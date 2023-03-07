Tucker Carlson - news: Jan 6 videos provoke backlash as Brian Sicknick’s family react
Reframing of violent attack on US Capitol as peaceful protest raises ire of family of fallen officer
Jan 6 committee share never-before-seen footage of Capitol riot
The family of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died the day after he was assaulted by pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 attack, has issued a blistering denunciation of Fox News and host Tucker Carlson after the incendiary anchor aired video footage that called into question Sicknick’s condition after his assault.
“The Sicknick family is outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called ‘news network of Fox News who will do the bidding of Trump or any of his sycophant followers, no matter what damage is done to the families of the fallen, the officers who put their lives on the line, and all who suffered on Jan 6th due to the started by Trump and spread by sleaze slinging outlets like Fox,” the family said in a statement.
Mr Carlson, who consistently attacked the House-led probe into the riot, is attempting to help Republicans reframe the events of that day as a peaceful protest that was weaponised by Democrats. He was granted exclusive access to security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Family of Capitol officer who died after January 6 calls out Fox News over Carlson show
Andrew Feinberg reports on the reaction of the Sicknick family to the airing of the security footage on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday night.
Family of Capitol officer who died after January 6 calls out Fox News
Officer Sicknick’s family slammed Fox News for ‘rip[ping] [their] wounds wide open’ two years after his death
On his Monday night show, Carlson gave specific attention to the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, suggesting Democrats and the mainstream press have lied about the circumstances under which he died. Sicknick died from a stroke he suffered the day after the riot.
He implied that Sicknick’s death had nothing to do with the riot because he attempted to carry on with his duties after being assaulted.
Carlson also suggested that Ashli Babbit, a rioter who was shot by police as she tried to breach a secure area while lawmakers were being evacuated from the mob, was “murdered” by the officer who shot her.
Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has spent the two years since the pro-Trump riot attacking the House-led probe into the attack and attempting to help Republicans reframe the events of that day as a peaceful protest .
He claims the events of 6 January 2021 have been weaponised by Democrats through the mainstream media.
Carlson was granted exclusive access to Capitol security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as part of a deal Mr McCarthy made with extremist members in exchange for their support for his speakership bid.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog of the reaction to Tucker Carlson’s airing of security footage from the US Capitol from 6 January 2021 and the claims that the pro-Trump riot was a peaceful process.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies