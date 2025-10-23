'What happened!': Trump asked why he’s demolishing entire East Wing of White House

The demolition of the East Wing of the White House is underway, as Donald Trump says the historic structure “must be torn down” to make way for his $300 million ballroom.

The work to reduce part of the complex to rubble began on Tuesday, despite Trump promising that he would not “interfere with the current building.”

He has claimed that the changes have been wanted for “at least 150 years,” despite the East Wing only being 122 years old, and also claimed that the building was “never thought of as being much.”

However, according to a report by Reuters, the president has not even sent plans for his 90,000 square foot ballroom to the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees construction of federal buildings.

Trump has suggested that the ballroom replacing the East Wing will be funded entirely with private investment funds, with the president claiming that he will pay for much of the construction himself.

A dinner for potential donors was held on October 15, with senior executives from the biggest brands in America attending the soiree at the White House. Officials from OpenAI, Microsoft, Palantir, Blackstone, Lockheed Martin, Amazon and Google were in attendance.

Claiming that some attendees asked to pledge £25 million, Trump joked: "I said: I will take it."

A pledge form seen by CBS News suggested that people who donate to the ballroom could receive official recognition.

However, Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, claimed in a BBC interview that Trump is “using access to the White House to raise money.”

"These corporations all want something from the government,” he added.

The demolition project comes as the government shutdown enters its third week, with Congress unable to agree on spending plans that include massive cuts in Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid.

Meanwhile, the president has demanded that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million for probes into alleged Russian electoral interference during the 2016 election and the 2022 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents.

Overseas, in a bid to end the Ukraine war and in yet another major announcement from the White House this week, the US Treasury sanctioned Russia’s largest oil companies over Vladimir Putin’s “lack of serious commitment to a peace process.”