New texts reveal Tucker Carlson ‘hates’ Trump

✕ Close Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News host Tucker Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.

New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.

“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote.

“I hate him passionately, I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”

The texts came to light the same day that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers slammed Carlson for sharing edited footage of the Capitol riot on his show – and falsely claiming it depicts the riots as a peaceful gathering led by “sightseers”.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell led the condemnation of the “shameful” coverage.