Tucker Carlson news – live: ‘Blindsided’ Fox News host was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him
The long-time Fox News host was not given a farewell broadcast
Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with network
“Blindsided” Tucker Carlson was in the midst of negotiating a new contract with Fox News when he received a call from CEO Suzanne Scott on Monday morning telling him he had been fired from the right-wing network, according to a report.
Fox News announced that it had “parted ways” with its biggest star on Monday, days after settling a $787m defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over lies about the 2020 presidential election.
Insiders told Vanity Fair that Carlson was caught off guard by the news and had recently been negotiating his contract renewal through 2029.
The order for his firing is believed to have come directly from Rupert Murdoch.
On Monday night, his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show was instantly replaced with “Fox News Tonight” hosted by Brian Kilmeade, who brushed over Carlson’s sudden departure.
“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” he said.
“I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight,’ so let’s get started.”
Carlson leaves behind a legacy of bringing far-right ideas and racism to mainstream audiences.
Why did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? Here are five theories
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News.
After the dueling choruses of doomsayers and giddy celebrants died down on Monday, the question of why Carlson was reportedly fired still lingered.
While there is no definitive answer to that question at the moment, my colleague Graig Graziosi lists few contenders that – in part or in full – may explain why the conservative cable news network axed its biggest star without giving him so much as a goodbye tweet.
Why did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? Here are five theories
The many reason why Fox’s top anchor may have been too toxic to keep on the payroll
Tucker Carlson’s last week at Fox News
A high-profile defamation trial in Delaware and motions in a lawsuit targeting his Tucker Carlson Tonight workplace kicked off what would be the host’s final week at Fox News.
In the meantime, he returned to the 8pm slot each night with his furious monologues and conspiracy theories piped into millions of televisions around the country, characterised as a nation under siege by Democratic officials and the violent mobs under their command. Tucker Carlson Tonight ended with several boxes of pizza across his desk while he promoted a documentary winking at a far-right conspiracy theory that world leaders want people to eat bugs.
Tucker Carlson’s final days at Fox: Dominion bombshells, Elon Musk and eating bugs
A nightly lineup of furious monologues and conspiracy theories dominated the most-watched programme on the most-watched network, which came to an end with a desk full of pizza, Alex Woodward reports
OAN throws offer at Carlson after Fox News exit
Right-wing channel One America News Network threw an open offer at Tucker Carlson days after his exit from Fox News.
“Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox Nation,” the network tweeted. “Maybe Fox News’ loss could be OANN‘s gain, Founder and CEO Rob Herring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation.”
‘Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him’
Christina Wyman, who declined an invitation to appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2017, writes for The Independent:
Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him
If I can thank Tucker Carlson for anything, it’s for bursting the blissfully ignorant bubble I had been living in prior to knowing his name
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hire same lawyer after the exit
Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson who departed from Fox News and CNN respectively had reportedly hired Bryan Freedman as their attorney to navigate the exits.
A popular lawyer, Mr Freedman has a track record of getting multimillion-dollar settlements for TV stars, reported the New York Times.
He represents former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is seeking $125m claiming wrongful terminating in 2021 and helped Megyn Kelly secure a payout of full contract after she left NBC.
‘It’s about time’: Head of Anti-Defamation League welcomes Carlson’s departure
The so-called “great replacement theory” amplified by far-right extremists invokes a violent, antisemitic and racist conspiracy theory central to white supremacism, that white people are targeted for “replacement” with immigrants, people of colour and Muslims as part of a Jewish plot.
The conspiracy theory also fuelled hate-driven acts of violence, including massacres in El Paso, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Tucker Carlson has repeatedly nodded to the conspiracy theory in Fox News segments. An analysis from The New York Times found 400 instances in which Carlson suggested that Democratic officials are trying to force a demographic change to improve their election chances. Members of Congress have also called on Fox and its leadership to stop amplifying the theory.
Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, has repeatedly joined voices calling for Carlson’s removal.
“It’s about time,” he said on Monday. “For far too long, Tucker Carlson has used his primetime show to spew antisemitic, racist, xenophobic and anti-LGBTQ hate to millions. [ADL] has long called for his firing for this and many other offenses, including spreading the Great Replacement Theory.”
Fox News ratings plummets after Carlson’s departure
Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News led to the plummeting of the channel’s prime time rating on Monday while breathing life into its competitor, according to a report.
The channel drew an average of 2.6 million viewers, reported CNN, citing Nielsen Media Research. The difference was sizeable compared to Carlson’s when a total of 3.2 million viewers tuned into the channel on 17 April, when he was hosting.
On the other hand, Newsmax, which had an average of 146,000 viewers at 8 pm, last Monday, saw a three-fold jump of 531,000 after Carlson was taken off air this week.
Why were cable news hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon ousted?
Two media industry bombshells went off within minutes of each other on Monday 24 April, with two of the biggest names in the cable news business abruptly leaving their respective perches.
At Fox News, the conservative culture warrior Tucker Carlson is out after dominating the channel’s primetime lineup for more than a half decade.
And at CNN, morning host Don Lemon’s tenure came to a sudden end despite his years as the face of the network’s New Year’s Eve celebration coverage.
Read this report from John Bowden on why they were fired:
Why were cable news hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon ousted?
At Fox News, the conservative culture warrior Tucker Carlson is out after dominating the channel’s primetime lineup for more than a half decade
Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him
If I can thank Tucker Carlson for anything, it’s for bursting the blissfully ignorant bubble I had been living in prior to knowing his name, writes Christina Wyman.
Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him
If I can thank Tucker Carlson for anything, it’s for bursting the blissfully ignorant bubble I had been living in prior to knowing his name
Greene faces wave of mockery after saying she ‘stands with Tucker Carlson’
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene faced a wave of mockery after saying that she supports Tucker Carlson following his ouster at Fox News.
The news of Mr Carlson’s abrupt firing broke on Monday. He was reportedly let go following a direct order from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, according to the LA Times.
A large number of Mr Carlson’s private communications were revealed during the discovery process of the defamation lawsuit against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked after saying she ‘stands with Tucker Carlson’
“Does this mean you won’t appear on Fox anymore?” asked one critic
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies