✕ Close How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump continues to ratchet up violent rhetoric and lash out on social media at New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading the probe into hush money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.

After posting an image in which he appeared to wield a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, he later called him a “degenerate psychopath” while proclaiming no crime had been committed and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.

In the wake of Mr Trump’s violent rhetoric, an envelope containing white powder was found at the Manhattan DA’s office.

Meanwhile, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his Saturday rally and then not show up leaving seats empty.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump said the Waco location is a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous 1993 siege, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. A Texas newspaper published an editorial arguing the same point.