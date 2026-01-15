Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Minnesota as protests continue after shooting by another ICE agent: Live updates
Thursday afternoon, Trump is expected to meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader for the first time since the US captured Maduro
President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely-used law allowing the president to deploy the military to quell civil disturbances, in Minnesota if state lawmakers didn’t stop protesters from “attacking” ICE officers.
“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT,” Trump wrote in a Thursday morning Truth Social post.
The president’s threat comes a week after an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide anti-ICE demonstrations, and less than a day after another officer shot an immigrant in the leg.
Also Thursday, the president is expected to meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House for the first time since the U.S. captured the country’s now-deposed leader, Nicolás Maduro.
Thursday morning, the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota unless state lawmakers intervened in anti-ICE protests.
Trump asserted that protesters, whom he described as “professional agitators and insurrectionists,” were “attacking” ICE officers.
The Insurrection Act allows the president to utilize federal military troops or federalize National Guard troops in order to suppress uncontrollable protests or other civil disturbance situations.
It is not one piece of legislation; rather, it is the combination of a series of laws enacted by Congress between 1792 and 1871 that specifically address utilizing the military within the U.S.
The president claimed “many Presidents have done before,” however, the laws are rarely invoked. The last time it was used was 1992, when George H. W. Bush sent active-duty troops into Los Angeles after citywide unrest following the acquittal of four white officers in the alleged assault of Rodney King.
