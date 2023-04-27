Tucker Carlson news – live: Sacked Fox News star breaks silence to call TV debates ‘stupid’
The host’s firing came after the network’s defamation settlement and litigation alleging widespread misconduct
Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with network
Tucker Carlson has broken his silence over his firing by Fox News in a video posted on his Twitter account.
In a rambling conspiracy-driven monologue he suggests he was the victim of efforts to suppress discussion of “big topics, the ones that will determine our futures”, but does not address the reasons for his exit directly.
Carlson said one of the things he noticed “when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are”.
Earlier, lawyers for Fox News reportedly persuaded a Delaware court to redact legal filings that showed Carlson calling a senior executive at the network the “c-word” as Fox prepared for a defamation trial over Dominion Voting Systems’s blockbuster lawsuit last week, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The messages are among hundreds of emails and texts from the case, which also revealed Carlson ridiculing guests and colleagues and saying that he hates Donald Trump “passionately”.
Carlson’s surprise exit from the network also follows a lawsuit from Abby Grossberg, a former producer whose complaint alleges Grossberg and other women were routinely undermined and verbally violated “by a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy.”
Carlson breaks silence over firing in rambling video
Tucker Carlson yesterday evening broke his silence over his firing by Fox News two days earlier in a video released on his Twitter account and headlined “Good evening”.
The rambling 2.16 video of Carlson speaking directly to the camera did not directly address the reasons for his abrupt exit from the right-wing channel, where he was the most popular host, regularly drawing more than three million viewers a night.
After speaking about finding out how many “kind and decent people” there are in America having “stepped outside the noise for a few days”, Carlson goes on to outline a conspiracy which he seems to hint may have been behind the events of the week.
He claims that debates about “big topics, the ones that will define our futures” like “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources” are “not permitted in American media”.
Graeme Massie has the story:
Tucker Carlson breaks silence over Fox News exit in defiant conspiracy-driven video
Tucker Carlson has broken his silence over his firing from Fox News in a defiant and conspiracy-laced video he posted to Twitter.
Fox News primetime viewership slumps 20%
The departure of Tucker Carlson, once the most-watched host on Fox News, has led to a decline in primetime viewership on the network.
The former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight pulled in more than 3.3m viewers nightly, according to Nielsen. But after Fox announced Mr Carlson would be stepping away from the network, that number dropped by more than 20 per cent.
Fox News Tonight, the show replacing Tucker Carlson Tonight, only drew in just under 2.6m viewers during its debut at the coveted 8 pm time slot on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ariana Baio has more.
Fox News primetime viewership slumps 20% after Tucker Carlson’s departure
Mr Carlson spent 14 years at Fox News before his abrupt departure
Voices | Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him
During the summer of 2017, after the Wisconsin legislature had passed a bill severely limiting free speech on college campuses, I was contacted by Tucker Carlson’s team at Fox News to ‘discuss’ my views of free speech and my take on the myth of politically neutral college campuses – a topic I had written about extensively at the time.
This invitation entailed an appearance on Carlson’s infamous show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.
As an academic and essayist, I was used to being contacted for interview requests. But when I received their email, I have to admit that I had no idea who or what they were talking about.
Not one to pay much attention to right-wing extremist news stations, I’d never heard his name before, nor had I been aware of his show.
Christina Wyman writes.
Tucker Carlson set out to end my career. I don’t feel badly for him
If I can thank Tucker Carlson for anything, it’s for bursting the blissfully ignorant bubble I had been living in prior to knowing his name
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson
The Independent’s Josh Marcus charts the rise and fall of Tucker Carlson Tonight, a primetime juggernaut that endured advertiser boycotts, repeated demands for the host’s resignation, and a view, as The New York Times put it, that his programme “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news,” all while amassing a nightly audience of 3.5 milion viewers.
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson
No scandal seemed to be able to stop Tucker Carlson, so why is he suddenly on the outs at Fox News? Josh Marcus reports
Fox News must ‘clean house completely', says ex-host
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, responding to the firing of Tucker Carlson, said the company should “clean the house completely” if they want to have a genuine recommitment to journalism.
“I am not surprised at all at what has transpired here,” she told MSNBC.
“There is so much focus on what he may have said about executives. I actually think the Abby Grossberg lawsuit and her claims of continued misogyny and sexual harassment at a network that says have cleaned up its acts since my case.
“I actually think that’s paramount in this whole thing. I think that had a lot more to do with why he was fired than anything about Dominion.”
Carlson, who received a reported $20m settlement and an apology relating to sexual harassment allegations against then-chief executive Roger Ailes after she left Fox News in 2016, earlier said that getting rid of “one conspiracy monger, or all of them, might be big news and an extraordinary step”.
ICYMI: Tucker texts against Fox execs helped ‘seal’ his fate amid revelations that network had dirt file on him
Fox News reportedly has a file of dirt on now-former anchor Tucker Carlson to keep him from retaliating against the company in the wake of his firing, Rolling Stone reports.
It’s unclear what cost Carlson his job; numerous theories – ranging from an ongoing lawsuit over workplace behaviour to claims the Murdoch children are sanitising the network to prep it for a sale – have been floated, but none confirmed.
Fox News reportedly has dirt file on Tucker Carlson, sources say
A former anchor at Fox News called the keeping of dirt dossiers a ‘dirty trick’
Why was Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News? Here are five theories
A statement from Fox News after Carlson was fired fromthe network appeared to suggest that they “agreed to part ways” mutually. But reports later suggested that Carlson was blindsided by the decision, which reportedly came from the top of the network as late as Monday morning.
It seems Carlson does not even know the answer to that question; Vanity Fair reports that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott would not reveal to him the exact reason why he was being let go.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi looks at several reports:
Why did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? Here are five theories
The five reasons why Fox’s top anchor may have been too toxic to keep on the payroll
Online far-right laments or brushes off Tucker Carlson’s exit
On his Telegram, white nationalist Nick Fuentes has brushed off the idea that Tucker Carlson was an effective pipeline to his neo-fascist white supremacist ideology.
But the fringe far-right message boards like 4chan that have often served as pipelines to Carlson’s programme are missing a platform for their conspiracy theories and extremism.
“Once a story reached Tucker Carlson, it was at the apex of conservative media, and Fox News is the voice of authority in conservative media,” Robert Faris, a senior researcher at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, told NBC News.
“It let other people know that it’s OK to talk about these kinds of things in the language that they use. Just that it’s on the air, it’s ambient and it’s on in so many public spaces means that anything they platform has a wider reach than any of the more committed hyper-partisan sites,” he added.
Meanwhile, other far-right figures like Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk and Jack Posobiec, who amplified the bogus Pizzagate conspiracy that helped launch QAnon, have also lamented Carlson’s departure from Fox News.
“How does Fox stand up against Cancel Culture now after we all just saw them cancel Tucker? Curious,” Posobiec said on Truth Social on Wednesday. He also said this week that Carlson was fired for telling “too much truth”.
Fox ratings show network lost viewers at 8pm primetime slot on Tuesday
For the first time that CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy can recall, Fox News lost viewers between the 7pm and 8pm primetime slots on Tuesday night. Tucker Carlson Tonight formerly held the 8pm weekday position.
Jesse Watters’ 7pm programme averaged 1.8m viewers, while the interim Fox News Tonight dropped to 1.7m.
Fox will share Murdoch docs in Smartmatic defamation case
Fox News has agreed to share material about Rupert Murdoch and other leadership with voting technology company Smartmatic as part of the company’s $2.7bn defamation lawsuit against the network.
The agreement was announced on Wednesday during a court hearing in New York, similarly following the case Dominion Voting Systems brought against the network that resulted in a massive $787m settlement last week.
“We will produce the materials as quickly as we are able to,” Fox lawyer Winn Allen, according to CNN.
Fox also will provide documents related to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation chief legal officer Viet Dinh, and Fox Corp senior vice president Raj Shah. Deposition transcripts and exhibits from the Dominion case also appear to be in the mix, according to attorneys.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies