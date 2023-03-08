✕ Close Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’

Tucker Carlson “passionately” hated Donald Trump, revealed new messages released as part of a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Carlson had told a Fox News employee just two days before the Jan 6 riots that he fantasised about the day he would no longer have to cover Trump.

The news channel’s host lashed out at members of Congress on Monday for calling on Fox News not to share the highly selective trove of videos with viewers without context.

There was an angry reaction to Fox’s decision to share the footage from the US Capitol attack.

Carlson used the footage during an earlier show to falsely depict the riots as a peaceful gathering.

Carlson downplayed the attempt to disrupt the 2020 election and asserted that other media outlets and Democratic lawmakers lied to the public about the attack, despite real-time video of rioters pushing past police and storming Congress.

During the segment, Carlson said most of the rioters were “sightseers” and not “insurrectionists”.

Monday night’s segment by Carlson has come under harsh criticism and was dubbed “shameful” by senator Chuck Schumer.