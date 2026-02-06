Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced the official launch of his TrumpRx online pharmaceutical drug market during a press event in Washington, D.C.

The site, which goes live tonight, is a direct-to-consumer, government-operated market allowing Americans to purchase prescription drugs at discounted prices, according to the president on Thursday evening.

"This is a big deal, this is a very big deal, people are gonna save a lot of money and be healthy," Trump said.

The president confirmed that all Americans will be able to purchase "dozens" of the "most commonly used prescription drugs" through the portal.

Trump said specifically that popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs will be included, noting that Ozempic “will come down from $1,000 to $199. “

open image in gallery Donald Trump announced the launch of his ‘TrumpRx’ website on February 5, 2026. Americans can visit the site to purchase discounted pharmaceutical drugs ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Novo Nordisk will be slashing the price, as an example of Ozempic, from more than $1,000 to to $199," he said.

He also said that the price of Wegovy, another GLP-1, will drop from $1,300 to $199.

The president claimed that the reduced drug prices secured by his administration mark the "largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many, many times, and it's not even close."

The discounted prices offered on the website represent Trump's oft-touted "most favored nations" pricing scheme. Drug companies have agreed to sell the American public prescription drugs at the same rate as the nation that is paying the least for the drug, thereby ending what Trump described as the American people "effectively subsidizing the cost of drugs for the entire world."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said his administration’s new TrumpRx discount pharmaceutical website will offer popular weight-loss drug Ozempic at $199 per month, down from $1,000 per month ( AFP/Getty )

He noted that, while prices will come down significantly for Americans, they are likely to increase in other nations.

Dr Mehmet Oz, Trump’s Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke during the event and demonstrated how the site works.

The website provides access to the direct-to-consumer purchasing platforms for major pharmaceutical companies and has links to coupons that can be taken to a pharmacy for in-person drug purchases.

During his presentation, he said TrumpRx would protect the “most vulnerable” Americans by providing them access to affordable drugs.

“One in three Americans are turned away from the drugstore,” Oz said. “They can't afford the drugs. No more. Our most vulnerable are protected.”

open image in gallery WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a confirmation hearing with the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Oz is U.S. President Donald Trumpâs nominee to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

Thursday’s announcement comes after months of hype from Trump and top administration officials who have made the planned TrumpRx website a central plank in their pitch to voters who remain skeptical of the president’s work to tackle the cost-of-living problems that led voters to return him to the White House despite multiple criminal indictments — and convictions on more than 30 felonies in his former home state of New York.

Trump and other administration figures have teased the TrumpRx website for months as he has hosted various pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Oval Office to announce pricing agreements under which their respective companies would offer American customers the same prices for their prescriptions that are paid in foreign countries and make investments in American manufacturing facilities.

Trump’s “most favored nation” pricing model is aimed at making medications more affordable for low-income Americans, including those on Medicaid, by connecting consumers directly with manufacturers who will charge prices equivalent to those paid by patients in countries with single-payer health care systems.

The president first pushed the idea of forcing drug companies to match prices offered abroad during his previous term, but faced significant resistance from the industry, including pushback in a lawsuit that resulted in a federal court order blocking his administration from carrying the plan out because it had failed to follow proper regulatory procedures.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump shakes hands with AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington, as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz watch. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After returning to the White House, he revived the plan in an executive order he issued in May, which directed his administration to take various actions to bring drug prices in the U.S. in line with prices negotiated between pharmaceutical companies and foreign countries that have single-payer health systems, such as the British NHS.

Last July, he sent letters to leading drug companies demanding that they bring down prices offered to Americans to match the negotiated prices available in foreign countries.

In the eight months since, 14 major drug companies gave in to his demand by striking agreements to offer “most-favored nation” prices to Americans and participate in the TrumpRx website.

But the purportedly lower prices offered by the website may not make much difference to voters who are reeling from skyrocketing insurance premiums in the wake of his administration’s decision not to support extending Covid-era tax credits that lowered the cost of health plans purchased on Affordable Care Act exchanges.

In January, Trump unveiled an alternative plan that would institute direct payments as a substitute for the direct federal subsidies that expired at the end of last year.

open image in gallery A screenshot showing the TrumpRx.gov prescription drug site's homepage. President Donald Trump announced the website's launch on February 5, 2025. He said that 'dozens' of the 'most popular prescription drugs' will be available at deeply discounted prices through the site. ( TrumpRx.gov )

Millions of Americans were left facing massive rate increases for their plans in 2026 as Congress left in December without finding a legislative path to extend the premium tax credits.

The White House plan also calls for a crackdown on pharmacy benefit managers and broadening the scope of medicines that can be purchased over-the-counter, which the administration hopes will cut down on doctor’s appointments. It also asks Congress to codify the “most-favored nation” status the White House has used to secure trade agreements aimed at lowering drug prices.

The TrumpRx website rollout also comes as the White House is facing headwinds on affordability matters with just nine months remaining until voters decide whether to extend the Republican Party’s unified control of Washington.