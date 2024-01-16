Trump gloats on Truth Social after early Iowa caucus win: Live updates
Former president heads to New York for defamation trial after huge win in Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump has been named as the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses even as votes were still being cast across the state.
The former president told Iowa voters their support means he will be able to persecute and punish “liars, cheaters, thugs… and other quite nice people” as he campaigned in the Hawkeye State.
After the networks called Mr Trump as the projected winner, the former president told Fox News Digital: “It really is an honour that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won — against very credible competition — great competition, actually.”
He added: “It is a tremendous thing and a tremendous feeling.”
The Republican frontrunner was widely tipped to trounce rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley when the Midwestern state went to the polls.
Meanwhile, the ex-president also launched into attacks over the weekend on Judge Lewis Kaplan, overseeing the E Jean Carroll defamation trial in New York, after he was denied a delay so that he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral, a date on which he will now be campaigning.
Mr Trump will appear at the courthouse on Tuesday before heading to New Hampshire to campaign there ahead of the state’s primary next week.
Trump pledges unity in Iowa speech after taking aim at migrants
Here’s what last night’s victor had to say for himself over his resounding victory over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Donald Trump said it’s time for the US to come together last night (15 January) as he won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, after using anti-immigrant rhetoric on his campaign trail. The Associated Press and news networks called the race shortly after 8.30pm. As he addressed supporters in Des Moines, the former president said: “Whether it’s Republican or Democrat, or liberal or conservative, it would be so nice if we could come together.” The former president’s comments came after he told a rally last Friday that voting for him would be “to stop the invasion of millions of people — from parts unknown.”
Trump shares bizarre biblical video
Donald Trump has shared an eerie video on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in which he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on Earth – sent to deliver America back to prosperity.
The three-minute clip, posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening, opens on grainy footage of an LP turning on a record player, broadcasting an apparently ancient sermon in which a preacher intones: “And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’
“So God gave us Trump,” the voiceover adds.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Republican gives full vent to messiah complex on eve of Iowa caucuses
ICYMI: Heckler calls out Trump for taking millions from foreign governments
Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa was briefly derailed on Sunday when he was heckled by a protestor calling him out for accepting millions of dollars from foreign businesses while he was president.
Boos from the crowd drowned out the woman before the former president taunted: “Go home to Mommy! Your mommy’s worried.”
‘You’ve taken millions!’ a female protestor was heard shouting as Donald Trump took shots at his primary rivals
Following relationship claims, Fani Willis defends prosecutor on Trump case
Fani Willis, the district attorney of Georgia’s Fulton County, seemed to acknowledge for the first time the allegations of an affair directed at her during her address to a church congregation. She also defended the special prosecutor she appointed for the election interference case involving former president Donald Trump, without directly naming him.
“I hope for y’all this week I don’t look like what I’ve been through,” she joked at the Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during a service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day on Sunday.
She thanked the leaders of the historically Black church in Atlanta who “didn’t care what they said about me” and told her “the invite was still good” to speak.
Maroosha Muzaffar has reports:
She indicated racism was at the heart of allegations against her
ICYMI: DeSantis trolled with participation trophy ahead of Iowa caucuses
Ron DeSantis was trolled in Iowa after being presented with a “participation trophy” ahead of the state caucuses on Monday.
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor staged a town hall in Atlantic, Iowa. An unidentified man approached Mr DeSantis, holding a small award.
“Governor DeSantis I want to present to you this participation trophy,” he said, prompting laughter from those gathered.
“You’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying,” the man added, before declaring: “He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake.”
Mr DeSantis did not take the gift and tried to laugh off the prank, telling the man: “I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy.”
Mike Bedigan has the story:
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor staged a town hall in Atlantic, Iowa
Ramaswamy dropping out and endorsing Trump
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is dropping out of the race after low numbers in Iowa caucuses, sources have told Bloomberg and CNN.
Mr Ramaswamy told staff in a private meeting that he would endorse Donald Trump on stage tonight in Iowa.
Iowa caucus-goers go full MAGA
Iowa caucus-goers are going full MAGA, with many expressing beliefs in debunked conspiracy theories as former President Donald Trump is projected to win the first-in-the-nation contest.
In a CNN entrance poll, 68 per cent of those who arrived early to caucus sites said they didn’t believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Among Trump voters, that number rose to 88 per cent, CBS noted.
Steve Kornacki of MSNBC reported that a large education gap between those backing Mr Trump and the other main candidates, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Among caucusgoers with college degrees, 35 per cent backed Mr Trump, 33 per cent supported Ms Haley, and 23 per cent backed Mr DeSantis, according to the entrance poll shared by the network. Among those without a college degree, 65 per cent backed Mr Trump, 17 per cent supported Mr DeSantis, and eight per cent backed Ms Haley.
In the NBC poll, 79 per cent of Haley backers said they thought Mr Biden was legitimately elected, the same was true for 40 per cent of those supporting Mr DeSantis and six per cent of those backing Mr Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Sixty-eight per cent of those who arrived early to caucus sites said they didn’t believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Why is Trump back in court for another E Jean Carroll trial?
Former president Donald Trump will be back in a New York City federal courthouse on Tuesday for a trial to determine the damages he owes columnist E Jean Carroll after defaming her, again.
The trial arrives approximately four months after Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Mr Trump defamed Ms Carroll in 2019 when he denied sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodmans in the mid-1990s.
Ms Carroll first came forward with allegations of rape during Mr Trump’s presidency in her book What Do We Need Men For? He denied the allegations and claimed, “She’s not my type”.
Now, this week’s trial will focus only on the damages that Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll for making the defamatory statements. Judge Kaplan made the decision after the jury in a separate defamation trial found Mr Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
The previous defamation trial focused on statements Mr Trump made on Truth Social in 2022 in which he called Ms Carroll’s rape allegations “a Hoax and a lie”.
Continue reading...
Opening arguments will begin the defamation lawsuit on Tuesday, and the former president said he would attend
DeSantis reaps the rewards of his cowardice: Humiliation
The lopsided landslide blowout that resulted from the year-long primary race between former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis unofficially began in November of 2022, when Mr Trump — then planning his next campaign but speaking in support of then-Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — bestowed a pejorative moniker on the Sunshine State executive.
As he spoke in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Mr Trump referred to Mr DeSantis, who also had not yet announced his candidacy in this year’s presidential contest, as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.
For professional Trump-watchers such as your correspondent, the bestowing of a nickname upon an opponent by the ex-president was, at the time, a sign that Mr Trump considered the Florida governor to be a threat to his hopes of regaining his party’s nomination to take on the man who beat him in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden, in 2024.
Continue reading...
The Florida governor was ‘DeFuture’ of his party once – but failing to exploit his rival’s glaring weaknesses has cost him dearly
