Tucker Carlson - news: Jan 6 videos provoke anger from Schumer, Romney and Cheney as Trump hails Fox News host
Reframing of violent attack on US Capitol as peaceful protest raises ire of lawmakers and family of fallen officer
Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’
There has been a furious reaction to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson airing surveillance footage from the US Capitol attack after it was exclusively provided to him by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Carlson used the footage to falsely depict the riots on 6 January 2021 as a peaceful gathering. He downplayed the attempt to disrupt the 2020 election and overturn millions of Americans’ votes, and asserted that other media outlets and Democratic lawmakers lied to the public about the attack, despite real-time video of rioters pushing past police, breaking windows, threatening lawmakers, and storming the halls of Congress.
There have since been hundreds of criminal prosecutions and charges against at least 1,000 people, but during the segment, Carlson said that most of the rioters were “sightseers,” not “insurrectionists”.
Senior lawmakers from both parties, the US Capitol Police, and the family of deceased officer Brian Sicknick decried Monday night’s segment, which sought to sanitise a riot fuelled by a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.
Mr Trump appeared thrilled, posting that all January 6 detainees should be freed and the members of the select committee that investigated the violence should be prosecuted.
Tillis: ‘I think it’s bulls***’
North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis blasted Tucker Carlson’s description of the Capitol riot as “mostly peaceful chaos” as “bulls***”.
“I think it’s bulls***,” Senator Tillis told reporters on Tuesday.
“I was here. I was down there and I saw maybe a few tourists, a few people who got caught up in things,” he added. “But when you see police barricades breached; when you see police officers assaulted, all of that ... if you were just a tourist you should’ve probably lined up at the visitors’ center and came in on an orderly basis.”
Why Tucker Carlson is so fixated on a video of the ‘QAnon Shaman’
John Bowden writes:
The Fox host made objectively false statements in a brazen attempt to minimise and whitewash the violence of the attack and the danger that lawmakers including the vice president found themselves in. By doing so, he simultaneously sought to chip away at the perceived credibility of all of his political enemies on Capitol Hill, as well as the mainstream media and law enforcement bodies like Capitol Police that are controlled at the federal level – part of a long-running effort to do just that in the hopes that Americans instead will turn to right-wing politicians (and, more importantly for Carlson’s bank account, right-wing media).
Why it matters that Tucker Carlson is fixated on a video of the ‘QAnon Shaman’
Costume-wearing rioter pleaded guilty to one felony charge in late 2021
Schiff: Tucker Carlson has accomplice in Speaker’s office
California Democrat Rep Adam Schiff is the latest lawmaker to lambast Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his depiction of the January 6 riot as a peaceful protest.
Mr Schiff, who plans to run for the Senate to replace Senator Diane Feinstein when she retires, was on the January 6 committee investigating the attack on Congress. In a pointed tweet he says that Carlson has lied in public before and how he is lying, but with an accomplice in Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
He tweeted: “Dominion emails showed Tucker Carlson lied to the country about the election because he feared losing Trump fans and corporate profits. Last night, he lied about January 6. Different lies, same motive. Only now he has an accomplice in the Speaker’s office.”
McCarthy to answer questions about Tucker Carlson segment later
Kevin McCarthy told reporters he would speak to them later when asked about Tucker Carlson’s depictions of the January 6 rioters as “not insurrectionists”. He said he would take questions before tonight’s House vote.
Jan 6 defendant asks for delay in trial to review footage released by McCarthy
January 6 Capitol riot defendant Shane Jenkins is now arguing for a delay in his trial by saying that the 41,000 hours of surveillance footage “released by Kevin McCarthy” includes video he wants to see for his defence.
Mr Jenkins is in pretrial jail accused of throwing a pole, a desk drawer, a pipe, and a flagpole at police officers during the storming of the US Capitol two years ago.
Part of the court filing, shared by Scott MacFarlane of CBS News, states: “The government has disclosed approximately 16,000 hours of video footage to Mr Jenkins, which means that approximately 25,000 hours of video footage have been withheld.”
His lawyers argue: “Discovery in criminal cases is crucial to a fair and just judicial system.”
Crenshaw: ‘Tucker’s message doesn’t make any sense'
Texas Republican Rep Dan Crenshaw was asked if it was a mistake to give Tucker Carlson the US Capitol security tapes. He told Politico: “I don’t really have a problem with making it all public. But if your message is then to try and convince people that nothing bad happened, then it’s just gonna make us look silly.”
Mr Crenshaw added: “I don’t think transparency is ever a mistake. I think Tucker’s message doesn’t make any sense.“
Asked if January 6 is something the party really wants to be talking about again, he said: “It’s definitely stupid to keep talking about this … So what is the purpose of continuing to bring it up unless you’re trying to feed Democrat narratives even further?”
He added: “It doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know. … I’ve always known that there were people who are kind of like wandering around like jackasses and others who were violent. I don’t know why that’s like a big story. Doesn’t change anything in my opinion.”
Whoopi Goldberg says Tucker Carlson Jan 6 segment took a page from 1984
Speaking on today’s edition of The View on ABC, Whoopi Goldberg told the audience that in releasing his depiction of a peaceful protest at the Capitol on January 6 versus the violent attack on Congress witnessed in real time on television on the day, Tucker Carlson must have been inspired by George Orwell.
Said Goldberg: “Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.”
Watch: GOP Senator describes Carlson portrayal of Jan 6 as ‘just a lie'
Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota tells CNN that to compare the actions of the January 6 rioters to those of permitted peaceful protest “is just a lie”.
Jan 6 rioters on the run after removing ankle monitors
Two Capitol riot defendants are being sought by the FBI after going missing.
A Florida woman disappeared before she was set to stand trial on Monday after being charged in relation to her actions during the insurrection in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to violently stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Last week, a Washington federal judge issued bench warrants for the arrest of Joseph Hutchinson III and Olivia Pollock following the revelation that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors used to track them, according to the Associated Press.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Two Jan 6 rioters are on the run after removing ankle monitors
Suspects accused of attacking officers during 2021 insurrection set to stand trial in August
Cheney: 'No American pledged to our Constitution, should deny what happened’
Former Republican Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney, a key member of the Jan 6 committee, responded to the Tucker Carlson segment, by saying: “One lesson of Jan 6 is this: Trump’s lies, spread on TV & social media, provoked a violent attack on our Capitol. No responsible adult, and especially no American pledged to our Constitution, should deny what happened or repeat the same reckless lies.”
