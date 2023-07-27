✕ Close Related video: Bipartisan support for UFO information

Pentagon whistleblowers shared explosive claims of alien technology defying laws of physics and pushback from military leadership against those reporting such sightings in a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Three witnesses took part in the hearing – David Grusch, a former intelligence official and whistleblower who said last month that the US has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles, David Fravor, an ex-Navy commander who reported seeing an object flying across the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who claims he spotted unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”.

Mr Grusch claimed individuals have been injured while working on reverse engineering UFOs, but he said he couldn’t get into specifics of how that happened, adding that non-human “biologics” were found along with recovered crafts.

At one point, Congressman Tim Burchett asked Mr Grusch if anyone had been “murdered” as part of government efforts to cover-up information.

“I have to be careful asking [sic] that question,” he responded, citing an investigation into whether or not he was the subject of retaliatory action for whistleblowing. “I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”