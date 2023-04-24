✕ Close Related video: Tucker Carlson laughs as Elon Musk describes Twitter layoffs

Fox News and its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, are reportedly parting ways.

The network announced the end of Carlson's run on the network Monday morning.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the announcement reads. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Mr Carlson's last broadcast was on Friday 21 April. He was not given a chance to say good-bye or issue a sign-off.

Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson’s time-slot featuring a rotating roster of hosts until the network chooses a new permanent host.

Carlson’s departure comes less than a weeek after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems a $787m to settle the latter’s demation lawsuit. Dominion sued Fox News for boosting lies that the ballot technology company participated in widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.