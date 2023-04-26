✕ Close Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with network

“Blindsided” Tucker Carlson was in the midst of negotiating a new contract with Fox News when he received a call from CEO Suzanne Scott on Monday morning telling him he had been fired from the right-wing network, according to a report.

Fox News announced that it had “parted ways” with its biggest star on Monday, days after settling a $787m defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Insiders told Vanity Fair that Carlson was caught off guard by the news and had recently been negotiating his contract renewal through 2029.

The order for his firing is believed to have come directly from Rupert Murdoch.

On Monday night, his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show was instantly replaced with “Fox News Tonight” hosted by Brian Kilmeade, who brushed over Carlson’s sudden departure.

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” he said.

“I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight,’ so let’s get started.”

Carlson leaves behind a legacy of bringing far-right ideas and racism to mainstream audiences.