The family of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died the day after he was assaulted by pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 attack, has issued a blistering denunciation of Fox News and host Tucker Carlson after the incendiary anchor aired video footage that called into question Sicknick’s condition after his assault.

“The Sicknick family is outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called ‘news network of Fox News who will do the bidding of Trump or any of his sycophant followers, no matter what damage is done to the families of the fallen, the officers who put their lives on the line, and all who suffered on Jan 6th due to the started by Trump and spread by sleaze slinging outlets like Fox,” the family said in a statement.

Mr Carlson, who consistently attacked the House-led probe into the riot, is attempting to help Republicans reframe the events of that day as a peaceful protest that was weaponised by Democrats. He was granted exclusive access to security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.