Tucker Carlson news – latest: Fox host defends QAnon Shaman and calls Zelensky a ‘despot’
Presenter’s reframing of US Capitol riot as ‘peaceful protest’ infuriates lawmakers
Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’
Tucker Carlson continued to double-down on his defence of the Capitol rioters in the latest instalment of his Fox News show on Thursday, interviewing the mother and attorney of “Q Shaman” Jacob Chansley to argue he had been wrongly jailed over his part in the attack.
He also lashed out at transgender people by accusing them of taking over International Women’s Day, called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a “despot” over his request for US F-16 fighter jets and allowed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to push a Russian propaganda line blaming Nato for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline during an interview.
Mr Carlson has been branded “shameful” by the White House after airing selectively-edited footage of the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol on Monday night – chosen from 41,000 hours of security film handed to his programme by House speaker Kevin McCarthy – in order to argue that the insurrection was “peaceful” and that its participants were only “sightseers”.
The feature provoked an uproar on both sides of the aisle, with the Capitol police chief and both the Senate majority and minority leaders, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, coming together to condemn Mr Carlson’s spin on the insurrection, in which five people died and over which more than 1,000 people have now been charged.
The controversy has coincided with the publication of the latest filings from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox, which revealed, among many other things, that Mr Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump in a bombshell text message.
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote. “I hate him passionately.”
Carlson calls critics ‘sociopaths'
Tucker Carlson blasted his bipartisan critics in Congress as “sociopaths” during a broadcast on Wednesday and accused attorney general Merrick Garland of lying about the number of police officers killed during the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol.
Josh Marcus reports.
Tucker Carlson calls critics ‘sociopaths’ and says DoJ lies about Jan 6 police deaths
Broadcast also casts doubt on relevancy of Washington police officers who died by suicide after Capitol riot
Tucker Carlson would have been ‘wetting his pants’ at Capitol riot, says Anderson Cooper
CNN’s Anderson Cooper laid into Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson during a recent segment, suggesting the TV personality would have been “wetting his pants” if he had been at the Capitol riot.
Cooper spoke with former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fannone, who was assaulted during the riot. The pair discussed Carlson’s recent insistence that the rioters who attacked the Capitol and its police on 6 January 2021 in attempt to keep Donald Trump in power were simply “sightseers.”
Graig Graziosi reports on Cooper’s takedown of Carlson.
Anderson Cooper says Tucker Carlson would have wet him in Capitol riot
Cooper said Carlson was trying to ‘rewrite history’ about one of the ‘biggest threats to American democracy’
Gretchen Carlson (no relation) calls out Fox News over Tucker Carlson ‘lies'
Former Fox host Gretchen Carlson is joining the pile-on against her old network after its star opinion host Tucker Carlson predictably used exclusive access to security footage from January 6 to falsely depict the attack on Congress as a peaceful protest.
Ms Carlson, who bears no relation to her former colleague, furiously denounced the network and criticised the channel’s journalists for covering Mr Carlson’s remarks and the resulting backlash as if they are somehow unattached from the situation.
John Bowden has the story.
Former Fox News star furiously calls out network over Tucker Carlson’s Jan 6 ‘lies’
Primetime Fox opinion host denounced by Republicans and Democrats alike for false narrative about January 6
White House ‘Tucker Carlson is not credible’
The White House has condemned Fox News’ recent coverage of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, saying that host Tucker Carlson “is not credible”.
“We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law – which cost police officers their lives,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Independent.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
White House condemns ‘false’ Tucker Carlson coverage of ‘violent’ Jan 6 attack
White House says Fox News put forward ‘false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law’
Is Dominion’s case against Fox News really worth $1.6bn?
As Fox Corp defends itself against a high-profile defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the network is questioning how the once-obscure company could claim it deserves to be awarded more than $1.6bn in damages.
Dominion was thrust into the national spotlight in the wake of the 2020 election, when Fox hosts aired debunked conspiracy theories claiming that Dominion’s voting machines were used to rig the outcome against Republican former President Donald Trump and in favor of the winner, Democrat Joe Biden.
The voting technology company made the eye-popping damages claim as part of its 2021 lawsuit, which alleges Fox destroyed its reputation by airing falsehoods. Fox says its statements were inherently newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Read more:
Is Dominion’s case against Fox News really worth as much as $1.6 billion?
Dominion claims that at least 20 customers terminated or declined to renew their contracts with the company after the 2020 election
Donald Trump Jr suggests McConnell ‘insane’ for not siding with Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump Jr has hit out at Sen Mitch McConnell after the Senate Minority Leader criticised Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s presentation of the Capitol riot on his television programme this week.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson the exclusive opportunity to report on more than 40,000 hours of previously unreleased footage from the Capitol from January 6, 2021, which Carlson turned into a report that rankled members of both parties.
Among the critics was Mr McConnell, who voiced his displeasure with the presentation at the Capitol earlier this week.
Abe Asher reports.
Donald Trump Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for siding with Capitol police
The former president’s son made the comments in a video recorded in a car
McCarthy claims he ‘didn’t see’ Tucker Carlson show amid uproar
House speaker Kevin McCarthy has bravely insisted he did not see Tucker Carlson’s Fox show from Monday night during which he broadcasted cherry-picked video footage of the Capitol riot.
The Republican gave the footage to the right-wing cable news host, who has frequently downplayed the events of 6 January 2021.
Eric Garcia has more.
Kevin McCarthy says he ‘didn’t see’ Tucker Carlson show amid uproar over Jan 6 tapes
The House Republican Speaker says that he handed the footage over in the name of transparency
Fox staffers reveal frustration over Dominion lawsuit revelations
Reporters at Fox News are frustrated by recent court documents highlighting the hypocrisy and bias of their colleagues in the network’s prime-time opinion programming, according to a new report.
Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News has provided an unfiltered look into the private communications and decisions of the conservative news network’s top names in the wake of the 2020 election.
Those exchanges have left current journalists at the network reportedly feeling embarrassed over their association.
Several current reporters at Fox spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity to share their frustrations.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Fox News staffers reveal frustration over Dominion lawsuit revelations
Tucker Carlson reportedly called for a Fox News reporter to be fired after she fact-checked Donald Trump on air
Tucker and Trump’s problematic new love affair with the ‘QAnon Shaman’
Here’s John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg on the Fox host and the former president’s worrying revisionist attitude towards the Capitol riot’s poster boy.
Tucker and Trump’s problematic new love affair with the ‘QAnon Shaman’
Costume-wearing rioter pleaded guilty to one felony charge in late 2021
Schumer rips Carlson for Capitol riot ‘lies'
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer blasted the conservative right for its continued effort to whitewash the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Tuesday during a speech from the floor of the upper chamber.
Here’s a reminder of what he had to say.
Schumer rips Tucker Carlson for ‘lie’ about Jan 6 rioters being peaceful
Fallout continues over McCarthy decision to supply Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
