Tucker Carlson news – live: Murdoch ‘ordered’ Fox News firing as AOC, Jon Stewart and Trumps lead reaction
The long-time Fox News host was not given a farewell broadcast
Related video: Tucker Carlson laughs as Elon Musk describes Twitter layoffs
Fox News and its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, was reportedly fired by the network’s owner, Rupert Murdoch.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comedian Jon Stewart, and news reporters at Fox News reacted — mostly with celebration — to the news.
Mr Carlson's last broadcast was on Friday 21 April. He was not given a chance to say good-bye or issue a sign-off.
Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson’s time-slot featuring a rotating roster of hosts until the network chooses a new permanent host.
Carlson’s departure comes less than a weeek after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems a $787m to settle the latter’s demation lawsuit. Dominion sued Fox News for boosting lies that the ballot technology company participated in widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
As The Independent reports, Carlson left behind a legacy of bringing far-right ideas and racism to mainstream audiences.
Fox News shares close 2.9% lower
Fox News Media and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5m a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.
The outspoken Carlson embraced conservative issues and delivered his views with a style that made his prime-time show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age demographic on the most-watched US cable news network.
Shares of Fox closed 2.9 per cent lower on the news, which the company announced on Monday.
WATCH: Steve Bannon reacts to Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
Steve Bannon, a former strategist for Donald Trump, made the comments during a live stream of his War Room podcast.
He said that Carlson was the only reason to continue watching “Murdoch-owned” media.
Watch below:
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson
No scandal seemed to be able to stop Tucker Carlson, so why is he suddenly on the outs at Fox News? Josh Marcus reports:
Tucker Carlson’s legacy at Fox News is that he was a giant phony
A recent lawsuit exposed Carlson as a performer who promoted opinions that he knew to be false. That is his legacy, writes Richard Hall.
Why were Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon ousted?
Two media industry bombshells went off within minutes of each other on Monday 24 April, with two of the biggest names in the cable news business abruptly leaving their respective perches.
At Fox News, the conservative culture warrior Tucker Carlson is out after dominating the channel’s primetime lineup for more than a half decade. And at CNN, morning host Don Lemon’s tenure came to a sudden end despite his years as the face of the network’s New Year’s Eve celebration coverage.
Altogether it was a shocking day of shakeups for the news business, compounded by the news late last week that Pulitzer-winning newsroom BuzzFeed News was being shuttered by its owners.
But why exactly did two of the most prominent (and well-paid) hosts in TV news leave the helm at what seems like the height of their careers?
More in this report:
Donald Trump says he is ‘shocked’ by Tucker Carlson’s exit
Donald Trump has said he is “shocked” by the sudden ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. Trump, who gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax that he was “a very good person, a very good man and very talented”.
“I don’t know if it was voluntary or was it somebody fired, but I think Tucker has been terrific. Especially over the last year or so he’s terrific to me,” he said.
Trump’s spokesperson reacted on Twitter hinting at a conspiracy behind his ouster.
“Fox News is controlled opposition,” she wrote.
Tucker Carlson’s final days at Fox News
A nightly lineup of furious monologues and conspiracy theories dominated the most-watched programme on the most-watched network, which came to an end with a desk full of pizza, Alex Woodward reports:
Inside the last days of Tucker Carlson
Hours after Fox News and the Fox Corporation settled a massive defamation lawsuit minutes before a trial started, Tucker Carlson prepared his viewers for what he characterised as an imminent race war provoked by Democratic officials.
A few days later, while hovering over an open pizza box, he closed out his Friday show with a plug for his 25-minute special in his line of Tucker Carlson Originals winking at a far-right conspiracy theory that world leaders are forcing people to eat bugs.
“We’ll be back on Monday,” said Carlson, moments before taking another bite. “In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones that you love, and we’ll see you then.”
Those would be his last words on what would be his last appearance on Fox News, the home for his massively influential and most-watched programme on the nation’s most-watched cable news network.
Alex Woodward goes inside the final days of a cable news titan.
Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages
The $787.5m settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems spared executives and on-air talent from taking the stand in a defamation lawsuit that centred on Fox airing false claims of a stolen election in the weeks after former president Donald Trump‘s 2020 loss.
The lawsuit still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities had been saying about the bogus election claims, including Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host who was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the lead-up to jury selection in the case.
Carlson’s messages lambasted the news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies — so much so that Fox attorneys and company founder Rupert Murdoch held him up as part of their defence of the company. The judge who oversaw the case ruled that it was “CRYSTAL clear” none of the election claims related to Dominion were true.
Report:
A rival channel, a podcast or a foray into politics? Whats next for Carlson
The ousted Fox News host is already teasing his next move on his website – and has a job offer from a Russian state television channel to mull, writes Bevan Hurley.
