Tucker Carlson blasted his bipartisan critics in Congress as “sociopaths” and accused attorney general Merrick Garland of lying about the number of police officers killed during the January 6 Capitol riots – as he went on the defence over his widely-condemned coverage of the attacks.

“The sociopaths turned out to be both Democrats and Republicans,” Carlson complained on his Fox News show on Wednesday.

His comments came after the White House released a damning statement calling the Fox News host “not credible” and slating his “false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law”.

Meanwhile, Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump, according to bombshell new text messages released as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.

New court filings on Tuesday revealed a message Carlson sent to a Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot.

“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote. “I hate him passionately.”