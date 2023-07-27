UFO hearing – updates: Whistleblower asked if anyone was ‘murdered’ as part of government alien cover-up
The House Oversight Committee held a hearing about UFOs on Wednesday including testimony from David Grusch
Related video: Bipartisan support for UFO information
Pentagon whistleblowers shared explosive claims of alien technology defying laws of physics and pushback from military leadership against those reporting such sightings in a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Three witnesses took part in the hearing – David Grusch, a former intelligence official and whistleblower who said last month that the US has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles, David Fravor, an ex-Navy commander who reported seeing an object flying across the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who claims he spotted unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”.
Mr Grusch claimed individuals have been injured while working on reverse engineering UFOs, but he said he couldn’t get into specifics of how that happened, adding that non-human “biologics” were found along with recovered crafts.
At one point, Congressman Tim Burchett asked Mr Grusch if anyone had been “murdered” as part of government efforts to cover-up information.
“I have to be careful asking [sic] that question,” he responded, citing an investigation into whether or not he was the subject of retaliatory action for whistleblowing. “I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”
‘Do you believe that our government is in possession of UAPs?'
Asked “do you believe that our government is in possession of UAPs?” Mr Grusch said: “Absolutely – based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years.”
Asked where they are, he added: “I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the inspector general ... I actually had the people with the firsthand knowledge provide a protected disclosure to the Inspector General.”
‘Tic tac’ object technology ‘far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop’
Commander Farvor said during his opening statement: “I’d like to say that the tic tac object we engaged in 2004 was far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop in the next 10 years. If we in fact have programs that possess this technology it needs to have oversight from those people that the citizens of this country elected in office to represent what is best for the United States and best for the citizens.”
VIDEO: House holds hearing on UFO transparency
Whistleblower claims US has ‘multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program'
David Grusch, a former intelligence official and whistleblower who said last month that the US has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles, said during his opening statement that “due to my extensive executive level intelligence support duties, I was cleared to literally all relevant compartments and in a position of extreme trust both of my military and civilian capacities. I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to those additional read-ons when I requested it”.
“I made the decision based on the data I collected to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general and in effect become a whistleblower. As you know, I’ve suffered retaliation for my decision. But I am hopeful that my actions will ultimately lead to a positive outcome of increased transparency,” he added.
VIDEO: Whistleblower claims US has recovered ‘non-human’ remains
‘The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security'
Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes in 2021 saying that he had spotted unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”, said in his opening statement that “I would like to highlight three critical issues that demand our action as we convene here – UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly under-reported. These sightings are not rare or isolated. They are routine, military aircrew and commercial pilots – trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena”.
“The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security. It silences commercial pilots who fear professional repercussions and discourages witnesses. It is only compounded by recent government claims questioning the credibility of eyewitness testimony,” he added. “Parts of our government are aware of more about UAP than they let on by excessive classification practices to keep crucial information hidden since 2021. All UAP videos are classified as secret or above this level of secrecy, [which] not only impedes our understanding but fuels speculation and mistrust.”
VIDEO: Congressman Asks Ufo Whistleblower If Anyone Has Been ‘Murdered’ Over Alleged Coverup
Whistleblower refers to alleged intimidation as ‘administrative terrorism'
Mr Grusch, who described himself as a whistleblower, said during the hearing that he was the subject of retaliation for his decision to go public with his claims.
During the hearing, Mr Burchett – who laboriously explained that the “Tic Tac” video showing a smooth, white aerial object, was not named for the “Chinese Communist Party app” TikTok — lamented that he could not secure a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) to discuss certain sensitive topics.
He then asked Mr Grusch if anyone had been harmed to maintain the alleged coverup.
“Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover-up or conceal these extra-terrestrial technologies,” Mr Burchett asked.
“Yes,” Mr Grush replied. “Personally.”
Mr Burchett then asked, “has anyone been murdered?”
Mr Grusch hesitated for a moment before saying “I have to be careful asking [sic] that question,” he said, citing a current investigation into whether or not he was the subject of retaliatory action for whistleblowing. “I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”
Later, when Congressman Jamie Raskin asked him about retaliation, Mr Grusch said he was aware of “active planned reprisal” coming from “leadership at my previous organisation.”
He referred to the alleged intimidation as “administrative terrorism.”
Mr Grusch has not provided concrete evidence for any of his claims.
Congressman asks UFO whistleblower if anyone has been ‘murdered’ to maintain alleged coverup
Congressman Tim Burchett asked a government whistleblower whether he believes anyone has been “murdered” in an effort to cover up the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) during a House Subcommittee on National Security.
David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who claims the US has retrieved crashed UAPs and is reverse engineering them, was among three witnesses who spoke to congressional leaders on Wednesday during the subcommittee hearing.
Read more:
Congressman asks UFO whistleblower if anyone has been ‘murdered’ to maintain coverup
Mr Grusch claimed he was the victim of ‘administrative terrorism’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies