Trump brags about bringing ‘Trump water’ to families affected by Ohio train derailment

Former president makes show of aiding Ohio residents while Biden tours Ukraine, Poland

John Bowden
Washington DC
Wednesday 22 February 2023 21:03
<p>Former President Donald Trump</p>

Former President Donald Trump

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump traveled to East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday where he bragged about bringing clean “Trump water” to families whose lives were upended by a massive train derailment earlier this month.

The ex-president was flanked by local officials as he noted that he was “bringing water, Trump water, actually, most of it”, to families in the region. It couldn’t immediately be verified what percentage of the bottles donated by the president were branded with his own name.

It was a scene that played out as a perfect headache for the Biden White House, as the ex-president’s visit occurred just hours before Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was set to visit the region and therefore allowed Mr Trump to claim the mantle of first to the scene.

President Joe Biden was in Europe this week for a surprise visit to Ukraine that was celebrated by Kiev’s advocates in Washington but denounced by far-right Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

More follows...

