Trump must pay New York Times $400k in legal costs over failed lawsuit: Live

Donald Trump has been ordered to The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.

The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.

Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll’s lawyer has warned Judge Lewis Kaplan that Mr Trump wants to “sow chaos” and create a “circus” at next week’s defamation trial, which he plans to attend.

Roberta Kaplan cited the former president’s five-minute courtroom tirade on Thursday at his civil trial for fraud as evidence.

Mr Trump’s attorneys presented closing arguments at the New York State Supreme Court calling the case against him and the Trump Organization a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.

Justice Arthur Engoron then permitted the former president to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments, but not to make fuller remarks, having not agreed to rules about sticking to the facts of the case and not launching into a campaign speech.

The former president later launched a fresh attack on the judge on Truth Social about the “witch hunt” against him.