The White House has joined in the condemnation of Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his recent coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot. Spokesperson Andrew Bates called him “not credible” and slated his “ false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law”.

Meanwhile, Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.

New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.

“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote. “I hate him passionately.”

The texts came to light the same day that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers slammed Carlson for sharing the edited footage of the Capitol riot on his show while falsely claiming it depicts a peaceful gathering led by “sightseers”.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell led the condemnation of the “shameful” coverage.