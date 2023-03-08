Tucker Carlson – news: White House says videos ‘not credible’, as Dominion taunts Fox for not covering case
Reframing of violent attack on US Capitol as peaceful protest raises ire of lawmakers and family of fallen officer
Chuck Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’
The White House has joined in the condemnation of Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his recent coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot. Spokesperson Andrew Bates called him “not credible” and slated his “ false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law”.
Meanwhile, Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.
New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote. “I hate him passionately.”
The texts came to light the same day that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers slammed Carlson for sharing the edited footage of the Capitol riot on his show while falsely claiming it depicts a peaceful gathering led by “sightseers”.
Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell led the condemnation of the “shameful” coverage.
Dominion taunts Fox for not covering case
Dominion seemingly taunted Fox News for not covering the lawsuit in a new filing on Wednesday responding to a Fox News request for summary judgement in the case.
“Finally, Fox has conceded what it knew all along. The charges Fox broadcast against Dominion are false. Fox does not spend a word of its brief arguing the truth of any accused statement. Fox has produced no evidence—none, zero—supporting those lies,” lawyers for Dominion wrote in court papers.
“If Fox cared about the truth that it now acknowledges, Fox would have its top personalities reporting that truth to its audience. Today. If not for Dominion’s sake, then for the sake of the significant percentage of Americans who still wrongly believe the 2020 election was stolen—including so many of Fox’s own loyal viewers, who heard it over and over again on Fox’s airwaves.
“After all, as Rupert Murdoch himself admitted, Fox is ‘uniquely positioned to state the message that the election was not stolen,’ though Fox failed to do so back when it most mattered.”
ICYMI: Trump calls for Jan 6 prisoners to ‘go free’ after Tucker Carlson videos
Donald Trump has used the January 6 insurrection surveillance footage released to Fox News host Tucker Carlson to call for Capitol riot prisoners to “go free”.
Trump uses Tucker Carlson tapes to call for Jan 6 prisoners to ‘go free’
Ex-president says ‘New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened’
Elon Musk mocks Schumer’s outrage at Tucker Carlson video
Elon Musk has mocked Senator Chuck Schumer’s outrage at Tucker Carlson’s reframing of the January 6 Capitol riot as a “peaceful protest” by people who were sightseeing.
Musk asked the senator on Twitter if he would like the platform to remove a post in which a comedic voiceover is added to the footage as if it were an announcer welcoming people to a tourist attraction.
ICYMI: Tucker Carlson downplays Jan 6 violence
On Monday night, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson aired surveillance footage from the attack on the US Capitol that was exclusively provided to him by a top congressional Republican to falsely depict the riots on 6 January 2021 as a peaceful gathering.
Alex Woodward filed this initial report.
Tucker Carlson downplays Jan 6 violence to falsely depict ‘peaceful’ riot
Highly watched Fox News personality airs false election claims and santises the Capitol attack using footage exclusively provided to him by Kevin McCarthy in his bid for the speaker’s gavel
Tucker Carlson would have been ‘wetting his pants’ if he was at Capitol riot, Anderson Cooper says
CNN’s Anderson Cooper laid into Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson during a recent segment, suggesting the TV personality would have been “wetting his pants” if he had been at the Capitol riot.
Cooper spoke with former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fannone, who was assaulted during the riot. The pair discussed Carlson’s recent insistence that the rioters who attacked the Capitol and its police on 6 January 2021 in attempt to keep Donald Trump in power were simply “sightseers.”
“The idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine,” Cooper said. “I find it hard to understand somebody who’s never put himself in harm’s way in any capacity for anyone else or on reporting a story and yet has the audacity to try to rewrite history.”
Graig Graziosi reports on Cooper’s takedown of Carlson.
Anderson Cooper says Tucker Carlson would have wet him in Capitol riot
Cooper said Carlson was trying to ‘rewrite history’ about one of the ‘biggest threats to American democracy’
ICYMI: Fox News refuses to air advert revealing how stars rejected Trump election fraud claims
Fox News reportedly rejected a television advert from a progressive advocacy group and political action committee that highlighted recently uncovered reactions from the network’s top stars and executives to Donald Trump’s bogus election fraud claims and conspiracy theories surrounding a voting machine company that is suing the network for defamation.
Alex Woodward reports.
Fox News refuses to air ad with bombshell Trump election fraud texts
Progressive political action committeee directly addresses viewers about recently uncovered messages showing how top stars and executives rejected conspiracy theories the network continued to air
‘Completely unethical’: AOC condemns McCarthy for giving Carlson footage
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted House SpeakerKevin McCarthy’s decision to turn over January 6 footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Carlson broadcasted selectively edited security footage of the January 6 riot on his highly-watched show on Monday evening in an attempt to portray the majority of those who broke into the Capitol as mostly peaceful and said “ These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”
Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who has said she feared for her life on the day of the insurrection, told The Independent that Mr McCarthy’s actions made the Capitol less safe.
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
AOC blasts Kevin McCarthy for giving Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
The House Speaker has said he did not watch controversial Fox News anchor’s broadcast
Watch: Tucker Carlson’s texts read into the congressional record
Bannon wanted Fox anchor Bartiromo to run for Senate, new texts reveal
Steve Bannon worked to console Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election and urged her to run for Sen Chuck Schumer’s seat in New York.
The messages between Mr Bannon and Bartiromo was made public this week as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Abe Asher has the details.
Steve Bannon wanted Maria Bartiromo to run for Senate, new texts reveal
‘We need u,’ former Trump adviser wrote
How Rupert Murdoch’s relationship with Jared Kushner boosted Trump’s campaign
A defamation lawsuit against Fox News alleges a tight relationship between right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump’s campaign while the now-former president’s allies and attorneys frequently appeared on the network to promote his baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
Court documents with uncovered emails and sworn depositions in the case have revealed Mr Murdoch providing Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, with what allegedly amounted to campaign advice, magnifying the network’s intially-reluctant alliance with the former president.
Mr Murdoch, the executive chairman of the Fox Corporation, admitted in a sworn deposition that he gave Mr Kushner a preview of a campaign advert from then-candidate Joe Biden’s campaign and appeared to offer him debate strategy to pass along to Mr Trump.
“Do you think it is appropriate for someone in your position to give a heads up to the opposing campaign about what the ad of the opposing campaign will show before it is public?” an attorney for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems asked Mr Murdoch, according to court filings.
“I was trying to help Mr Kushner,” Mr Murdoch said. “He’s a friend of mine.”
How Rupert Murdoch’s relationship with Jared Kushner boosted Trump’s campaign
The right-wing media mogul’s flaship newspaper once called him a ‘catastrophe’. With help from his son-in-law, Trump found his pulpit at Fox News, now facing a lawsuit over his election lies, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies