Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1679749200

Trump news - live: White powder found in Manhattan prosecutor’s office as Mary Trump sabotages Waco rally

Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe

Oliver O'Connell
Saturday 25 March 2023 13:00
Comments

How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges

Donald Trump continues to ratchet up violent rhetoric and lash out on social media at New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading the probe into hush money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.

After posting an image in which he appeared to wield a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, he later called him a “degenerate psychopath” while proclaiming no crime had been committed and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.

In the wake of Mr Trump’s violent rhetoric, an envelope containing white powder was found at the Manhattan DA’s office.

Meanwhile, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his Saturday rally and then not show up leaving seats empty.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump said the Waco location is a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous 1993 siege, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. A Texas newspaper published an editorial arguing the same point.

Recommended

1679749200

Trump menacingly warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is charged

Former president Donald Trump continues to lash out on social media as a decision whether to indict him on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case is pushed into next week.

In a dark late-night Truth Social post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” should charges be brought against him.

Read on:

Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe

If charged such violent rhetoric could be in violation of bond

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 13:00
1679746800

Jan 6 probe: Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence

A federal judge in Washington DC has rejected former president Donald Trump’s attempt to keep his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a large group of other former top White House and Trump administration officials from having to give evidence before the grand jury investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

District Judge Beryl Howell, who until last week was the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a sealed ruling last week rejecting Mr Trump’s claim that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that normally shields conversations and deliberations between and among a president and his advisers — should preclude Mr Meadows and other aides from testifying.

Andrew Feinberg filed this report from Washington, DC.

Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence in Jan 6 probe

The court ruling represents another significant defeat for Mr Trump’s legal team

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 12:20
1679743200

Could Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?

And would he want to?

Could Florida governor Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?

Despite what Trump’s MAGA allies say, the Florida governor likely has little authority to stop the former president’s extradition from their mutual home state. Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg write

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 11:20
1679739600

The former president’s shifting indictment timeline - has Trump been arrested yet?

Did Trump get arrested today? The moving indictment timeline

Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. Now he waits in Mar-a-Lago

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 10:20
1679736000

Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally

Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and author who is former president Donald Trump’s niece, has called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his 25 March rally in Waco, Texas, so tickets will be allocated to people who won’t show up for the event.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump wrote that the Waco location is “a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI”.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally by filling venue with no-shows

Mr Trump’s niece is an outspoken critic of the ex-president

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 09:20
1679732400

Ahead of Waco rally, Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump

A Texas newspaper has lambasted former president Donald Trump’s decision to hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally not far from the site of the deadly law enforcement siege in Waco, Texas, an event that galvanised far-right conspiracy theories as a symbol of violent government overreach.

As the state of Texas recognises the 30th anniversary of the deadly 51-day siege, The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board writes that “dog ears won’t be the only ones twitching” when Mr Trump lands on 25 March.

“Trump doesn’t do subtle; dog-whistle messages are not his style. The more apt metaphor is the blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler barreling down [Interstate-10],” the newspaper writes.

Read more:

Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump for ‘stoking the fires of Waco’

Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally will be held near the site of a deadly Texas siege on its 30th anniversary

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 08:20
1679728800

Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest go viral

AI-generated deepfakes showing Donald Trump making a run from authorities and being arrested have flooded Twitter ahead of the former president’s possible indictment.

Mr Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as next week and potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

An indictment in New York would make Mr Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.

Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest take over Twitter

AI-generated images show officers restraining Trump as he tries to flee

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 07:20
1679725200

DeSantis says he is ‘more of an executive guy’ when asked if he would be Trump’s VP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled out being former president Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, as he prepares to launch his own White House run.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr DeSantis if he would consider being Mr Trump’s vice presidential nominee on Thursday evening, which the governor rebuffed.

Eric Garcia reports.

Ron DeSantis rules out being Trump’s VP, claims he is ‘more of an executive guy’

Comes as DeSantis has begun to actively lay the groundwork for a White House run.

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 06:20
1679721600

Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying

The new image shared by Mr Trump also looks uncannily real at first glance, but signs of the shortcomings of artificial intelligence technology become apparent on a closer look at the former president’s hands, shoes and the people around him.

Shweta Sharma reports.

Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying as AI images of arrest spread online

Former president shares AI-generated image after deepfake arrest images viewed 5 million times

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 05:20
1679718000

Distant Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case

According to People, Ms Trump isn’t interested in commiserating with her husband and is instead focused on a small, close-knit group of friends and family, including her 17-year-old son Barron Trump.

“She doesn’t sympathise with Donald’s plight,” one source told the magazine.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case: ‘She doesn’t sympathise’

Ms Trump is said to be ‘leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband’

Oliver O'Connell25 March 2023 04:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in