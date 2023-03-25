Trump starts Waco rally with song featuring him and January 6 choir

Trump rally - live: Ex-president starts Waco rally with song featuring him and January 6 choir
Grand jury investigation into Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels hush money payments to continue next week as attorney testifies in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
Donald Trump is speaking at a rally at Waco Regional Airport as a grand jury in New York weighs whether to bring criminal charges against the former president for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Waco is marking the 30th anniversary of a massacre on a religious compound in the area which led to the deaths of 86 people.
Mr Trump’s campaign told USA Today that Waco had been chosen due to its central location in Texas, one of the earliest states to hold its presidential primary election in what’s known as “Super Tuesday”.
Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “should be arrested”.
“You want to know why? We have to stop allowing Democrats to abuse us. It’s like we are a beaten spouse,” she said.
House Republicans shared a letter to the DA with The Independent on Saturday revealing that they’re considering protecting Mr Trump with a law shielding ex-presidents from prosecution.
VIDEO: Trump plays song featuring ‘J6 choir'
“That song tells you a lot because it’s number one in every single category – number two was Taylor Swift,” Mr Trump said. “Number three was Miley Cyrus. So we have our moment and that tells you that our people love those people.”
Trump says ‘2024 is the final battle'
Mr Trump said on Saturday night that “our opponents have done everything they can to crush your spirit and to break our will. But they failed. They've only made it stronger”.
“And 2024 is the final battle, that's going to be the big one,” he added. “If you put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”
“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them. They know that you know there's never been a movement like this in the history of our country probably in the history of almost every country,” he said.
Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick says he chose rally site
The Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took to the rally stage in Waco on Saturday saying that “you see all these stories that the president chose this town because of [the] anniversary of an event that happened 30 years ago. Well let me tell you, that is pure bulls*** fake news. I picked Waco!”
Trump starts Waco rally with song featuring him and January 6 choir
Mr Trump started the Waco rally by playing a song featuring him and the so-called January 6 choir.
Here’s Alex Woodward’s initial story on the song’s release from earlier this month.
Trump and ‘J6 Prison Choir’ release a song together as rioters get a platform at CPAC
The former president has vowed to pardon defendants linked to the January 6 attack. He recites the pledge of allegiance with a group of them on a recently released song
Trump arrives at Waco rally
Aerial images shows attendance at Trump rally
Trump plane circles Waco Regional Airport
GOP weighs protecting Trump with law shielding ex-presidents from prosecution
A trio of House Republican committee chairs say the House of Representatives could soon take up legislation to strip state and local prosecutors of the authority to prosecute former presidents in response to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s potential indictment of former president Donald Trump.
In a letter to Mr Bragg, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil rejected arguments the Manhattan prosecutor put forth in a response to the trio’s demand that he give evidence before their panels about the ongoing investigation into Mr Trump, which could result in the twice-impeached ex-president becoming the first former US chief executive to face criminal charges over hush money payments he made to an adult film star in 2016.
Read more:
GOP weighs protecting Trump with law shielding ex-presidents from prosecution
House Republicans say Congress ‘must now consider whether to draft legislation that would ... insulate current and former presidents from ... improper state and local prosecutions’
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump was elected in 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Mr Trump was elected in 2016 and in 2020, pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen.
Ted Nugent calls for ‘moment of silence’ for ‘political prisoners in the gulags of Washington DC'
Ted Nugent called for a “moment of silence for the political prisoners in the gulags of Washington DC because of jackbooted thugs in our own government” during his speech at the Trump rally in Waco, Texas.
