Tucker Carlson news — live: Primetime host leaves Fox News in aftermath of Dominion defamation settlement
Fox News and its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, are reportedly parting ways.
The network announced the end of Carlson's run on the network Monday morning.
"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the announcement reads. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
Mr Carlson's last broadcast was on Friday 21 April. He was not given a chance to say good-bye or issue a sign-off.
Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson’s time-slot featuring a rotating roster of hosts until the network chooses a new permanent host.
Carlson’s departure comes less than a weeek after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems a $787m to settle the latter’s demation lawsuit. Dominion sued Fox News for boosting lies that the ballot technology company participated in widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Right wing commentator blames AOC, Ray Epps, on Carlson’s departure before calling for Trump/Tucker 2024
Jack Posobiec, a right-wing commentator and culture war influencer, has been non-stop posting to Twitter since news broke that Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News.
He has since blamed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has long called criticised Carlson’s rhetoric and warned it could lead to violence:
He also suggested that Ray Epps — a Capitol rioter who some right-wing conspiracy theorists believe was a federal plant embedded in the crowd to incite violence — appearing on 60 Minutes drove the decision:
And now he is calling for Donald Trump to take on Carlson as his running mate in 2024.
Tucker Carlson and Fox News 'part ways' days after network settles major defamation suit
Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with its top-rating host Tucker Carlson days after the network agreed to pay $787.5m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.
The rightwing network told The Independent in a statement that Mr Carlson’s last show was Friday.
“We thank him for his service as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement said.
Fox News and Tucker Carlson ‘agree to part ways’
Tucker Carlson’s primetime show has been axed by Fox after the network paid $787.5m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.
Fox News announces Tucker Carlson has ‘agreed’ to leave the network
