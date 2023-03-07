✕ Close Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’

There has been a furious reaction to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson airing surveillance footage from the US Capitol attack after it was exclusively provided to him by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Carlson used the footage to falsely depict the riots on 6 January 2021 as a peaceful gathering. He downplayed the attempt to disrupt the 2020 election and overturn millions of Americans’ votes, and asserted that other media outlets and Democratic lawmakers lied to the public about the attack, despite real-time video of rioters pushing past police, breaking windows, threatening lawmakers, and storming the halls of Congress.

There have since been hundreds of criminal prosecutions and charges against at least 1,000 people, but during the segment, Carlson said that most of the rioters were “sightseers,” not “insurrectionists”.

Senior lawmakers from both parties, the US Capitol Police, and the family of deceased officer Brian Sicknick decried Monday night’s segment, which sought to sanitise a riot fuelled by a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump appeared thrilled, posting that all January 6 detainees should be freed and the members of the select committee that investigated the violence should be prosecuted.