Jan 6 – live: Trump ‘asking when hearings will end’, as Fox News guest admits evidence is ‘breathtaking’
Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour
The latest January 6 committee hearing featured the testimony of an admitted Capitol rioter who personally apologised to several police officers who were attacked by Trump supporters – but at least one of them has refused to accept his apology just yet.
Harry Dunn told The Independent afterwards that he was conflicted about Stephen Ayres’s gesture. “It just seemed kind of seemed like the right thing to do,” he said. “But I don't know if I accept that. It is hard to extend sympathy to an individual like that yet, maybe, but that's all I got.”
The hearing also featured a bombshell revelation from Liz Cheney, who revealed that the select committee has reported Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for alleged witness tampering.
Ms Cheney explained that Mr Trump tried to call a witness who has so far not appeared in public. “That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call”, she said, “and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”
A Fox News analyst described the hearing as “breath-taking” and said it should shock everyone.
When baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists for Trump’s attention
A White House meeting described at various times as “crazy,” “contentious,” “unhinged” and “hot-blooded” took centre stage a the January 6 committee’s latest hearing on Tuesday.
The committee heard from key participants in the meeting, which took place just four days after the electoral college met to certify the election for Joe Biden. It was described by the committee as “critically important” to understanding Mr Trump’s actions in the days leading up to January 6.
Richard Hall reports on what transpired on the night of 18 December 2020 at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Inside the ‘crazy’ Trump meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists
A team of lawyers assembled by Donald Trump to challenge the results of the 2020 election arrived at the White House with a binder full of conspiracy theories and a draft executive order to seize voting machines, writes Richard Hall
Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology
One of the officers former Oath Keeper Stephen Ayres hugged and apologised to after the most recent January 6 hearing said he is not sure if he is ready to accept his apology.
Eric Garcia reports.
Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology
‘It is hard to extend sympathy to an individual like that,’ Officer Harry Dunn tells The Independent
ICYMI: Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech
Donald Trump edited his January 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr Pence to try to overturn the election, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has said.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech and reinserted Pence references
‘A single scripted reference in the speech to Mike Pence became eight. A single scripted reference to rallygoers marching to the Capitol became four’
ICYMI: Ex-Oath Keeper gives sinister warning if Trump re-elected
Former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove shared his fears of another Donald Trump term in the White House, as he testified before the January 6 Committee.
“We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen, because the potential has been there from the start,” he said on Tuesday.
Mr Tatenhove then voiced his fears for the future.
Ex-Oath Keeper gives Jan 6 committee sinister warning if Trump re-elected
‘If he gets elected again, all bets are off at that point. And that’s a scary notion’
Key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing
The January 6 committee probed Donald Trump’s encouragement of extremist groups to join his cause of preventing a peaceful transfer of power in its latest public hearing on Tuesday.
The committee drew a direct line between the president’s rhetoric and the violence of that day, accusing Mr Trump of directing angry militias and extremists to the Capitol building to stop the certification of the election he lost.
The most egregious example of this, the committee said, was a tweet from the then-president about a rally on January 6 in which he urged his supporters to “be there, be wild”.
“This tweet served as a call to action, and in some cases a call to arms, for many of president Trump’s most loyal supporters,” committee member Stephanie Murphy said.
The hearing focused on the role of extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the attack on the US Capitol. Members of both groups are known to have been front and centre of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, and the leaders of both have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the events of that day.
Richard Hall recaps the key takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing.
Here are the key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing
The hearing focused on the role of extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the attack on the US Capitol
Jan 6 hearing video shows far-right promoting plans for ‘wild’ protest after Trump tweet
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 played video footage showing that many far-right commentators promoted plans for a protest on the day of the insurrection, after former president Donald Trump said it would be “wild”.
The select committee played video evidence showing that after Mr Trump called on his supporters to come to Washington on 6 January 2021, the day that Congress certifies the Electoral College results, many far-right commentators saw the then-president’s words as a call to arms.
The select committee played a montage of numerous far-right commentators including InfoWars owner Alex Jones, YouTube commentator Tim Pool and others urging people to come to the nation’s capital.
Eric Garcia reports.
‘Red wedding’: Video shows far-right promoting plans for protest after Trump tweet
’He is now calling on we the people to take action and show our numbers’, Alex Jones said in a video from December 2020
Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the January 6 House Select Committee that he thought Donald Trump should have conceded after the Electoral College certification on 14 December 2020.
Mr Cipollone appeared in front of committee investigators last week for the first time, and clips from his testimony were shared by the committee during its hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification
‘If your question is ‘did I believe he should concede the election at a point in time’, yes, I did’
ICYMI: Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give up on election
The House select committee played video testimony from multiple former Trump administration officials – including late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son and former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka – who urged him to concede, but were ignored.
Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give concede election but were ignored
The video footage comes during the select committee’s most recent hearing.
Trump ally and former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan 6 committee
Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally Patrick Byrne is set to speak to investigators for the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Mr Byrne is expected to meet with the committee on Friday, CNN reported.
The meeting will take place behind closed doors and no rules or areas of discussion have been set.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally to meet with January 6 committee
Patrick Byrne took part in December 2020 meeting described by White House counsel as insane
Faced with subpoena, Lindsey Graham denies election meddling
US Senator Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump‘s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing.
Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling
Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham say he wasn't trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden
