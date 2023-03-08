New texts reveal Tucker Carlson ‘hates’ Trump

Tucker Carlson – news: New texts reveal Carlson ‘hates’ Trump as McConnell, Schumer slam Fox host over Jan 6
Reframing of violent attack on US Capitol as peaceful protest raises ire of lawmakers and family of fallen officer
Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.
New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote.
“I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”
The texts came to light the same day that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers slammed Carlson for sharing edited footage of the Capitol riot on his show – and falsely claiming it depicts the riots as a peaceful gathering led by “sightseers”.
Senator Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell led the condemnation of the “shameful” coverage.
McCarthy claims he ‘didn’t see’ Tucker Carlson show amid uproar over Jan 6 tapes
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he did not see Tucker Carlson’s show where he broadcasted cherry-picked video footage of the January 6 riot on Fox News Monday evening.
The Republican Speaker of the House gave the footage to the right-wing cable news host who has frequently downplayed the events of 6 January 2021 when supporters of former president Donald Trump raided the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
In response, the chief of Capitol Police condemned the footage as “cherry-picked” and misleading. Mr McCarthy did not respond to the criticism.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Kevin McCarthy says he ‘didn’t see’ Tucker Carlson show amid uproar over Jan 6 tapes
The House Republican Speaker says that he handed the footage over in the name of transparency
Tucker Carlson attacks critics but offers little new in second part of Jan 6 video ‘scoop’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday hit back at senators from both parties who’ve condemned his attempts to whitewash the January 6 attack on the Capitol with selectively-released video excerpts of Capitol surveillance footage from the day of the attack.
Earlier in the day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he “aligned himself” with a blistering statement from US Capitol Police chief J Thomas Manger, who said Carlson’s description of the Capitol attack as a peaceful protest that had been weaponised by Democrats against former president Donald Trump’s supporters had been drawn from “offensive and misleading conclusions” about the siege, the worst attack on the US legislature since British troops under Major General Robert Ross set it ablaze in 1814.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports:
Tucker Carlson attacks critics but offers little new in second part of Jan 6 ‘scoop’
Senior Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, had criticised Fox News host’s attempt to whitewash the Capitol riot
Anderson Cooper horrifies viewers with image of Tucker Carlson 'wetting his pants' on Jan 6
CNN host Anderson Cooper horrified some of his viewers on Tuesday as he painted an image of Tucker Carlson “wetting his pants” had he been at the US Capitol during the January 6 riots.
“The idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine,” said Mr Cooper on his show.
“I find it hard to understand somebody who’s never put himself in harm’s way in any capacity for anyone else or on reporting a story and yet has the audacity to try to rewrite history.”
The CNN host made the comments after Carlson shared edited footage of the Capitol riot on his show on Monday night – and falsely claimed it depicts the riots as a peaceful gathering of “sightseers”.
Mr Cooper described Carlson’s show as “an attempt to rewrite history on what is one of the most consequential, certainly one of the biggest events in American democracy, biggest threats to American democracy”.
‘Sad to see Tucker go off the rails’
Republicans have been pressed on their reactions to Tucker Carlson’s inaccurate portrayal of the insurrection on January 6, 2021 as peaceful, with many criticising the characterisation of the violent attack on the Capitol as peaceful.
Gustaf Kilander compiled their reactions.
All the Republicans slamming Tucker Carlson for misleading insurrection broadcast
Mitt Romney says Fox host is ‘joining a range of shock jocks that are disappointing America and feeding falsehoods’
Why Tucker Carlson is so fixated on a video of the ‘QAnon Shaman’
John Bowden writes:
One of Fox News’s primetime stars has embarked on a crusade to change the public perception of the facts around the January 6 attack on Congress, and on Monday used a clip of the much-mocked “QAnon Shaman”, Jacob Chansley, to do it.
Read on:
Does Tucker Carlson’s QAnon Shaman video matter?
Costume-wearing rioter pleaded guilty to one felony charge in late 2021
Tucker Carlson downplays Jan 6 violence
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson aired surveillance footage from the attack on the US Capitol that was exclusively provided to him from a top congressional Republican to falsely depict the riots on 6 January, 2021 as a peaceful gathering.
He downplayed an attempt to disrupt an election and overturn millions of Americans’ votes, and asserted that other media outlets and Democratic lawmakers lied to the public about the attack, despite real-time video of rioters pushing past police, breaking windows, threatening lawmakers and storming the halls of Congress, with hundreds of criminal prosecutions and charges against at least 1,000 people.
Alex Woodward filed this report after the first installment of Carlson’s version of events.
Tucker Carlson downplays Jan 6 violence to falsely depict ‘peaceful’ riot
Highly watched Fox News personality airs false election claims and santises the Capitol attack using footage exclusively provided to him by Kevin McCarthy in his bid for the speaker’s gavel
New texts reveal Tucker Carlson ‘hates’ Trump
Fox News host Tucker Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.
New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote.
“I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”
The messages are the latest to emerge showing how the coverage and opinions presented by Fox News and its personalities on air was directly at odds with what they said and thought behind the scenes.
Tucker Carlson revives bogus election claims
Days after court filings revealed Fox News personalities and executives privately rejecting bogus claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, one of the network’s most-watched stars cast about its legitimacy and appeared to defend hundreds of rioters who breached the halls of Congress.
In a segment on 6 March that sought to downplay the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, Tucker Carlson said rioters were “right” to believe that the election was “unfairly conducted”.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Tucker Carlson revives election lies while Fox News faces lawsuit over bogus claims
Court documents reveal Fox News star rejected debunked 2020 claims while fearing drops in stock prices and viewership if the network publicly admitted there is no evidence to support them
Family of Brian Sicknick hit out at Tucker Carlson over his video claims
The family of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died the day after he was assaulted by pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 attack, has issued a blistering denunciation of Fox News and host Tucker Carlson after the incendiary anchor aired video footage which called into question Sicknick’s condition after his assault.
Andrew Feinberg reports on what the family said.
Family of Capitol officer who died after January 6 calls out Fox News
Officer Sicknick’s family slammed Fox News for ‘rip[ping] [their] wounds wide open’ two years after his death
Trump uses Tucker Carlson tapes to call for Jan 6 prisoners to ‘go free’
Donald Trump has used the January 6 insurrection surveillance footage released to Fox News host Tucker Carlson to call for Capitol riot prisoners to “go free”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump uses Tucker Carlson tapes to call for Jan 6 prisoners to ‘go free’
Ex-president says ‘New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies