Tucker Carlson “passionately” hated Donald Trump, revealed new messages released as part of a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Carlson had told a Fox News employee just two days before the Jan 6 riots that he fantasised about the day he would no longer have to cover Trump.
The news channel’s host lashed out at members of Congress on Monday for calling on Fox News not to share the highly selective trove of videos with viewers without context.
There was an angry reaction to Fox’s decision to share the footage from the US Capitol attack.
Carlson used the footage during an earlier show to falsely depict the riots as a peaceful gathering.
Carlson downplayed the attempt to disrupt the 2020 election and asserted that other media outlets and Democratic lawmakers lied to the public about the attack, despite real-time video of rioters pushing past police and storming Congress.
During the segment, Carlson said most of the rioters were “sightseers” and not “insurrectionists”.
Monday night’s segment by Carlson has come under harsh criticism and was dubbed “shameful” by senator Chuck Schumer.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the conservative right for its continued effort to whitewash the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Tuesday during a speech from the floor of the upper chamber.
John Bowden reports on this morning’s reactions from the chief Democrat in the Senate.
Fallout continues over McCarthy decision to supply Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
‘It almost seems like the press is jealous’
Gustaf Kilander reported on when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended the release of the video to Tucker Carlson.
The speaker says “everyone’s gonna get” access to the footage amid concerns of an ideologial Fox News narrative
AOC blasts Kevin McCarthy as ‘completely unethical’
Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted Kevin McCarthy’s gift to Tucker Carlson as "completely unethical", my colleague Eric Garcia reports.
Asked by Eric tonight whether Mc McCarthy’s actions made the Capitol less safe, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: "It absolutely does. The fact that he handed that to one organisation is completely unethical."
The New York firebrand has previously said that she feared she would be killed or raped as hundreds of pro-Trump rioters, allegedly including organised paramilitary groups, stormed the Capitol and went room for room looking for specific congressfolk.
The House Speaker has said he did not watch controversial Fox News anchor’s broadcast
Fox News anchors are largely ignoring Carlson’s ‘bombshell’
Other Fox News shows today have largely ignored Tucker Carlson's supposed bombshell exposé, according to Rolling Stone.
In a review of Fox News transcripts for Tuesday, the magazine found only one segment that addressed the footage, which news anchor Bret Baier assured his viewers that "to be clear, no one here at Fox News condones any of the violence that happened on January 6".
For context, Mr Beier was one of the most passionate voices inside Fox News speaking out against Donald Trump's election theft hokum, according to recent filings from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against his network.
"There is NO evidence of fraud. None. Allegations – stories. Twitter. Bull****," he texted a friend.
Flashback: Uproar as Fox News host Tucker Carlson gets Jan 6 videos
Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparked outrage by handing thousands of hours of footage of the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Abe Asher filed this report when news of the release of videos to Carlson first emerged.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided thousands of hours of tape to the Fox News host
Carlson offered nothing new from January 6 tapes
Tucker Carlson spent this evening's show attacking his critics but offered little new information, writes my colleague Andrew Feinberg in Washington DC.
Discussing the "cascade" of Republican congressfolk who objected to his segment last night, Carlson accused them of telling "obvious lies" and "calling for censorship".
"They’re on the same side," Carlson claimed. "It’s actually not about left and right. It’s not about Republican and Democrat... the people that, underneath it all, have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else."
Yet there was nothing new from the January 6 tapes themselves, Andrew says, only the interview with former Capitol Police officer Tarik Khlaid Johnson that we reported on early.
Senior Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, had criticised Fox News host’s attempt to whitewash the Capitol riot
'This assault on truth is unconscionable'
Democratic House member Jamie Raskin, who helped lead the second impeachment attempt against Donald Trump after the January 6 riot, has described Kevin McCarthy's behaviour as "unconscionable".
Former officer on Tucker Carlson says January 6 committee focused more on Trump than failures of police
Tarik Johnson, a former US Capitol officer who became famous for wearing a MAGA hat during the January 6 riots, told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday he felt that the investigation into the Capitol riot had a partisan bent.
“They focused Donald Trump and not the failures of the Capitol Police,” Mr Johnson told the anchor.
“The frontline officers and supervisors were not prepared for that at all,” the former officer said elsewhere during the broadcast. “We knew that there was going to be a demonstration that day, but we had no idea we were going to facing what we faced on that day.”
Mr Johnson explained during his interview that he wore the Trump hat in an effort to pass more easily through the crowd of diehard supporters and rescue his fellow officers.
Tucker Carlson said he ‘passionately’ hated Donald Trump, new Fox News lawsuit filings show
Tucker Carlson “passionately” hates Donald Trump and fantasised in 2021 about the day he would no longer have to cover his fellow conservative, new messages released as part of a defamation lawsuit against Fox News reveal.
“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Mr Carlson told an unknown Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot, according to the court documents. “I truly can’t wait.”
“I hate him passionately,” he added.
More information in our breaking news story.
Top Fox News personalities can be seen voicing doubt about the election conspiracies being reported like fact on the network and criticising Donald Trump and his allies in a newly released trove of documents as part of a defamation suit against the network.
In one exchange, as Media Matters for America notes, Tucker Carlson writes, “I hate him passionately,” about Mr Trump and dreams about a period when he will no longer have to cover him on his show.
