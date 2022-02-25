AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

UKRAINE-INVASION — Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,670 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-INVASION-THE-LATEST (sent); UKRAINE-INVASION-THINGS-TO-KNOW (sent).

UKRAINE-INVASION-RUSSIA-NUCLEAR — It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine. By John Daniszewski. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.

UKRAINE-INVASION-GLOBAL-REACTION — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world leaders began to fine-tune a response meant to punish the Russian economy and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. By Foster Klug. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-BIDEN-ANALYSIS — Russia’s expanding invasion of Ukraine opens a new and perilous chapter in Joe Biden’s presidency, testing his aspirations to defend democracy on a global level and thrusting him into a long-term struggle to restore European security. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-REDISTRICTING — Some Republicans say the party needs to pay more attention to races for state supreme court seats. The GOP’s focus on the makeup of such courts escalated this week after a series of legal setbacks frustrated the party’s effort to redraw congressional maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-RACE — For people around the world, the killing of George Floyd was about race. Yet in the courtrooms where officers faced trial for their roles in Floyd’s killing race was rarely mentioned, at least explicitly, and lawyers and judges told jurors not to consider it. To some, the disconnect signals the failure of the legal system to right societal wrongs, and how dramatically the justice system is slanted against people of color. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 950 words, photos. With GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty (sent).

MORE ON UKRAINE TENSIONS

UKRAINE-INVASION-TAIWAN— As Russia presses ahead with its attack on Ukraine, many analysts and internet users have drawn comparisons to Taiwan, another place that could face an invasion by its larger neighbor — China. SENT: 750 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-BIDEN-SWIFT — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. By Josh Boak, Fatima Hussein and Ken Sweet. SENT: 910 words, photo.

UKRAINE INVASION-INTELLIGENCE — For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to preempt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent. In the end, Putin attacked anyway. SENT: 840 words, photos, video, audio.

UKRAINE-INVASION-MISINFOMATION — The invasion of Ukraine is shaping up to be Europe’s first major armed conflict of the social media age, when the small screen of the smartphone is the dominant tool of communication, carrying with it the peril of an instantaneous spread of dangerous, even deadly, disinformation. SENT: 890 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-EXPLAINER — In the opening hours of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, ballistic missiles by the dozens struck mostly military targets across the country, but there was little sign of Russian soldiers crossing the border or naval infantry landing on Ukraine’s shores. So was this an invasion, or something less? SENT: 860 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW-ZEALAND-PROTEST — The number of cars and trucks blocking the streets outside New Zealand’s Parliament was thinning Friday, although more protesters were expected to arrive for the weekend, including some by boat. SENT: 670 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-TEST-THIEF — Authorities are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic. SENT: 210 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

LAKE-TAHOE-BEAR-BREAK-INS — It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears. SENT: SENT: 280 words.

BIRD-FLU-MICHIGAN — Federal authorities say a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Michigan. SENT: 230 words.

MIAMI-BEACH-ALCOHOL-BAN — An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March. SENT: 225 words, photo.

NATIONAL

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASKS — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. SENT: 450 words, photos

SCOTT-PETERSON-JUROR-MISCONDUCT — Convicted killer Scott Peterson’s chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. SENT: 840 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, killing 2 people and injuring 20, damaging buildings and panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. SENT: 320 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose Friday after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBO--LOCKOUT — Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management’s Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 540 words, photos. With BBO--Labor Proposals-Details (sent).

HOW TO REACH US

