Trump’s niece, has called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his 25 March rally in Waco, Texas, so tickets will be allocated to people who won’t show up for the event.
Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump wrote that the Waco location is “a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI”.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally by filling venue with no-shows
Mr Trump’s niece is an outspoken critic of the ex-president
Ahead of Waco rally, Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump
A Texas newspaper has lambasted former president Donald Trump’s decision to hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally not far from the site of the deadly law enforcement siege in Waco, Texas, an event that galvanised far-right conspiracy theories as a symbol of violent government overreach.
As the state of Texas recognises the 30th anniversary of the deadly 51-day siege, The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board writes that “dog ears won’t be the only ones twitching” when Mr Trump lands on 25 March.
“Trump doesn’t do subtle; dog-whistle messages are not his style. The more apt metaphor is the blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler barreling down [Interstate-10],” the newspaper writes.
Read more:
Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump for ‘stoking the fires of Waco’
Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally will be held near the site of a deadly Texas siege on its 30th anniversary
Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest go viral
AI-generated deepfakes showing Donald Trump making a run from authorities and being arrested have flooded Twitter ahead of the former president’s possible indictment.
Mr Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as next week and potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
An indictment in New York would make Mr Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest take over Twitter
AI-generated images show officers restraining Trump as he tries to flee
DeSantis says he is ‘more of an executive guy’ when asked if he would be Trump’s VP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled out being former president Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, as he prepares to launch his own White House run.
Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr DeSantis if he would consider being Mr Trump’s vice presidential nominee on Thursday evening, which the governor rebuffed.
Eric Garcia reports.
Ron DeSantis rules out being Trump’s VP, claims he is ‘more of an executive guy’
Comes as DeSantis has begun to actively lay the groundwork for a White House run.
Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying
The new image shared by Mr Trump also looks uncannily real at first glance, but signs of the shortcomings of artificial intelligence technology become apparent on a closer look at the former president’s hands, shoes and the people around him.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying as AI images of arrest spread online
Former president shares AI-generated image after deepfake arrest images viewed 5 million times
Distant Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case
According to People, Ms Trump isn’t interested in commiserating with her husband and is instead focused on a small, close-knit group of friends and family, including her 17-year-old son Barron Trump.
“She doesn’t sympathise with Donald’s plight,” one source told the magazine.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case: ‘She doesn’t sympathise’
Ms Trump is said to be ‘leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies