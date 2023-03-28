Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter appears to have limited certain tweets from the official account of representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, after the Georgia Republican made unfounded claims about the Nashville school shooting being a product of “Antifa” and “trans-terrorism.”

Ms Greene shared a screenshot from her personal account, showing a notice from Twitter describing how it had temporarily limited her access to the site for violating its rules.

In another tweet on Tuesday from her personal account, the Republican accused the site of attempting to “whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence” because it took down a previous post.

The previous post described the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” a protest planned for April in Washington and claimed “people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism.”

Audrey Hale, the gunman in the Nashville shooting, was reportedly a transgender man who used he/him pronouns. Police have not described any link between Hale and antifa, or between Hale’s gender identity and the violence in Nashville.

In a reply to Ms Greene, Twitter spokesperson Ella Irwin confirmed that the some of the Republican’s media had been “restricted,” according to Mediaite.

Tsukuru Fors, co-founder of the Trans Radical Activist Network, told a socialist website, “We are calling for Trans Day of Vengeance, instead of Trans Day of Visibility, because ‘visibility’ alone is no longer enough.”

“The right-wing fascists have unleashed a misinformation campaign upon our community by creating narratives that we are a danger to society,” Fors added. “They like to say that we are sexual predators and violent radicals, when, in fact, the only thing that’s dangerous about us is the fact that we are a threat to the binary systems that uphold the patriarchal, white-supremacist and capitalist power structure.”

As The Independent has reported, Republican members of Congress and prominent far-right voices have seized on the fatal shooting of three nine-year-old children and three school employees in Nashville to promote legislation targeting transgender people and bans on gender-affirming healthcare and attack trans people more broadly.

Ms Greene, who has proposed federal legislation to outlaw gender-affirming care for trans youth, was among them.

She said “everyone can stop blaming guns now” after the shooting.

There have been at least 129 other mass killings so far this year.

New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised Ms Greene’s “absolutely disgusting” remarks, telling The Independent that the Georgia Republican “should be looking into a mirror as to why she’s defending and posing with the same weapons that are being used to kill children, teachers and educators.”