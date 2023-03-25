Trump starts Waco rally with song featuring him and January 6 choir

✕ Close How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges

Donald Trump is speaking at a rally at Waco Regional Airport as a grand jury in New York weighs whether to bring criminal charges against the former president for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Waco is marking the 30th anniversary of a massacre on a religious compound in the area which led to the deaths of 86 people.

Mr Trump’s campaign told USA Today that Waco had been chosen due to its central location in Texas, one of the earliest states to hold its presidential primary election in what’s known as “Super Tuesday”.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “should be arrested”.

“You want to know why? We have to stop allowing Democrats to abuse us. It’s like we are a beaten spouse,” she said.

House Republicans shared a letter to the DA with The Independent on Saturday revealing that they’re considering protecting Mr Trump with a law shielding ex-presidents from prosecution.