DC takeover live: National Guard hit streets of Washington as mayor attacks Trump’s ‘authoritarian push’
Troops spotted at armory and Washington Monument as first night of operations for president’s crime crackdown got underway
The National Guard were deployed on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night as part of President Donald Trump’s promise to make the capital the safest city in the world.
The operation came after 850 federal agents and federalized Metropolitan Police went out on patrol the night before.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing that those officers “made a total of 23 arrests,” adding: “These arrests consisted of homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fair evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high capacity magazine... driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant.”
Democrats have lambasted Trump for seizing control of the city’s police force, rejecting his insistence that street crime is “out of control” given that data for the last two years shows a steep decline.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser decried Trump’s measures as an “authoritarian push” on Tuesday and urged the local community to “jump in” to “protect our home rule.”
The president introduced his plan on Monday by declaring the capital was in need of “liberation” from “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”
Trump says DC is in chaos. The crime stats tell another story
The president insisted at his White House press conference on Monday that his moves to “rescue” the seat of American democracy from violent street thugs was essential, using dystopian language to portrait a bleak picture of a city over-run by murderers, muggers and carjackers.
But the offical data simply does not match up with his rhetoric.
Trump says crime in Washington DC is ‘out of control’. The stats suggest otherwise
DC mayor attacks anti-crime measures as 'authoritarian push'
Mayor Muriel Bowser again criticized the Trump administration’s anti-crime strategy during a virtual town hall event with local citizens on Tuesday, just as the Guard were taking to the streets..
Taking questions from residents, Bowser was asked how faith groups could help support the community, prompting her to urge residents to protect the city.
“This is a time when the community needs to jump in,” she said.
“To protect our city, to protect our autonomy, to protect our home rule.
“Get to the other side of this guy and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push.”
Donald Trump deploys National Guard to Washington streets
Members of the District of Columbia National Guard began their first night of operations in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.
Troops were seen leaving the D.C. Armory earlier Tuesday and by the evening a group of about a dozen Guard personnel stood with five parked military Humvee trucks near the Washington Monument before later departing for an unknown location.
“We just did a presence patrol to be amongst the people, to be seen,” Master Sgt. Cory Boroff, one of the Guard troops near the Monument, told The New York Times.
“Of the people, for the people in D.C.,” he added.
Officials have not disclosed the exact number of troops deployed to the streets on Tuesday as part of the president’s decision, announced on Monday, to call 800 Guard personnel to the capital to fight what he has described as rampant violent crime in Washington.
National Guard deployed on streets of Washington, DC in Trump crime-fighting push
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump and his administration after the president dispatched National Guard troops to the streets to stamp out crime in Washington, D.C., which he has insisted is “out of control,” despite official data suggesting the opposite is true.
