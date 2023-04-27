✕ Close Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with network

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence over his firing by Fox News in a video posted on his Twitter account.

In a rambling conspiracy-driven monologue he suggests he was the victim of efforts to suppress discussion of “big topics, the ones that will determine our futures”, but does not address the reasons for his exit directly.

Earlier, lawyers for Fox News reportedly persuaded a Delaware court to redact legal filings that showed Carlson calling a senior executive at the network the “c-word” as Fox prepared for a defamation trial over Dominion Voting Systems’s blockbuster lawsuit last week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The messages are among hundreds of emails and texts from the case, which also revealed Carlson ridiculing guests and colleagues on the network and saying that he hates Donald Trump “passionately” while bolstering the former president on his most-watched programme.

Carlson’s surprise exit from the network also follow a lawsuit from Abby Grossberg, a former producer on Tucker Carlson Tonight whose complaint alleges Grossberg and other women were routinely undermined and verbally violated “by a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy.”